Portland, ME

WPFO

Efficiency Maine offers $100 rebate on home weatherization products

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Mainers could get some cash if they prepare their homes for the winter. Efficiency Maine says it's kicking off a promotion to raise awareness about resources to help Maine homeowners and tenants stay warm and manage their heating bills. It launched a limited time “$100 DIY Winter...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

NOAA to hold in-person meeting to get input on right whale regulations

Lobstermen will get to have their voices heard about new right whale restrictions they say are hurting the industry. The Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office from NOAA is holding an in-person meeting to get public comments on ways to reduce risk of entanglement for whales. There are currently about 340...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Maine leaders defend lobstermen in face of more regulation

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine lobstermen are speaking out Wednesday night against rules meant to protect the endangered right whale, rules they say are devastating to their livelihood. The meeting in Portland Wednesday night is their only in-person chance to explain the impact. The room is packed with Maine lobstermen and...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Kennebunk coffee shops shows support for Maine lobstermen

KENNEBUNK (WGME) -- A local coffee shop is among the many businesses and people in Maine throwing their support behind Maine lobstermen. The owner of "Morning in Paris" in Kennebunk says when he saw calls to boycott Maine lobster, while fishermen are already dealing with new federal regulations, he decided to brew up some support.
KENNEBUNK, ME
WPFO

Thousands of Mainers have already requested absentee ballots

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Election Day is just about a month away, and Maine voters are getting ready. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says absentee voting has already started in municipalities across the state. According to Bellows, more than 61,000 people have requested an absentee ballot in Maine. She says any...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine schools get $1.6M to help kids learn outdoors

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Kids across Maine are getting outdoors and getting a hands-on learning experience thanks to federal funding. It's called "Rethinking Responsive Education Ventures,” a way to help students learn outside of the classroom. Maine’s Department of Education announced another round of money, totaling $1.6 million for schools...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Blues for Bucks raises money for the Children's Advocacy Center of York County

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police departments are teaming up with the Children's Advocacy Center of York County for the Blues for Bucks fundraiser. According to the CAC, the program supports children and families involved in child abuse investigations. This includes conducting specialized child-friendly interviews, helping families meet with people involved in their case and connecting them with therapy, legal services, medical services and anything else they might need.
YORK COUNTY, ME
WPFO

Technical glitch prevents Mainers from purchasing antlerless deer permits

A technical glitch prevented Mainers from purchasing antlerless deer permits so the state is rescheduling the sale. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said Mainers who tried to buy an antlerless permit online on Wednesday likely saw the website was down and displaying a "504 Gateway Time-Out" message.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Kerosene shortage concerns as winter gets closer

PORTLAND (WGME) -- As the cold weather approaches, high oil prices have Mainers worried. Kerosene, which is primarily used in outside tanks, became very expensive over the summer. Reduction in domestic oil production, along with a sudden return of demand, then the Russian attack on Ukraine, caused oil reserves to...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

U.S. Mint may put Maine man on dollar coin in 2024

LEWISTON (WGME) – A Lewiston man may be featured on a U.S. dollar coin in 2024, according to the Sun Journal. Dr. Bernard Lown invented the direct-current defibrillator. The Sun Journal reports the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee endorsed a proposed design for Maine’s contribution to the American Innovations coin program that features Lown’s bust, name, and a defibrillator.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Saco mother involved in AMBER Alert returned to Maine from Massachusetts

ALFRED (WGME) -- The mother involved in Tuesday’s AMBER Alert is back in Maine after she surrendered to police in Massachusetts. Saco Police say 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent of Saco was extradited back to Maine Wednesday afternoon. She's accused of taking her two children from a home in Saco and...
SACO, ME
WPFO

Maine shelters take in animals affected by recent hurricanes

WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Maine is now helping to find homes for animals affected by the recent hurricanes. Monday night, the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland welcomed eight dogs that were awaiting adoption in Puerto Rico. This week, they are looking to bring in cats from Florida. Jeana Roth from...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

This house might be the most expensive ever for sale in Maine

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND (BDN) -- An oceanfront mansion on Mount Desert Island is being offered for sale for nearly $20 million, an amount that may be higher than the list price of any other luxury home ever sold in Maine. And that’s even after the price has been reduced by...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine DOT crew finds tiny turtle on job site

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine DOT crew found a tiny turtle on a job site Tuesday. The Maine DOT tweeted Tuesday morning that one of its workers thought they saw a small rock moving on its own. It turns out it was a turtle hatchling. How it wound up on...
MAINE STATE

