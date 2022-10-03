Denver Broncos new running back Latavius Murray is expected to be inactive on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Murray was just signed off the Saints' practice squad after Javonte Williams tore his ACL, but he's not expected to make his Broncos debut until Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Melvin Gordon is expected to operate as a "bell cow" back on Thursday night, per Rapoport's colleague James Palmer. Mike Boone will work in a change-of-pace capacity and the Broncos also called up Devine Ozigbo from the practice squad for additional depth.

DENVER, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO