Police reform was the mantra of demonstrators and elected officials alike in the City of Buffalo in the summer of 2020. And with a city that wanted change, and a police union that wanted raises in a new contract, it was thought that the competing interests might result in a compromise that moved accountability and other police reform measures forward. But Investigative Post reporter Geoff Kelly has found that a raise was put before an arbitrator, and agreed to without any other changes. He talks about the contract talks with Dave Debo. Then Researcher Anna Blatto from The Partnership for the Public Good reveals some of the things she has started to uncover in a study of the city’s water shut offs, who they effect, and what neighborhoods are dis-proportionally effected.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO