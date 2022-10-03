Read full article on original website
BBC
Children with limb difference to get 'life-changing' prosthetic arms
A girl with a limb difference has said she is "very excited" about getting a prosthetic arm. Thalia Coultas, seven, from Drax, near Selby, was born with an arm that had not formed and has been entitled to a non-functional NHS prosthetic. However the family, and those of two other...
BBC
Peter Tobin: The horrific crimes of a serial killer
Peter Tobin was only unmasked as a serial killer after his final victim was discovered hidden under the floorboards of a church in Glasgow. His arrest, while feigning illness in a London hospital, set in motion a UK-wide investigation which spanned six decades and generated 1,400 lines of inquiry. Operation...
BBC
Port of Hull: Sniffer dog finds 'largest' illegal cigarette shipment
A sniffer dog at the Port of Hull has found 99 million illegal cigarettes in shipping containers, the biggest ever seizure of its kind at a UK port. The cigarettes, in eight containers, were found in June and were said to have been shipped through the United Arab Emirates, import papers suggested.
BBC
CCTV appeal after rape in Leamington's Pump Room Gardens
Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a person was raped in a Warwickshire park. The attack happened at Leamington's Pump Room Gardens at about 03:30 BST on Sunday, Warwickshire Police said. The force believes the man was in the area at...
BBC
Nursing home at centre of legal action set to close
A nursing home in the south of Scotland at the centre of legal action is set to close. The operators of the Dalawoodie House facility near Dumfries have agreed to the cancellation of their registration. It means the home - which currently has 23 residents - will shut on...
Home Office bans 1,300 ‘violent and abusive’ fans from travelling to the World Cup in Qatar
Crackdown follows a rise in disorder and pitch invasions at football matches
BBC
Roman DNA bone analysis reveals Cheddington 'family tragedy'
DNA analysis of three late Roman-era skeletons found in the same grave has revealed "a family tragedy". Experts now believe a mother, her unborn son and her mother-in-law became ill and died at the same time. The grave was found at Cheddington, Buckinghamshire, and the DNA was sequenced as part...
U.K.・
North London townhouses? Liz Truss’s critics can’t afford them
When Liz Truss caustically referred in her conference speech to people who “take taxis from north London townhouses to the BBC studios” to defend the status quo, she was not the first Tory leader to try to cancel the capital’s northern quarter. At last year’s Conservative party...
U.K.・
BBC
Jessica Lawson drowning: Parents 'devastated' over school trip court verdicts
The parents of a girl who drowned on a school trip to France are "devastated" no-one has been held responsible for her death, their solicitor said. Jessica Lawson, 12, from Wolfreton School near Hull, was swimming in a lake near Limoges in 2015 when a pontoon overturned. Her three teachers...
