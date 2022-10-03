ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

10NEWS

Drone pilot shows homeowners the extent of damage on Sanibel Island

SANIBEL, Fla. — For so many people who live on Sanibel and Captiva islands, since Hurricane Ian, they haven't been able to see the full scope of damage to their property. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, destroying the communities in its path. A local photographer and...
SANIBEL, FL
10NEWS

Fort Myers man living in shelter after Hurricane Ian destroys his home

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Jeremiah Tolbert is living in a shelter nearly a week after Hurricane Ian destroyed his home and belongings in Fort Myers. He decided to ride out the storm at home because he wanted to make sure his roommate, who didn’t want to leave, would be okay. She is 60 years old and recovering from cancer.
FORT MYERS, FL
Englewood, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Florida State
Lee County, FL
Lee County, FL
Florida Government
10NEWS

Disaster relief nonprofit commits to yearlong volunteer program in southwest Florida

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A nonprofit organization is putting in the work to help southwest Florida recover and rebuild after Hurricane Ian ravaged the coast. All Hands and Hearts, an international disaster relief nonprofit, has committed to a yearlong volunteer program in southwest Florida, working around the clock to conduct relief efforts throughout the region. Tasks include "gathering and disseminating critical supplies to displaced residents, home mucking and gutting and salvaging, removing debris and felling downed trees," the nonprofit says.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
10NEWS

Free legal help available for those recovering from Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — Those affected by the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian now have access to a free legal help hotline through the American Bar Association. According to ABA's website, the hotline is available to connect residents who live in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, St. Johns, Sarasota, Seminole and Volusia counties to free legal services.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
#Hurricanes#Southwest Florida#Emergency Managers#Hurricane Ian
10NEWS

Navy veteran celebrates 101st birthday following impacts from Hurricane Ian

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Just after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida, a Navy veteran living in Port Charlotte was able to celebrate her 101st birthday. First Lady Casey DeSantis was able to take a trip to the Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans' Nursing Home to meet with the residents. One of the residents, Anna Wojtalik, celebrated her birthday on Thursday.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL

