Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke address those who doubted their marriage: Pay up

By Caroline Blair
 3 days ago

“Summer House” stars Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke tell those who were skeptical of their marriage to pay up just one week after celebrating their 1-year wedding anniversary .

“I can’t believe we made it!” Batula, 31, told Page Six at Loverboy’s “Fresh for Fall” party in New York City on Thursday. “Anyone that took bets that we wouldn’t make it, they lost, and they owe us money!”

Cooke, 40, chimed in adding that “there’s always going to be the peanut gallery” who will hate on their relationship, but they’ve proven them wrong with their Sept. 25 celebration.

“You love who you love when you know it’s the right person for you that’s all that matters,” Batula said. “It doesn’t matter what other people think or say because they don’t have to marry that person.”

The lovebirds explained that looking back on last year’s pre-wedding woes, most of their arguments were filed by the stressful planning process itself.

“Last season we were at a head, and we knew we wanted to marry each other, and we were just like, ‘This wedding planning process thing sucks,'” Cooke told us.

Batula echoed that message and said once the day had come and gone, they “were able to breathe again and be ourselves and fall back in love.”

Both Batula and Cooke admitted to not dealing well with the stresses of wedding planning.
amandabatula/Instagram

Carl Radke, their Loverboy business partner and co-star who officiated their 2021 wedding, teased that fans will get to see that loving side of his friends in the upcoming season of “Winter House.”

“When Lindsay [Hubbard, Radke’s fiancé] and I did get to ‘Winter House,’ seeing them in just like in a really happy fun place, it meant a lot to see what it was like without the stress,” Radke said. “They were enjoying themselves.”

Batula added that fans will be seeing a more fun side to them on the new season of “Winter House.”
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Batula agreed that they were able to have more fun than in past year because nobody was bombarding them with wedding questions.

The couple began dating during the first season of “Summer House” in 2016. Cooke popped the question in front of Bravo cameras two years later.

They were supposed to say “I Do” in the summer of 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to postpone their special day three times.

The three “Summer House” best friends recently launched their “Loverboy” variety pack featuring four new sparkling hard tea flavors, which they celebrated during the “Fresh for Fall” party.

“The easy way out was just to put our existing products together and sell it, but we wanted to come up with four new flavors for our variety pack,” Batula told us.

Season 2 of “Winter House” premieres Thursday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

