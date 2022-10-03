Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Broncos Are Once Again in the Throes of an Identity Crisis
Through four weeks of the season, the Denver Broncos are yet to forge an identity outside of coaching incompetence. While the Broncos are currently 2-2, it feels worse than the first month of the Vance Joseph and Vic Fangio-led teams. That doesn't bode well for Denver going forward. The most...
FOX Sports
Sean Payton has a plan for Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett & Broncos | THE HERD
What will Nathaniel Hackett have to do to fix Russell Wilson & the Denver Broncos? They're 2-2, 3rd in the AFC West, and still struggling to find their stride offensively. Coach Sean Payton joins Colin Cowherd to share what his game plan would be to turn the season around.
Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson Reveals His Status For Thursday Night
On Monday the Denver Broncos surprisingly listed quarterback Russell Wilson on the team's injury report. However, it doesn't sound like Wilson is going to miss Thursday night's game. Wilson revealed this Tuesday that he's "super confident" he will play vs. the Colts on Thursday Night ...
4 bold predictions for Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos in Week 5
The Indianapolis Colts square off against Denver on Thursday Night Football in Week 5, but which offensive centerpiece players will
Sporting News
Russell Wilson trade, contract go from bad to worst for Broncos
The Broncos had already lost the Russell Wilson trade with the Seahawks when they gave up way too much for the fading nine-time Pro Bowler before his Age 33 season. Five games into Wilson's time as Denver's starting quarterback, the results look much worse than the process of acquiring him.
Jason Whitlock on Brady/Gisele Divorce: 'Tom Brady is the Bad Guy'
Jason Whitlock: “I am sad to hear this news, I am not surprised. If anybody has been listening to this show, you know whose team I’m on. I’m on Gisele’s team. I think Tom Brady has been very selfish here. Yesterday I was talking about Antonio Brown and Brady bringing this predator into their home, and how that whole situation in Dubai was a bad look for Tom Brady. He’s selfish about his football career, he told this woman he was retiring and he was going to come home and focus on his family and his kids. Twenty-some-odd years and 7 Super Bowl championships is more than enough. I think this woman had a right, he changed the expectations, she thought last season was the finish line. He set those expectations when he announced his retirement and then pulled the rug out from underneath her. I’m 1000% on Team Gisele, and I know I’m the ‘sexist pig’ on this show is always caping up for the man, but not here. If this is the end, I blame Tom Brady. Brady is the bad guy here. This woman had reasonable expectations that last year was his last year. She supported him for virtually his entire NFL career. They’ve got three kids, give up football, and get into this life with these kids that need attention. I’m on Team Gisele, and it’s shocking me that I am, but I think Tom Brady is the bad guy here.” (Full Segment Above)
NBC Sports
Fans leave stadium before overtime of ugly Broncos-Colts game
As the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts headed for overtime, fans headed for the exits. For those attending the Thursday Night Football matchup in Denver, the potential sudden-death extra session went from being can't-miss to can't-watch-any-more-of-this. In all honesty, who could blame them? The only spectators who enjoyed the first...
Draymond Green Punched a Teammate During Practice: Report
The Golden State Warriors are reportedly considering disciplinary action toward forward Draymond Green after he reportedly "forcefully struck" teammate Jordan Poole during an altercation between the two during practice on Wednesday (October 5), the Athletic's Shams Charania reports.
WATCH: Rams' Bobby Wagner Leveled On-Field Protester During 'MNF' Game
Videos shared online show Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveling a protester who ran onto the field during his team's 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
NFL・
Bucs Receiver Cole Beasley Made Surprising Career Decision
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Cole Beasley made this surprising decision about his NFL future.
Delusional Jets Fans Come After Brady Quinn
Tuesday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Brady Quinn has to swat away Jets fans who've been "keeping receipts" of his preseason prediction, and have prematurely come to collect after their 2-2 start to the season.
NFL・
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Broncos fans booing their team
Say this much for the Denver Broncos: They led 6-3 at halftime of another boring game of Thursday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts. Quarterback Russell Wilson got roasted for his pre-game outfit. After throwing for a paltry 79 yards at halftime, Tony Gonzalez compared Wilson to Aladdin—somebody trying to be something he’s not.
Pro Picks leans toward Broncos to kick off Week 5
A month into the season, it’s clear Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan are still adjusting to their new teams. The star quarterbacks go head-to-head this week on Thursday night when Wilson and the Denver Broncos (2-2) host Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1). “I think here, the transition has been great,” Wilson said. “I can’t speak for (Ryan), but I think the transition has been great. Obviously, it’s a different environment, a different challenge and everything else, but I think what’s made it so great here, for me personally, is my teammates. My teammates have been so welcoming and so on it every day. ... The walkthroughs, the time, the energy, the focus they put in daily and that obsession that they put in makes it easier for me and better for me.” Wilson still hasn’t found a rhythm in rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett’s offense. Ryan has a veteran coach in Frank Reich, but ball security has been his biggest problem. He has nine fumbles and five interceptions in four games.
Broncos vs. Colts: 5 things Denver fans should know about Indy
Ahead of a Thursday Night Football clash with the Denver Broncos, we asked Kevin Hickey of Colts Wire five questions about Indy and Thursday’s showdown. Check out our questions and Kevin’s answers below!. 1. If Jonathan Taylor is not able to play this week, what can we expect...
FOX Sports
Colts grind out 12-9 win over Broncos in injury-filled game
DENVER (AP) — Stephon Gilmore batted away Russell Wilson’s pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone on fourth-and-1 from the 5 to give the Indianapolis Colts a 12-9 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. Gilmore also intercepted Wilson's pass in the fourth quarter to...
Stephon Gilmore pass breakup gives Colts ugly win over Broncos
Thursday Night Football delivered one of the uglier performances in NFL history, courtesy of the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. It came down to a fourth-down play in overtime. Denver trailed 12-9 and coach Nathaniel Hackett decided to go for it rather than attempt a chip-shot, game-tying field goal. This...
Yardbarker
Colts use 4 FGs to edge Broncos in OT
Chase McLaughlin kicked four field goals, including a 48-yarder in overtime, as the visiting Indianapolis Colts beat the Denver Broncos 12-9 on Thursday night. Matt Ryan was 26-for-41 passing for 251 yards and two interceptions, and Alec Pierce had eight catches for 81 yards for Indianapolis (2-2-1), which never led until overtime.
FOX Sports
Colts promote Phillip Lindsay ahead of game against Broncos
DENVER (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts promoted running back Phillip Lindsay off their practice squad ahead of their game against his former team in Denver on Thursday night. Lindsay replaces Jonathan Taylor, who is out with ankle and toe injuries. Lindsay grew up in Aurora, went to the University...
Colts vs. Broncos: Inactive players for Week 5
The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) and Denver Broncos (2-2) released their lists of inactive players Thursday night ahead of the Week 5 matchup at Empower Field. The Colts ruled four players out on their final injury report while the Broncos ruled out four players and had an additional three players listed as questionable.
