ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Tan Valley, AZ

Woman, boy found dead in San Tan Valley home identified

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HqA4n_0iKb0eD100

A woman and a young boy found dead in a San Tan Valley home have been identified.

At around 2:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home near Castlegate Boulevard and North Simonton Boulevard regarding a suicidal subject.

“Upon arrival, deputies discovered the bodies of a 43-year-old female and a 6-year-old boy,” PCSO Sheriff Mark Lamb said on a video on the department’s Facebook page last week.

The dead woman has been identified by PCSO as Griselda Rodriguez. The boy has been identified as Nathan Arteaga.

Lamb added that PCSO could not “get into the details as to the causes of death right now.”

“But I can tell you that there are no outstanding subjects,” Lamb said. “We are not looking for any persons of interest at this time based on the evidence that we’ve observed in the home.”

The Pinal County Medical Examiner will determine the causes of death.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Stalking, public indecency suspect arrested by Chandler police

PHOENIX – Police in Chandler said Thursday they arrested a man suspected of public indecency and felony stalking. Bryant James Walker, 26, was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into Maricopa County Jail, the Chandler Police Department said. Walker, from Mesa, is accused of one count of stalking and...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Crash involving a crane truck leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt in Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and three others are hurt after a crane truck and a sedan crashed in Queen Creek on Thursday afternoon. It happened on State Route 24 at Williams Field Road. Investigators didn’t say what led up to the crash, but the victim who died was in the sedan.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Peoria woman previously accused of murdering cousin arrested for third time

Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations. See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Photographer accused of touching girl inappropriately at Buckeye school. Updated: 31 minutes ago. |. Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at...
PEORIA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Tan Valley, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
County
Pinal County, AZ
San Tan Valley, AZ
Crime & Safety
Pinal County, AZ
Crime & Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Woman dies after crashing into barrier near I-10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX - A woman has died after crashing into a barrier near the I-10 freeway off-ramp at 16th Street overnight, according to Phoenix police. Officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 6. The driver, 26-year-old Vanessa Garcia Degante, was taken to the hospital...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

A man with disabilities was robbed while working at Scottsdale Fry’s

See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at Buckeye’s Freedom Elementary School when he inappropriately touched a girl. Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Lamb
12 News

1 dead, 3 injured in crash involving crane truck in Mesa

MESA, Ariz — One person had died, and at least three others were injured in a crash on State Route 24 in Mesa Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 1:44 p.m. on State Route 24 and Williams Field Road involving a crossover SUV and crane truck, the Mesa Fire Department said.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Tucson police make arrest in fatal shooting at University of Arizona

TUCSON (AP) — One person was found and arrested outside of Gila Bend Wednesday after a fatal shooting at the University of Arizona. Police said a man fled the scene after a shooting inside the Harshbarger Building, which houses the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences and is northwest of the student union.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Pcso
KOLD-TV

Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash on Oracle Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a serious motorcycle crash on Oracle Road in which one man was hurt Wednesday, Oct. 5. Police say the crash happened on Oracle Road at Jacinto Street, just north of Grant Road. Another vehicle was involved. The patient was taken...
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Wrong-way driver dies in crash on Loop 101 in West Valley

PHOENIX – One person was killed and two others injured in a wrong-way crash on a West Valley freeway late Tuesday, authorities said. The wrong-way driver was heading northbound in southbound lanes on Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway in Peoria near Thunderbird Road around 11 p.m. when it smashed into a vehicle carrying two people, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KTAR.com

1 dead, 2 hospitalized after possible drug overdose at Queen Creek school

PHOENIX – One student died and two others were hospitalized after a possible drug overdose Monday night at a residential school for at-risk boys in Queen Creek, authorities said. The police and fire departments responded to a medical emergency at Canyon State Academy around 10:40 p.m. Monday, Constance Halonen‑Wilson,...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead, second driver hospitalized after wrong-way crash near Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers say a man is dead and another driver is in the hospital after a wrong-way crash on the Loop 101 near Peoria late Tuesday night. Troopers say just after 11 p.m., 18-year-old Keith Schanafelt was driving southbound on the Loop 101 near Bell Road when he made a U-turn in the middle of the freeway and crashed into a Nissan Altima.
PEORIA, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy