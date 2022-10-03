Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!Jordan MendiolaSeattle, WA
Seattle Officials Propose Tax Hike to Fund Mental Health CareTaxBuzzKing County, WA
Odell Beckham Is Reportedly Visiting With 3 NFL Teams
On Wednesday afternoon, Buffalo Bills star pass rusher Von Miller did his best NFL insider attempt. Miller said that he talks to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr "every week" and revealed that OBJ has a few meetings scheduled with NFL teams. According to Miller, the star wide receiver...
ESPN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson takes shot at Saints DB Marshon Lattimore with Allen Iverson meme
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday. In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.
49ers' Kyle Shanahan sends message to NFL, calls for end to holds against Nick Bosa
Defensive end Nick Bosa is putting together a strong season and already has six sacks. But Kyle Shanahan says he is being hampered by offensive linemen illegally holding him.
Browns Myles Garrett, Greedy Williams, Taven Bryan return to practice, Jadeveon Clowney does not, add TE Brown
BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns should get a big boost for their beleaguered defensive line as defensive end Myles Garrett returns to practice on Wednesday after missing last Sunday's loss to the Falcons after being involved in a one-car accident on Sept. 26. “He will be out there," Kevin...
Colin Cowherd Says This NFL Contender is Not a Legitimate Super Bowl Threat
Colin Cowherd says this Super Bowl favorite should not be considered a threat to win it all.
WATCH: Rams' Bobby Wagner Leveled On-Field Protester During 'MNF' Game
Videos shared online show Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveling a protester who ran onto the field during his team's 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
Did Odell Beckham Jr. Give Away His Shortlist Of Future NFL Teams?
When healthy, Odell Beckham Jr. can be a game changer for any offense, and it appears the free agent wide receiver might have released his shortlist of NFL teams he wishes to sign with. The three-time Pro Bowler is still recovering from his ACL injury he suffered in Super Bowl...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player climbs Todd McShay’s 2023 NFL Draft rankings
A Tennessee Vols redshirt senior is rapidly climbing ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay’s 2023 NFL Draft rankings. Wide receiver Cedric Tillman, who missed the Vols’ win against Florida due to an ankle injury, is ranked No. 21 in McShay’s latest rankings. From ESPN:. Tillman is a physical...
Delusional Jets Fans Come After Brady Quinn
Tuesday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Brady Quinn has to swat away Jets fans who've been "keeping receipts" of his preseason prediction, and have prematurely come to collect after their 2-2 start to the season.
Starting Kenny Pickett Is the Right Move
The Steelers announced on Monday that they would be moving forward with rookie Kenny Pickett as their starting QB this week when they face off against the Bills. Some are saying it's a bad idea but Ben Maller says it's something the Steelers need to do.
'MNF' Protestor Who Was Laid Out By Bobby Wagner Files Police Report
The protester who was laid out by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field at Levi's Stadium has reportedly filed a police report in relation to the incident, TMZ Sports reports.
msn.com
Landon Collins returning to the NFL
Former Alabama All-American Landon Collins is returning to the NFL with his original team by joining the New York Giants’ practice squad. Collins is signing with the Giants in time to accompany the team on its flight across the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday. New York will play the Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Latavius Murray likely inactive for Broncos Thursday night
Denver Broncos new running back Latavius Murray is expected to be inactive on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Murray was just signed off the Saints' practice squad after Javonte Williams tore his ACL, but he's not expected to make his Broncos debut until Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Melvin Gordon is expected to operate as a "bell cow" back on Thursday night, per Rapoport's colleague James Palmer. Mike Boone will work in a change-of-pace capacity and the Broncos also called up Devine Ozigbo from the practice squad for additional depth.
Yardbarker
Chark, Hockenson, Reynolds Return, St. Brown Sits Out
The Detroit Lions saw five key members of the offense return to practice on Thursday, after sitting out the team's initial practice of the week on Wednesday. Those returning include wide receivers Josh Reynolds, DJ Chark, along with offensive lineman Evan Brown, Frank Ragnow and tight end T.J. Hockenson. After...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Eagles activate 21-day practice window for left tackle Andre Dillard
The Eagles could be without Jordan Mailata on Sunday, but reinforcements could be on the menu as Andre Dillard had his 21-day practice window activated. Dillard was placed on Injured Reserve on September 6 with a forearm injury. With Dillard sidelined, Jack Driscoll was the backup left tackle and played...
ESPN, Todd McShay update for 2023 NFL Draft rankings after Week 5 of college football
Todd McShay of ESPN has updated his 2023 NFL Draft rankings through five weeks of college football. “We’re nearly halfway through the 2022 college football season, and the 2023 NFL draft is a little over six months away. A lot will change over the rest of the season and during the pre-draft process in terms of how the top prospects stack up and who is considered a first-round talent, but this class is loaded,” wrote McShay. “We’re talking franchise quarterbacks, playmaking offensive stars, sack-happy edge rushers and ball-hawking defensive backs.
