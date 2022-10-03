ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Andie MacDowell rocks gray curls on Paris Fashion Week runway

By Margaret Abrams
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l5kW0_0iKb0kVN00

Silver fox, indeed.

Andie MacDowell strutted her stuff on the L’Oréal Paris Fashion Week 2022 runway on Sunday, wearing a stunning gown and showing off her naturally curly hair .

The “Maid” actress wore a champagne beaded gown featuring a high slit and feather trim to show off a little leg and her stunning hair for her second appearance in the beauty brand’s fashion show.

The star has spoken out about her decision to go gray gracefully many times after she stopped dyeing it during the Covid-19 lockdown and has literally returned to her roots.

“During COVID, I could see the roots with my face and with my skin and my eyes, and I liked it. I felt that I would be happier. And I am happier. I really like it,” MacDowell said earlier this year .

“I’m 64, and this is the time of my life. Eventually, I’m going to be silver. And I wanted to have this experience of feeling what it is.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ElE7F_0iKb0kVN00
The “Magic Mike XXL” actress showed a little leg and a lot of hair during her strut.
Corbis via Getty Images

The “Ready Or Not” actress also discussed aging, saying, “Your belly gets bigger as you get older too. And I’ve had three babies. I’m constantly having to work on loving that part of my body. It’s so hard.”

Her actress daughters Margaret, 27, and Rainey Qualley, 32, are always supportive. “If I ever say anything demeaning about myself, because I’ve taught them not to do that, they’ll say, ‘Why are you doing what you told us not to do?'” the mom of three admitted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o48Xb_0iKb0kVN00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01bC9O_0iKb0kVN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35HXkO_0iKb0kVN00

She’s been working on self confidence for the past few years, however, reframing the way she looks at her changing looks.

“When I first did it I went to the grocery store because we had no place to go and I thought I looked good, and I saw a man there … A guy you see and go, ‘He’s a silver fox,’” she told Drew Barrymore in an appearance on her talk show.

“I immediately just put my shoulders back, and I was like, ‘And so am I.’”

But not everyone is that accepting. Andie faced pushback from her managers who told her , ‘It’s not time [to go gray].”

“And I said, ‘I think you’re wrong, and I’m going to be more powerful if I embrace where I am right now,'” she declared.

Indeed she was right.

Comments / 4

Olivia Bouvier
3d ago

her hair is beautiful in gray However.. it Withers her and I think that she should have left it like a light brown. She'd look a lot younger. She should wait till her late 60s to do the gray. Some people just can't wear it.

Reply
2
Related
shefinds

Amal Clooney Leaves Us Speechless In A Slinky Green Gown At The 'Ticket To Paradise' Premiere

Amal Clooney always takes our breath away with her Old Hollywood-inspired glam on the red carpet, and her most recent ensemble was no different! The ever-so-stylish human rights lawyer, 44, just donned a stunning mint green gown to the London premiere of her husband George Clooney‘s film, Ticket to Paradise last week, and all eyes were on her shimmering garment as she posed for the cameras.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Cher Makes Surprise Appearance On Balmain Runway At Paris Fashion Week

Cher surprised fans on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when she closed Balmain's show at Paris Fashion Week. The 76-year-old singer appeared onstage during Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a silver latex bodysuit, black leggings and black boots. Cher joined Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to walk down the runway to her...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Rainey Qualley
Person
Andie Macdowell
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Rocks Baggy Jeans & Sneakers In 1st Photo Since White House Portrait Unveiled

Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The 58-year-old former First Lady was spotted rocking a chic ensemble in New York City on Saturday (September 10). Enjoying the last few days of summer weather, Michelle sported a simple white tee with high-waisted, baggy denim pants and a set of fierce black-and-white snakeskin sneakers, as seen in photos here. She topped off the enviable look with a pair of gold designer sunglasses and matching earrings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Curly Hair#The L Or Al Paris Fashion#Macdowell#Corbis#Getty Images
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant

Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Rocks Little Black Dress As She Resurfaces At Taylor Hawkins Tribute

Miley Cyrus joined a group of other A-listers Tuesday evening to celebrate the life and legacy of Taylor Hawkins, the late Foo Fighters drummer who died at the age of 50 on March 25. Miley, 29, performed at the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on Sept. 28 in a long-sleeve, black mini dress. She accessorized with a silver belt and silver necklace and completed her edgy look with skinny black boots.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue Magazine

How Yellowjackets Star Sophie Thatcher Got Ready for Her First-Ever Emmy Awards

It may have been Sophie Thatcher’s first-ever Emmy Awards, but the actor’s presence on the red carpet felt essential, an eddy of idiosyncrasy in a glamorous river. Like her character in the dark and addictive Yellowjackets, Thatcher’s style comes with an edge, a blend of doe-eyed pretty and jagged punk that infuses every look, the juxtaposition making it stronger. Thatcher and her glam team met at her boyfriend’s house in Sherman Oaks, combining their distinct visions to create an equally distinctive look.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Anne Hathaway Shows Us How To Wear Short Shorts Into Fall

Although the start of fall means cozy layers and pumpkin spiced lattes, one of the downsides of the end of the summer season is saying goodbye to summer wardrobe favorites such as mini skirts and short shorts. However, the ultra-stylish Anne Hathaway just showed us that we don’t have to relegate short shorts to the back of the closet now that we are nearing the start of a new season by demonstrating how to give them a fun yet casual autumnal spin.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
HAIR CARE
Page Six

Page Six

147K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy