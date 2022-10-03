ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre Daily

Broncos Are Once Again in the Throes of an Identity Crisis

Through four weeks of the season, the Denver Broncos are yet to forge an identity outside of coaching incompetence. While the Broncos are currently 2-2, it feels worse than the first month of the Vance Joseph and Vic Fangio-led teams. That doesn't bode well for Denver going forward. The most...
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

Russell Wilson trade, contract go from bad to worst for Broncos

The Broncos had already lost the Russell Wilson trade with the Seahawks when they gave up way too much for the fading nine-time Pro Bowler before his Age 33 season. Five games into Wilson's time as Denver's starting quarterback, the results look much worse than the process of acquiring him.
DENVER, CO
Fox Sports Radio

Jason Whitlock on Brady/Gisele Divorce: 'Tom Brady is the Bad Guy'

Jason Whitlock: “I am sad to hear this news, I am not surprised. If anybody has been listening to this show, you know whose team I’m on. I’m on Gisele’s team. I think Tom Brady has been very selfish here. Yesterday I was talking about Antonio Brown and Brady bringing this predator into their home, and how that whole situation in Dubai was a bad look for Tom Brady. He’s selfish about his football career, he told this woman he was retiring and he was going to come home and focus on his family and his kids. Twenty-some-odd years and 7 Super Bowl championships is more than enough. I think this woman had a right, he changed the expectations, she thought last season was the finish line. He set those expectations when he announced his retirement and then pulled the rug out from underneath her. I’m 1000% on Team Gisele, and I know I’m the ‘sexist pig’ on this show is always caping up for the man, but not here. If this is the end, I blame Tom Brady. Brady is the bad guy here. This woman had reasonable expectations that last year was his last year. She supported him for virtually his entire NFL career. They’ve got three kids, give up football, and get into this life with these kids that need attention. I’m on Team Gisele, and it’s shocking me that I am, but I think Tom Brady is the bad guy here.” (Full Segment Above)
NBC Sports

Fans leave stadium before overtime of ugly Broncos-Colts game

As the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts headed for overtime, fans headed for the exits. For those attending the Thursday Night Football matchup in Denver, the potential sudden-death extra session went from being can't-miss to can't-watch-any-more-of-this. In all honesty, who could blame them? The only spectators who enjoyed the first...
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Broncos fans booing their team

Say this much for the Denver Broncos: They led 6-3 at halftime of another boring game of Thursday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts. Quarterback Russell Wilson got roasted for his pre-game outfit. After throwing for a paltry 79 yards at halftime, Tony Gonzalez compared Wilson to Aladdin—somebody trying to be something he’s not.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Pro Picks leans toward Broncos to kick off Week 5

A month into the season, it’s clear Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan are still adjusting to their new teams. The star quarterbacks go head-to-head this week on Thursday night when Wilson and the Denver Broncos (2-2) host Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1). “I think here, the transition has been great,” Wilson said. “I can’t speak for (Ryan), but I think the transition has been great. Obviously, it’s a different environment, a different challenge and everything else, but I think what’s made it so great here, for me personally, is my teammates. My teammates have been so welcoming and so on it every day. ... The walkthroughs, the time, the energy, the focus they put in daily and that obsession that they put in makes it easier for me and better for me.” Wilson still hasn’t found a rhythm in rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett’s offense. Ryan has a veteran coach in Frank Reich, but ball security has been his biggest problem. He has nine fumbles and five interceptions in four games.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Colts grind out 12-9 win over Broncos in injury-filled game

DENVER (AP) — Stephon Gilmore batted away Russell Wilson’s pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone on fourth-and-1 from the 5 to give the Indianapolis Colts a 12-9 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. Gilmore also intercepted Wilson's pass in the fourth quarter to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Colts use 4 FGs to edge Broncos in OT

Chase McLaughlin kicked four field goals, including a 48-yarder in overtime, as the visiting Indianapolis Colts beat the Denver Broncos 12-9 on Thursday night. Matt Ryan was 26-for-41 passing for 251 yards and two interceptions, and Alec Pierce had eight catches for 81 yards for Indianapolis (2-2-1), which never led until overtime.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Colts promote Phillip Lindsay ahead of game against Broncos

DENVER (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts promoted running back Phillip Lindsay off their practice squad ahead of their game against his former team in Denver on Thursday night. Lindsay replaces Jonathan Taylor, who is out with ankle and toe injuries. Lindsay grew up in Aurora, went to the University...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
