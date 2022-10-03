Read full article on original website
10NEWS
On the ground: The aftermath, recovery and impact of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The photos and videos capturing Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage in the Fort Myers area so far just scratch the surface of the storm's impact. They show the devastation, yes, but are only beginning to shed light on stories of recovery and survival. I visited the...
10NEWS
DeSantis: Temporary Pine Island bridge opens, another coming for Sanibel Causeway by end of month
MATLACHA, Fla. — A temporary bridge restoring access to Pine Island opened to the public Wednesday afternoon after emergency repairs were completed in less than three days, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor made the announcement at a news conference in Matlacha, one of the areas of Lee...
10NEWS
Drone pilot shows homeowners the extent of damage on Sanibel Island
SANIBEL, Fla. — For so many people who live on Sanibel and Captiva islands, since Hurricane Ian, they haven't been able to see the full scope of damage to their property. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, destroying the communities in its path. A local photographer and...
10NEWS
Fort Myers man living in shelter after Hurricane Ian destroys his home
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Jeremiah Tolbert is living in a shelter nearly a week after Hurricane Ian destroyed his home and belongings in Fort Myers. He decided to ride out the storm at home because he wanted to make sure his roommate, who didn’t want to leave, would be okay. She is 60 years old and recovering from cancer.
10NEWS
Virginia Beach-based rescue team continues mission in Fort Myers Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Task Force 2 is now assisting in Fort Myers Beach, after a direct hit from Hurricane Ian. Officials said the death toll in Florida has now surpassed 100 people. The Virginia Beach-based team began their assignment late last week in Charlotte County, where they...
10NEWS
Disaster relief nonprofit commits to yearlong volunteer program in southwest Florida
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A nonprofit organization is putting in the work to help southwest Florida recover and rebuild after Hurricane Ian ravaged the coast. All Hands and Hearts, an international disaster relief nonprofit, has committed to a yearlong volunteer program in southwest Florida, working around the clock to conduct relief efforts throughout the region. Tasks include "gathering and disseminating critical supplies to displaced residents, home mucking and gutting and salvaging, removing debris and felling downed trees," the nonprofit says.
10NEWS
Myakka River flooding continues to impact Snook Haven in wake of Ian
Water must recede before the county can assess. Several residences and properties by the river are still underwater from the impact of Hurricane Ian.
10NEWS
Free legal help available for those recovering from Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Those affected by the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian now have access to a free legal help hotline through the American Bar Association. According to ABA's website, the hotline is available to connect residents who live in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, St. Johns, Sarasota, Seminole and Volusia counties to free legal services.
10NEWS
DeSantis activates program to help small businesses impacted by Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida's first disaster recovery center has opened in Fort Myers to help people and business recover from Hurricane Ian, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in a news conference on Tuesday. The disaster recovery center will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is...
10NEWS
North Carolina man helping recovery in Florida after best friend was caught in storm
GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — Gibsonville Fire captain Ryan Chambers and his girlfriend drove 18 hours down to Charlotte County, Fla. last Friday after Hurricane Ian ripped through the area. Chambers said as soon as he found out where the storm was headed, he quickly collected money and went and bought...
10NEWS
Fort Myers Beach man reunited with daughter after riding out Hurricane Ian at home
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Robert Goode stayed on Fort Myers Beach during Hurricane Ian. His home started to flood and he escaped next door to a neighbor's house. There, he was able to call his daughter Heather Goode during the storm, but then his phone stopped working. Heather...
10NEWS
Initial payment center opens in Port Charlotte to help with insurance claims process
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — With communities scrambling to put themselves back together after Hurricane Ian pummeled through Florida, the Department of Financial Services deployed an initial payment center in Port Charlotte. These centers will allow insurance carriers to be on hand to help residents with the insurance claims process...
10NEWS
Navy veteran celebrates 101st birthday following impacts from Hurricane Ian
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Just after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida, a Navy veteran living in Port Charlotte was able to celebrate her 101st birthday. First Lady Casey DeSantis was able to take a trip to the Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans' Nursing Home to meet with the residents. One of the residents, Anna Wojtalik, celebrated her birthday on Thursday.
