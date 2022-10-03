Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Hundreds of boxes of nonperishable items from WNC to go to Florida hurricane victims
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 600 boxes of nonperishable items from Western North Carolina will soon be on the way to Naples, Florida. Volunteers from Hearts with Hands met Thursday evening to assemble “boxes of hope” to send to the Sunshine State after Hurricane Ian caused major damage.
my40.tv
Kittens arrive after fleeing Hurricane Ian zone; donations needed
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Nearly a dozen kittens from Florida arrived early Thursday morning in the mountains, the latest refugees to the area from Hurricane Ian. A van rolled up carrying the animals to the Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance in Arden around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Right now,...
What are the coolest things made in North Carolina? 2 from the Triad top the list
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Two of the coolest things made in North Carolina are in fact products from Greensboro that both took off in 2015. One of them may not surprise you: The HondaJet, that popular personal jet, finished second in competition among Medium-to-Large Businesses. But the city has the winner among Small Businesses: the […]
my40.tv
'If it wasn't for the testing, I'd be dead,' NC firefighters struggle with workers' comp
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For two decades, North Carolina firefighters have been denied occupational cancer benefits. Essentially, they have to die before their families get financial help with medical bills. That changed with a pilot cancer benefits program that began in 2022, but still some claims are denied. Attorneys...
WITN
Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
WYFF4.com
Wawa announces plans to open new locations in Georgia, North Carolina
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The popular gas station chainWawa plans to bring new stations to Southern and Coastal Georgia, as well as North Carolina, by 2024. The company's plan is to bring one station to Georgia by 2024, and, based on its success, 20 more stations in the following years.
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida is a wonderful place with stunning beaches and lots of activities to choose from. In fact, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, Florida is also known for having amazing restaurants. No matter what you like to eat and what your budget is, there are plenty of options to choose from in every part of the state. If you happen to be a big fan of pizza, then you should definitely keep on reading to find out about four amazing pizza places in Florida that you should absolutely visit next time you are in the area.
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly Beautiful
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
Shocking Photos Taken From International Space Station Show Florida ‘Shedding’ Post Ian
Shocking photos taken from the International Space Station (ISS) show Florida ‘shedding’ massive amounts of water it took on after Hurricane Ian made landfall last week. Astronaut Bob Hines snapped the images showing Florida ‘shedding’ the massive amounts of water it took on after
cbs17
Fall Foliage Season begins in portions of North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Now that daily high temperatures are only reaching the 60s and 70s, it certainly feels more like Fall recently. That means it’s time for North Carolina’s beautiful landscape to be filled with vibrant reds and oranges!. As the days become shorter and temperatures...
WBTV
Visitors travel to N.C. mountains to see leaves change
More information is under development at this time. Project Pink brings mammograms to uninsured and underinsured women across our area. The event has become the single-largest agricultural fair in North Carolina. A Statesville highschool student was assaulted. Updated: 56 minutes ago. Camden McClain, a freshman, says it happened when he...
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Spine-chilling’ tour in South Carolina ranks among the scariest in the US. Here’s why
A South Carolina tour ranks among the best in the nation — but it’s not for the faint of heart. Instead, it made it onto a list of the most “spine-chilling experiences” in the United States, according to results shared Wednesday, Oct. 5. The experience —...
FOX Carolina
USDA rabies vaccine drop to treat wildlife in western NC
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will begin dropping oral rabies vaccine (ORV) baits from airplanes in parts of western North Carolina and surrounding areas starting Thursday. The USDA said the ORV bait distribution program is part of management activities to prevent the westward movement...
country1037fm.com
The ‘Coziest Restaurant In North Carolina’ Is One of My Personal Favorites
I am thrilled to find that a little tucked away restaurant near Boone, North Carolina has just been named the coziest. My husband Rick and I stumbled on to it last fall. This is exciting. The only problem is, now everyone is going to know about it. We decided at...
North Carolina trooper involved in crash after multiple county chase
A multiple county chase ended in a crash involving a state trooper.
my40.tv
Missing monarchs: Why are the butterflies so scarce in WNC this year?
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A phenomenon that normally happens every year in Western North Carolina may not happen this year. And Hurricane Ian may be to blame. Emily Sampson, of Monarch Waystations of Black Mountain, led a tour through a pollinator garden in Black Mountain on Wednesday. Participants were hoping to find and tag migrating monarch butterflies.
This Is The Best Bakery In South Carolina
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in South Carolina.
Mountain estate hits market as most expensive home listing in Carolinas
LINVILLE, N.C. — An estate within a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Charlotte that offers sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains came on the market this week with a price of nearly $30 million. The property in Linville, some 110 miles from Charlotte, is said to even offer views of uptown from its perch on a ridge top up 5,000 feet.
country1037fm.com
THE Best Pumpkin Patch In North Carolina
This time of year, you just can’t help but think about pumpkins. You can’t escape it. There is pumpkin spice this and pumpkin spice that but what about the real thing. Nothing beats a fall family outing to a great pumpkin patch. North and South Carolina have wonderful pumpkin patches to choose from but one patch in particular caught the eye of the folks at Reader’s Digest.
country1037fm.com
Lawsuit Could Mean North Carolina College Students Get Refunds For Covid Year
Students definitely got the short end of the stick during 2020 and 2021. Important milestones were missed including sports seasons, proms, and the overall in-person learning experience. And college students were no exception. Students across the country were forced to move out of dorms and attend all of their classes online. Yet their tuition costs remained the same. Many feel that they should be reimbursed since they did not get the full experience they were charged for. And some North Carolina students are actually suing on that point WCNC reports. Do you think college students should receive refunds for classes that were moved to remote learning because of COVID?
