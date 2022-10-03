Read full article on original website
Why these 2 groups support West Virginia Amendment 2
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Manufacturers Association (WVMA) and West Virginia Chamber of Commerce (WVCC) hosted a regional roundtable discussion on Amendment 2 at Stockmeier Urethanes USA on Thursday. The group discussed reasons why they think West Virginians should vote in favor of the controversial amendment. Business and community leaders gathered to discuss […]
West Virginia stats school program to detect and prevent violence in school
Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security (WV DHS) announced the West Virginia School Safety Initiative. The WV School Safety Initiative was developed to assist in the creation and implementation of uniform crisis prevention and response protocols throughout schools in the Mountain State. “It’s our responsibility to ensure that our kids are […]
EXPLAINER: What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2?
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA/WDTV) - What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2? This is what many are asking since voters will decide on it in November. Amendment 2 is one of four amendments on the ballot, and it is drawing the most controversy. It would allow cuts to personal property taxes...
West Virginia sues unlicensed contractor
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted […]
Justice launches statewide school safety initiative
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State officials are planning to use $2 million dollars to ensure safety in every public school in West Virginia. Gov. Jim Justice launched the West Virginia School Safety Initiative during his COVID-19 media briefing on Tuesday after announcing the plan last month in response to the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Tx.
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
West Virginia is rich with history, from the Civil War to inventing some world-changing things. But there are also things about West Virginia that are just pretty cool. Here are a few you can throw out at your next dinner party or tailgate.
West Virginia sues Ohio ‘Disc Jockey,’ Wedding planner￼
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has filed a lawsuit against a disc jockey/wedding planner for allegedly failing to provide advertised services to numerous clients. Helen Marie Nichole Smith, of Steubenville, Ohio, conducted business in West Virginia. She allegedly violated the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act, and the Attorney General is asking the court to […]
Opposing sides meet to discuss Amendment Two
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Amendment Two — or the property tax modernization amendment — would give the West Virginia legislature authority to reduce or eliminate six categories of tangible personal property taxes. Some of these include: machinery and equipment, furniture and fixtures and motor vehicles. The side who...
National Park Service is investing $2.4M in West Virginia parks
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — More than $2 million has been announced for five recreation restoration projects in West Virginia, including three in north central West Virginia. The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, which includes Chairman Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), announced the National Park Service (NPS) will invest $2,443,919 million into West Virginia’s state […]
Tire collection events scheduled for October and November in West Virginia
Tire collection events are being held around West Virginia this month and next.
OVMC gets funding from West Virginia Senators to support reopening
Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the City of Wheeling will receive $500,000 to support its efforts to reopen the Ohio Valley Medical Center (OVMC) hospital and health complex. The funding is made possible by a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request secured by […]
SNAP Work Requirement Could Stress Food Charities
Impending changes to the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will put a work requirement in place for some West Virginia residents who rely on the program to buy groceries. About 168,000 low-income households in West Virginia use SNAP, and the state is fourth in the nation for residents...
Preparedness Expo aims to get West Virginia ready for any disaster
With major recovery efforts happening after Hurricane Ian hit the east coast, one event in Marion County looks to make sure people in West Virginia are prepared for a disaster.
W.Va. PSC calls for statewide investigation of Frontier Communications
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Public Service Commission is calling for a statewide investigation regarding service issues with Frontier Communications. In July, the Kanawha County Commission filed a complaint requesting that the PSC open a general investigation into Frontier’s service. On Tuesday, PSC officials filed a...
West Virginia sees active COVID cases top 1,000
CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases are just above 1,000 statewide in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources said on Wednesday. The DHHR reported 1,002 active cases, the first time the number has been at that level since around the first week of May. Another 367 new cases of the virus have been received in the 24-hour period between Tuesday and Wednesday, the state said.
Inflation Reduction Act is threat to food system, West Virginia Department of Agriculture says
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture believes the Inflation Reduction Act is a threat to food resiliency.
Old buildings in 21 WV communities receive $9.2 million for demolition
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Buildings in 21 communities across West Virginia are scheduled to be demolished. The demolitions are all coming from $9.2 million in grant funding from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP). Gov. Jim Justice held an event with the WVDEP yesterday, October 3, 2022 in Matoaka, one of the communities to […]
West Virginia officials propose $125K settlement with coal company￼
West Virginia regulators have proposed a $125,000 settlement of a penalty order with a Kentucky coal company for alleged water pollution violations, according to a published report. The state Department of Environmental Protection says Lexington Coal Co. LLC is responsible for pollutant exceedances on three active coal mining water pollution control permits in Wyoming, Boone […]
Cash-Value Benefits increased for West Virginia WIC recipients
West Virginia Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) recipients are able to receive more Cash-Value Benefits (CVB), starting this month.
West Virginia residents could see lower heating bills
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Natural gas utility companies have submitted plans to the West Virginia Public Service Commission to lessen their customers’ rates this winter. The PSC had ordered natural gas utilities in West Virginia to come up with some alternative plans for winter heating bills in the Mountain State and given them a deadline […]
