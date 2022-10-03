Read full article on original website
Related
WPFO
Efficiency Maine offers $100 rebate on home weatherization products
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Mainers could get some cash if they prepare their homes for the winter. Efficiency Maine says it's kicking off a promotion to raise awareness about resources to help Maine homeowners and tenants stay warm and manage their heating bills. It launched a limited time “$100 DIY Winter...
WPFO
Preble Street partners with landlords to help find permanent housing for those in need
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A pandemic-era program, used in part to pay for people experiencing homelessness to stay in hotels, is on pause. Where they may go now, or in the next few months, is uncertain. MaineHousing recently announced no new or renewed applications for emergency rental assistance would be accepted...
WPFO
NOAA to hold in-person meeting to get input on right whale regulations
Lobstermen will get to have their voices heard about new right whale restrictions they say are hurting the industry. The Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office from NOAA is holding an in-person meeting to get public comments on ways to reduce risk of entanglement for whales. There are currently about 340...
WPFO
Maine leaders defend lobstermen in face of more regulation
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine lobstermen are speaking out Wednesday night against rules meant to protect the endangered right whale, rules they say are devastating to their livelihood. The meeting in Portland Wednesday night is their only in-person chance to explain the impact. The room is packed with Maine lobstermen and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPFO
Maine lobstermen fight back against stricter regulations meant to protect right whales
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine lobstermen came face to face with federal officials out to impose stricter new rules to save the 350 remaining endangered right whales Wednesday. The governor and Maine's entire congressional delegation are against the new rules. They say Maine lobster gear has never been responsible for killing a whale.
WPFO
Kennebunk coffee shops shows support for Maine lobstermen
KENNEBUNK (WGME) -- A local coffee shop is among the many businesses and people in Maine throwing their support behind Maine lobstermen. The owner of "Morning in Paris" in Kennebunk says when he saw calls to boycott Maine lobster, while fishermen are already dealing with new federal regulations, he decided to brew up some support.
WPFO
Thousands of Mainers have already requested absentee ballots
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Election Day is just about a month away, and Maine voters are getting ready. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says absentee voting has already started in municipalities across the state. According to Bellows, more than 61,000 people have requested an absentee ballot in Maine. She says any...
WPFO
AMBER Alerts are rare in Maine, here's how the state decides when to issue one
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Law enforcement in Maine are crediting an AMBER Alert with the quick return of two children who were allegedly abducted by their mother in Saco this week. The mother turned herself in to police in Massachusetts not long after the alert went out Tuesday afternoon. This is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPFO
Maine schools get $1.6M to help kids learn outdoors
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Kids across Maine are getting outdoors and getting a hands-on learning experience thanks to federal funding. It's called "Rethinking Responsive Education Ventures,” a way to help students learn outside of the classroom. Maine’s Department of Education announced another round of money, totaling $1.6 million for schools...
WPFO
Blues for Bucks raises money for the Children's Advocacy Center of York County
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police departments are teaming up with the Children's Advocacy Center of York County for the Blues for Bucks fundraiser. According to the CAC, the program supports children and families involved in child abuse investigations. This includes conducting specialized child-friendly interviews, helping families meet with people involved in their case and connecting them with therapy, legal services, medical services and anything else they might need.
WPFO
Technical glitch prevents Mainers from purchasing antlerless deer permits
A technical glitch prevented Mainers from purchasing antlerless deer permits so the state is rescheduling the sale. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said Mainers who tried to buy an antlerless permit online on Wednesday likely saw the website was down and displaying a "504 Gateway Time-Out" message.
WPFO
Kerosene shortage concerns as winter gets closer
PORTLAND (WGME) -- As the cold weather approaches, high oil prices have Mainers worried. Kerosene, which is primarily used in outside tanks, became very expensive over the summer. Reduction in domestic oil production, along with a sudden return of demand, then the Russian attack on Ukraine, caused oil reserves to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPFO
'We will all miss them': 2 construction executives killed in plane crash in Arundel
ARUNDEL (WGME) – A plane crashed in Arundel on Wednesday, killing two construction company executives who were aboard. Police say the single-engine plane crashed in the woods off Route 1 around 2 p.m. near Wiers' Motors. Investigators say both the pilot, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth, and the passenger,...
WPFO
U.S. Mint may put Maine man on dollar coin in 2024
LEWISTON (WGME) – A Lewiston man may be featured on a U.S. dollar coin in 2024, according to the Sun Journal. Dr. Bernard Lown invented the direct-current defibrillator. The Sun Journal reports the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee endorsed a proposed design for Maine’s contribution to the American Innovations coin program that features Lown’s bust, name, and a defibrillator.
WPFO
Saco mother involved in AMBER Alert returned to Maine from Massachusetts
ALFRED (WGME) -- The mother involved in Tuesday’s AMBER Alert is back in Maine after she surrendered to police in Massachusetts. Saco Police say 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent of Saco was extradited back to Maine Wednesday afternoon. She's accused of taking her two children from a home in Saco and...
WPFO
Maine shelters take in animals affected by recent hurricanes
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Maine is now helping to find homes for animals affected by the recent hurricanes. Monday night, the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland welcomed eight dogs that were awaiting adoption in Puerto Rico. This week, they are looking to bring in cats from Florida. Jeana Roth from...
WPFO
Auburn to send out $300 relief checks to seniors facing rising property taxes
AUBURN (WGME) -- Home values are on the rise, and that’s tough news for many, especially seniors, on fixed incomes. To offset those increases, the city of Auburn is now planning to send out relief checks to homeowners age 65 and up. "We've seen a massive increase in the...
WPFO
Paul LePage says he'd veto 15-week abortion ban in debate with Janet Mills
LEWISTON, Maine (BDN) -- Former Gov. Paul LePage said he would veto a 15-week abortion ban in a first debate with Gov. Janet Mills on Tuesday that featured feisty exchanges on the economy and the opioid crisis ahead of their high-profile November election. The debate between the two was much...
WPFO
This house might be the most expensive ever for sale in Maine
MOUNT DESERT ISLAND (BDN) -- An oceanfront mansion on Mount Desert Island is being offered for sale for nearly $20 million, an amount that may be higher than the list price of any other luxury home ever sold in Maine. And that’s even after the price has been reduced by...
WPFO
Maine DOT crew finds tiny turtle on job site
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine DOT crew found a tiny turtle on a job site Tuesday. The Maine DOT tweeted Tuesday morning that one of its workers thought they saw a small rock moving on its own. It turns out it was a turtle hatchling. How it wound up on...
Comments / 0