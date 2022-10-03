Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele ‘Waiting’ For This From Bucs’ Star QB
A recent report suggested Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have started the process of divorcing, which would end a marriage that dates back to 2009. However, a follow-up rumor indicates reconciliation still is on the table for the A-list power couple. After months of rumors claiming Brady and Bündchen...
Richard Sherman Loses Mind Over Broncos Key Fourth Down Play Call
Richard Sherman obviously learned from the loss the Seattle Seahawks suffered in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots. The Denver Broncos on the other hand, must have missed what not to do on fourth-and-short down by the goal line. Trailing by three points with 3:17 left in overtime...
Rams Sign Veteran Running Back To Active Roster
The Los Angeles Rams have signed veteran running back Malcolm Brown to the 53-man active roster, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. The team also placed safety Jordan Fuller and offensive guard Coleman Shelton on the injured reserve. The Rams have rolled out one of the worst rushing attacks in...
Testy Bill Belichick Spars With Reporters Over Matt Patricia Questions
FOXBORO, Mass. — Think the offensive play-callers stuff is a dead Patriots storyline?. Following a summer’s worth of speculation and criticism, Matt Patricia seemingly served as New England’s offensive play-caller through the first four regular-season games, as he did during the preseason. And you could argue the much-maligned Patriots coach has started to find a groove in his new role, though he still has much room for improvement. Even Dan Campbell, whose Detroit Lions will visit Gillette Stadium on Sunday, believes that Patricia is doing a solid job as Josh McDaniels’ successor.
Ex-Celtics Star Baffled By Wild Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fight Video
Isaiah Thomas, like many, couldn’t believe his eyes Friday when TMZ Sports released shocking video footage of the practice fight involving Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. The former Boston Celtics star explained on Twitter that, without knowing all the details, he simply wouldn’t let Green’s...
How Roger Goodell Addressed Tua Tagovailoa, Protocol Concerns
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke on the league’s behalf in response to the hottest topic currently regarding the sport. After a questionable return to action after Week 3, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was cleared by a now-fired independent doctor, allowing the third-year veteran to suit up for the following matchup.
Sources: Texans activate Mario Addison, rule out Jon Greenard, elevate Jordan Akins, Mason Schreck
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Texans are activating veteran defensive end Mario Addison to the 53-man roster after designating him for return from injured reserve, according to a league source. The Texans are playing without starting defensive end Jonathan Greenard, who was ruled out due to an ankle injury and...
Fan Sues Patriots For Damaging Tom Brady Signed Memorabilia
The New England Patriots franchise has yet another thing to worry about. According to The Associated Press, a Patriots fan has sued the team for damage done to a flag signed by former New England quarterback Tom Brady. The flag’s owner has filed a federal lawsuit against the Patriots, contending...
New England Patriots Place Quarterback On Injured Reserve
Brian Hoyer didn't get much time to prove himself as the New England Patriots' starting quarterback. Replacing the injured Mac Jones, Hoyer suffered a concussion early in Week 4's overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers. Regardless of Jones' status, the veteran won't see the field for a while. Per...
Broncos QB Russell Wilson: 'I've Got to Be Better'
The Denver Broncos (2-3) fell to the Indianapolis Colts 12-9 Thursday in one of the ugliest NFL games in recent memory. Things were so bad, Broncos fans couldn’t bare to stick around for the overtime period, as several were shown heading for the exits. Quarterback Russell Wilson, Denver’s $245...
Patriots Reveal Field Design For Throwback Game Vs. Lions
The artificial turf at Gillette Stadium will look a bit different when the New England Patriots host the Detroit Lions for their Week 5 matchup on Sunday. With the Patriots set to wear their old-school, red uniforms with white helmets for the contest, the field now also has a throwback feel to it as well.
NFL Odds: Consider Two-Team Teaser Among Week 5 Wagers
NFL bettors surely are hoping for a successful slate as Week 5 kicks off Thursday night between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. Matt Ryan Over 32.5 pass attempts (-120) This is a very low number for a quarterback who’s best weapon in the run game won’t be on the...
Week 6 a 'Logical Possibility' for Mac Jones to Return
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) has a “logical possibility” to return in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Jones suffered a brutal high ankle sprain in Week 3’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens and, while he hasn’t officially been ruled out, is a long shot to play this Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer suffered a concussion early in their Week 4 matchup with the Green Bay Packers which thrust rookie third-stringer Bailey Zappe last week into the spotlight. Zappe looked solid, completing 10-of-15 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. It’s likely his job this week, but the possible return of Jones in Week 6 will certainly be welcomed by Patriots fans everywhere.
NFL Week 5 Picks: Are Eagles, Chiefs Both On Upset Alert?
The NFL season rolls into Week 5 and into the first full week of October. In a lot of ways, it feels like we’re finally into the regular season. You might be saying to yourself, “What? Four weeks of football have been played.” Technically, that is correct. But from what we’ve seen so far this season, it’s worth wondering whether the NFL’s new preseason — and the attitude teams have toward it — is kind of messing with the first month of the season.
Falcons Sign DL Christopher Hinton To Practice Squad
OL Tyler Vrabel (Injured) Hinton, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Giants, but was released during the preseason. Hinton later caught on with the Dolphins on a practice squad deal but was released a few weeks later.
NFL Week 5 Picks: Best-Bet Parlay Might All Come Down To Bengals
For the second week in a row, the NFL best-bet parlay came within one pick of hitting a nice payout. But it only takes one loss to blow up the whole thing. And, in this case, we don’t really have much to complain about. We got a push in the Baltimore-Buffalo game, so that already cut into our earning power that largely was buoyed by nailing the 49ers’ blowout of the Rams.
NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt Unloads On ‘Poser’ Russell Wilson
The Russell Wilson era in Denver is off to a horrendous start, and the superstar quarterback is taking more and more heat. The Broncos lost in overtime Thursday night to the Indianapolis Colts behind yet another uninspiring performance from Wilson. The supposed savior completed 21 of 39 passes for 274 yards with no touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. Wilson posted a lower passer rating than his 59.4 rating in just 10 games in his career.
Falcons Without Kyle Pitts vs. Bucs Sunday
Kyle Pitts won’t play Sunday for the Atlanta Falcons, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Pitts is dealing with a hamstring injury that will cost him the game tomorrow versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The ailment could also force him to sit Week 6 versus the San Francisco 49ers. The...
No Shaq Mason? No Problem For Patriots, Thanks To Mike Onwenu
FOXBORO, Mass. — Many Patriots fans and pundits were concerned when New England traded Shaq Mason during the offseason. At least, there was as much of an uproar as you reasonably could expect over the trading of an offensive guard. The negative reactions made sense at the time. Over...
Lions Vs. Patriots Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick
The Patriots are 1-3 this season, and it appears they will start a third-string rookie quarterback Sunday vs. the Lions. Yet, New England still is a 3.5-point favorite against visiting Detroit. Dig a little deeper, though, and it’s not a huge surprise. The Patriots obviously have Bill Belichick calling the...
