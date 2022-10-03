PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police departments are teaming up with the Children's Advocacy Center of York County for the Blues for Bucks fundraiser. According to the CAC, the program supports children and families involved in child abuse investigations. This includes conducting specialized child-friendly interviews, helping families meet with people involved in their case and connecting them with therapy, legal services, medical services and anything else they might need.

YORK COUNTY, ME ・ 10 HOURS AGO