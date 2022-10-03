CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases are just above 1,000 statewide in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources said on Wednesday. The DHHR reported 1,002 active cases, the first time the number has been at that level since around the first week of May. Another 367 new cases of the virus have been received in the 24-hour period between Tuesday and Wednesday, the state said.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO