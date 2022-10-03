ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

BBC

Children with limb difference to get 'life-changing' prosthetic arms

A girl with a limb difference has said she is "very excited" about getting a prosthetic arm. Thalia Coultas, seven, from Drax, near Selby, was born with an arm that had not formed and has been entitled to a non-functional NHS prosthetic. However the family, and those of two other...
HEALTH
BBC

Peter Tobin: The horrific crimes of a serial killer

Peter Tobin was only unmasked as a serial killer after his final victim was discovered hidden under the floorboards of a church in Glasgow. His arrest, while feigning illness in a London hospital, set in motion a UK-wide investigation which spanned six decades and generated 1,400 lines of inquiry. Operation...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

CCTV appeal after rape in Leamington's Pump Room Gardens

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a person was raped in a Warwickshire park. The attack happened at Leamington's Pump Room Gardens at about 03:30 BST on Sunday, Warwickshire Police said. The force believes the man was in the area at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

N﻿ursing home at centre of legal action set to close

A nursing home in the south of Scotland at the centre of legal action is set to close. T﻿he operators of the Dalawoodie House facility near Dumfries have agreed to the cancellation of their registration. I﻿t means the home - which currently has 23 residents - will shut on...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Roman DNA bone analysis reveals Cheddington 'family tragedy'

DNA analysis of three late Roman-era skeletons found in the same grave has revealed "a family tragedy". Experts now believe a mother, her unborn son and her mother-in-law became ill and died at the same time. The grave was found at Cheddington, Buckinghamshire, and the DNA was sequenced as part...
U.K.
