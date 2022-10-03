Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Amazon kills its interactive, video-calling device, Amazon Glow, launched last year
Amazon must be underwhelmed with consumer response to this particular innovation, as the device had been barely given any time to find a market. The retailer had kept the Glow as an invite-only product for its first six months, before releasing it to U.S. customers in late March. That means it’s only really been available to the broader public for around six months.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Blocking VLC player downloads violates Indian law, claims VideoLAN in legal challenge
Good to have you with us again, as the TechCrunch train continues to rumble along the tracks. It’s gonna be a fun and busy week, so let’s dive straight in with the news! — Christine and Haje. The TechCrunch Top 3. Last to know: VideoLAN, maker of...
Gamespot
Get Microsoft Office 2021 For Only $36
Microsoft Office includes some of the most popular and frequently used software on the planet. It also carries a high price tag, with a single license costing $349 for Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and everything else in the Office lineup. Meanwhile, Microsoft 365 subscriptions start at $70 per year. If you need access to Microsoft Office for work or personal use and you don't mind sticking with the 2021 version for awhile, there's a cheap way to get the whole software suite right now. From now until October 12, you can snag a Microsoft Office Professional 2021 Lifetime License for just $36.
IGN
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
RELATED PEOPLE
TechRadar
Is Internap trying to conceal the full effects of a ransomware attack?
Cloud and data giant Internap (INAP) has experienced a ransomware attack which caused a halt on its email, database and website services. Despite very little information online, the attack took place between the hours of 2:11 am CDT and 5:41 am CDT on September 28, before being discovered by a support technician by 8:00 am, CDT.
TechCrunch
Eclypsium lands $25M to secure the device supply chain
As the enterprise device supply chain grows increasingly global and fragmented, it’s becoming more challenging for organizations to secure their hardware and software from suppliers. According to the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity, the EU agency that contributes to the bloc’s cyber policy, 66% of cyberattacks focused on a supplier’s code as of 2021.
Best tech deals in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Offers to expect on tablets, laptops and more
They say Prime Day comes but once a year, but it seems Amazon has other ideas. For the first time, the retail giant is breaking all the rules and running a second Prime Day sale in 2022, called the Prime Early Access Sale. That means there’ll be savings on everything from homeware and clothing to technology, laptops and phones.Taking place on 11-12 October, the autumn shopping event lands just weeks before Black Friday – the biggest online shopping event on the calendar – and just three months after the most recent Prime Day in July.As always, our team of IndyBest...
TechCrunch
Wireless power company Emrod beams 550 W across an Airbus warehouse
For lazy people charging their phones — including yours truly — a wireless charging pad is nice to have. For people on remote islands, wireless power could be transformative. Same with space-based solar power, a proposed type of power plant that relies on wireless power transfer to beam energy from orbiting solar panels down to Earth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
techunwrapped.com
Amazon launches new hub for discounted shopping
Amazon has just announced this Monday, October 3, 2022 the launch of Amazon Access, a new hub that centralizes the programs, reductions and features offered by the platform to make purchases at a lower cost. On September 28, Amazon held its annual conference dedicated to presenting its future products and...
The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon ahead of October Prime Day
Amazon's second Prime Day is one week away. Get a head start on the savings by shopping early Black Friday deals now.
Ars Technica
Mystery hackers are “hyperjacking” targets for insidious spying
For decades, virtualization software has offered a way to vastly multiply computers’ efficiency, hosting entire collections of computers as “virtual machines” on just one physical machine. And for almost as long, security researchers have warned about the potential dark side of that technology: theoretical “hyperjacking” and “Blue Pill” attacks, where hackers hijack virtualization to spy on and manipulate virtual machines, with potentially no way for a targeted computer to detect the intrusion. That insidious spying has finally jumped from research papers to reality with warnings that one mysterious team of hackers has carried out a spree of “hyperjacking” attacks in the wild.
The 27 Best Prime Day Tech Deals of 2022 That You Can Still Shop Right Now
Is it possible that there are still Prime Day tech deals to be had, over two months after the big event? Actually, yes. In fact, some of these tech discounts are even bigger than the ones that fell during Prime Day itself. Better still? Amazon recently confirmed that a second Prime Day event will be coming on October 11-12. Officially, it’s called the Prime Early Access Sale, and according to Amazon, it’s a shopping event that lets you do your holiday shopping early and at a serious discount. The Prime Early Access Sale is only a week away, but Amazon is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale home and kitchen deals: Best pre-sale deals to shop now
If one wasn’t enough to quench your thirst for deal-hunting, you’ll be pleased to know the rumours are true: Amazon is hosting a second Prime Day sale in less than one weeks’ time.After months of speculation, the dates of the Prime Early Access have been announced, with the 48-hour shopping event taking place on Tuesday 11 October and Wednesday 12 October.One of the best times to score a saving across TVs, laptops, gaming, home appliances, mattresses and so much more, the Prime Day two-day event took place in its usual slot of July earlier this year. We saw everything from...
Apple Forced To Switch Chargers For iPhones in New York State?
Interesting. The days of asking someone if you can borrow their phone charger only to find out that they don't even have the same cord you need might be over. Apple is being forced to get rid of the chargers that they are currently selling and only sell phones that can accommodate a universal charger, the USB-C.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Edtech market map, robotics fundraising, getting started with FinOps
Cybersecurity startups, however, often experience long TTV, as enterprise customers often require several sales calls and a bespoke onboarding process. To boost adoption and reduce churn, VC Ross Haleliuk shares four steps PLG cybersecurity companies can take to drive growth and reduce churn, along with multiple tactics that will help teams get started.
Digital Trends
Hackers have found a way to hack you that you’d never expect
A security flaw has allowed a ransomware gang to effectively prevent antivirus programs from running properly on a system. As reported by Bleeping Computer, the BlackByte ransomware group is utilizing a newly discovered method related to the RTCore64.sys driver to circumvent more than 1,000 legitimate drivers. Security programs that rely...
techunwrapped.com
Are you sure your PC is not infected with malware? Be sure with this program
HijackThis is an application originally distributed by TrendMicro to help combat all kinds of computer threats. And I say originally by Trend Micro because the application hasn’t been updated for a few years, so its effectiveness when it comes to searching for harmful software for our computer leaves a lot to be desired. Fortunately, the creators of the application released the code of the application, so we can use a fork of this much more updated application designed to detect new threats.
getnews.info
Creating Websites for Profitable Digital Experiences with Iconic Digital World
Top-notch and custom-made website designs done better, faster, and cheaper. In today’s society where people are practically glued to their phones and are heavily reliant on various digital technologies, an online presence is not only crucial but is a necessity for every business. However, it takes more than simply having an online presence to be successful digitally.
SpaceNews.com
Space Force in discussions with industry on future market for space surveillance data
WASHINGTON — The head of U.S. Space Systems Command Lt. Gen. Michael Guetlein has directed the command’s procurement offices to “buy what we can and only build what we must.”. One area of interest is space domain awareness, or SDA. The Space Force wants to supplement its...
Meta warns of password stealing phone apps
Meta warned a million Facebook users Friday that they have been "exposed" to seemingly innocuous smartphone applications designed to steal passwords to the social network. "We will notify one million users that they may have been exposed to these applications; that is not to say they have been compromised."
Comments / 0