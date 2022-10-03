Andie MacDowell rocks gray curls on Paris Fashion Week runway

Silver fox, indeed.

Andie MacDowell strutted her stuff on the L’Oréal Paris Fashion Week 2022 runway on Sunday, wearing a stunning gown and showing off her naturally curly hair .

The “Maid” actress wore a champagne beaded gown featuring a high slit and feather trim to show off a little leg and her stunning hair for her second appearance in the beauty brand’s fashion show.

The star has spoken out about her decision to go gray gracefully many times after she stopped dyeing it during the Covid-19 lockdown and has literally returned to her roots.

“During COVID, I could see the roots with my face and with my skin and my eyes, and I liked it. I felt that I would be happier. And I am happier. I really like it,” MacDowell said earlier this year .

“I’m 64, and this is the time of my life. Eventually, I’m going to be silver. And I wanted to have this experience of feeling what it is.”

The “Magic Mike XXL” actress showed a little leg and a lot of hair during her strut. Corbis via Getty Images

The “Ready Or Not” actress also discussed aging, saying, “Your belly gets bigger as you get older too. And I’ve had three babies. I’m constantly having to work on loving that part of my body. It’s so hard.”

Her actress daughters Margaret, 27, and Rainey Qualley, 32, are always supportive. “If I ever say anything demeaning about myself, because I’ve taught them not to do that, they’ll say, ‘Why are you doing what you told us not to do?'” the mom of three admitted.

She’s been working on self confidence for the past few years, however, reframing the way she looks at her changing looks.

“When I first did it I went to the grocery store because we had no place to go and I thought I looked good, and I saw a man there … A guy you see and go, ‘He’s a silver fox,’” she told Drew Barrymore in an appearance on her talk show.

“I immediately just put my shoulders back, and I was like, ‘And so am I.’”

But not everyone is that accepting. Andie faced pushback from her managers who told her , ‘It’s not time [to go gray].”

“And I said, ‘I think you’re wrong, and I’m going to be more powerful if I embrace where I am right now,'” she declared.

Indeed she was right.