Coolio’s ‘severe asthma’ could’ve contributed to his death: friends

By Eileen Reslen
 5 days ago

Coolio’s friends think his “severe asthma” may have contributed to his death, according to TMZ .

Sources told the outlet on Monday that the late “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper “struggled” with the lung condition for many years and that investigators had been informed of this.

Coolio died on Sept. 28 after being found unconscious on the bathroom floor of a friend’s house in Los Angeles. He was 59.

An official cause of death has not yet been released, but initial reports suspected he had gone into cardiac arrest.

Research published by the American Heart Association shows that people with persistent asthma could be at a higher risk of developing a heart rhythm disorder.

Despite his health condition, Coolio was seen performing several times in the days leading up to his death for sets that lasted about 30 to 40 minutes.

In video footage from his “I Love the ’90s” tour, the “West Up!” rapper appeared energetic as he moved across the stage.

Fans also previously noted that Coolio seemed “very happy to take some pics, laughing” and was ”very engaging” when they met him less than a week before he died.

Montell Jordan, who was on tour with the “Fantastic Voyage” rapper days before his passing, also told Page Six exclusively that he would have never expected that his longtime friend’s death was imminent.

Friends reportedly said Coolio “struggled” with “severe asthma” for years.
“I’ve been with him for weeks and for months now and I did not know — and still don’t know — the circumstances behind his passing, but I did not see anything that would have given an indication that he was ill or that anything happened to him,” the “This Is How We Do It” singer, 53, said on Thursday.

Coolio is survived by his six children and ex-wife Josefa Salina, whom he married in 1996. The former couple called it quits four years later.

