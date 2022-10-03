Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wbfo.org
Buffalo, What's Next?: Water Bills and Police Reform
Police reform was the mantra of demonstrators and elected officials alike in the City of Buffalo in the summer of 2020. And with a city that wanted change, and a police union that wanted raises in a new contract, it was thought that the competing interests might result in a compromise that moved accountability and other police reform measures forward. But Investigative Post reporter Geoff Kelly has found that a raise was put before an arbitrator, and agreed to without any other changes. He talks about the contract talks with Dave Debo. Then Researcher Anna Blatto from The Partnership for the Public Good reveals some of the things she has started to uncover in a study of the city’s water shut offs, who they effect, and what neighborhoods are dis-proportionally effected.
wbfo.org
Theater Talk: Shawfest wrapping up, Stratford continues, First Look Buffalo opens at the Park School
This is the Canadian Thanksgiving (October 10) holiday weekend and The Shaw Festival is almost wrapping things up this weekend, with all shows but one closing either October 8 or 9. Anthony took a group of Buffalo State theater students to see EVERYBODY, a contemporary riff on the medieval miracle play, where "Everybody" is looking for a companion to take to the underworld, but in the end, only "Love" will go. It's a serious topic but a very funny play.
wbfo.org
Buffalo, What's Next?: Lessons from Charleston, South Carolina, and Learning from Police in Buffalo
For three years, after the 2015 murder of 9 people in the historically Black Mother Emmanuel A-M-E church ins Charleston South Carolina, Tenelle Jones was one of the therapists who shared in the faith, hope and healing of that community. She is currently a full-time clinician at the Medical University of South Carolina Resiliency Center and will talk to Jay Moran about parallels to Buffalo and possible lessons we can take away from their experience.
