Woman, boy found dead in San Tan Valley home identified

A woman and a young boy found dead in a San Tan Valley home have been identified.

At around 2:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home near Castlegate Boulevard and North Simonton Boulevard regarding a suicidal subject.

“Upon arrival, deputies discovered the bodies of a 43-year-old female and a 6-year-old boy,” PCSO Sheriff Mark Lamb said on a video on the department’s Facebook page last week.

The dead woman has been identified by PCSO as Griselda Rodriguez. The boy has been identified as Nathan Arteaga.

Lamb added that PCSO could not “get into the details as to the causes of death right now.”

“But I can tell you that there are no outstanding subjects,” Lamb said. “We are not looking for any persons of interest at this time based on the evidence that we’ve observed in the home.”

The Pinal County Medical Examiner will determine the causes of death.