Man fleeing police tosses gun and is arrested when he comes back for it, CA cops say

A man who tossed a gun while fleeing police was arrested when he returned to look for it, California authorities said.

When officers tried to stop the driver after he ran a stop sign at Lake Street and 19th Street in San Pablo on Friday, Sept. 30, he fled, the San Pablo Police Department said in on Facebook.

The man threw something, which police later learned was a gun, from the car during the chase, the post said.

“The pursuit continued and eventually the driver evaded capture,” according to the post.

Later that evening, while officers were responding to “an unrelated alarm call,” they spotted someone “looking under cars” with a flashlight in the “exact same spot the gun was tossed,” police said.

The “registered owner of the car that got away” had returned to look for the tossed gun, San Pablo police said.

“The suspect was arrested and given a free ride to county jail,” the post said.

McClatchy News reached out to police to specify what charges the man is facing.

San Pablo is about 20 miles northeast of San Francisco.

