National Archives alerted lawyers for Trump about missing letters with North Korean leader in May 2021, records show

Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Kerr: Gen. Bolduc not the leader I thought he was. Hassan has record of accomplishment
When he previously campaigned for the U.S. Senate in 2020, I thought retired Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc seemed like an excellent candidate. I’m one of those people who like having lawmakers with a military background. That’s because these folks typically have a genuine appreciation of service and sacrifice, a tangible sense of honor, and a commitment to country over self. ...
Election officials worry about potential poll worker interference this November
The vast majority of American poll workers step up to ensure that elections are safe and fair. But some officials are worried that nefarious actors may infiltrate the worker ranks this year.
Your guide to the election deniers running in top Michigan races on Nov. 8
Even as the Nov. 8 election inches ever closer, many Republican candidates on the ballot in Michigan — a key swing state in presidential elections and the focus of many endorsements from former President Donald Trump — still refuse to accept the results of the 2020 general election that Trump lost. Aside from outrightly rejecting […] The post Your guide to the election deniers running in top Michigan races on Nov. 8 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opinion: Democracy might be messy, but value, respect of others not complicated at all
One of the challenges that confronts many of us is our need for perfection. I know I often cringe when I make a mistake, and I have done so often - more times than I am likely to admit. That inability to step back and accept that mistakes are necessary sometimes prevents me from making an effort to move forward. I see that in our country. ...
Comments / 0