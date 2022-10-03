ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

my40.tv

Kittens arrive after fleeing Hurricane Ian zone; donations needed

ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Nearly a dozen kittens from Florida arrived early Thursday morning in the mountains, the latest refugees to the area from Hurricane Ian. A van rolled up carrying the animals to the Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance in Arden around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Right now,...
ARDEN, NC
WITN

Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
NEWPORT, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida is a wonderful place with stunning beaches and lots of activities to choose from. In fact, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, Florida is also known for having amazing restaurants. No matter what you like to eat and what your budget is, there are plenty of options to choose from in every part of the state. If you happen to be a big fan of pizza, then you should definitely keep on reading to find out about four amazing pizza places in Florida that you should absolutely visit next time you are in the area.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs17

Fall Foliage Season begins in portions of North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Now that daily high temperatures are only reaching the 60s and 70s, it certainly feels more like Fall recently. That means it’s time for North Carolina’s beautiful landscape to be filled with vibrant reds and oranges!. As the days become shorter and temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
WBTV

Visitors travel to N.C. mountains to see leaves change

More information is under development at this time. Project Pink brings mammograms to uninsured and underinsured women across our area. The event has become the single-largest agricultural fair in North Carolina. A Statesville highschool student was assaulted. Updated: 56 minutes ago. Camden McClain, a freshman, says it happened when he...
TRAVEL
FOX Carolina

USDA rabies vaccine drop to treat wildlife in western NC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will begin dropping oral rabies vaccine (ORV) baits from airplanes in parts of western North Carolina and surrounding areas starting Thursday. The USDA said the ORV bait distribution program is part of management activities to prevent the westward movement...
HEALTH
my40.tv

Missing monarchs: Why are the butterflies so scarce in WNC this year?

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A phenomenon that normally happens every year in Western North Carolina may not happen this year. And Hurricane Ian may be to blame. Emily Sampson, of Monarch Waystations of Black Mountain, led a tour through a pollinator garden in Black Mountain on Wednesday. Participants were hoping to find and tag migrating monarch butterflies.
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
country1037fm.com

THE Best Pumpkin Patch In North Carolina

This time of year, you just can’t help but think about pumpkins. You can’t escape it. There is pumpkin spice this and pumpkin spice that but what about the real thing. Nothing beats a fall family outing to a great pumpkin patch. North and South Carolina have wonderful pumpkin patches to choose from but one patch in particular caught the eye of the folks at Reader’s Digest.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Lawsuit Could Mean North Carolina College Students Get Refunds For Covid Year

Students definitely got the short end of the stick during 2020 and 2021. Important milestones were missed including sports seasons, proms, and the overall in-person learning experience. And college students were no exception. Students across the country were forced to move out of dorms and attend all of their classes online. Yet their tuition costs remained the same. Many feel that they should be reimbursed since they did not get the full experience they were charged for. And some North Carolina students are actually suing on that point WCNC reports. Do you think college students should receive refunds for classes that were moved to remote learning because of COVID?
COLLEGES

