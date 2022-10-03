Read full article on original website
Facts About Colorado that Out-of-Staters Find Hard to Believe
People visiting the Centennial State often bring with them countless preconceived notions about life in Colorado. You are here to set the record straight. Visitors who think Colorado is a state full of pot-smoking outdoorsmen are wrong. Not everyone chooses to inhale, ski, or eat granola three times a day.
Grand Junction’s Monthly Household Bills Are Less Than Many Colorado Cities
Everybody knows that housing costs in Grand Junction are ridiculously high, but when it comes to household bills, residents are paying less per month than those in at least 36 Colorado cities. A report from Doxo Insights indicates Grand Junction residents are paying an average of $1,835 on monthly bills....
False Alarm: Colorado Bomb Squad Called to Inspect ‘Icy’ Package
Bomb scares most definitely should not be taken lightly. Just the thought of something like that happening in our local community is terrifying. However, one can't help but chuckle after a potentially scary situation turns out to be not only a false alarm, but some may argue, ironic. This scenario...
This Is Who Grand Junction Would Give $30K Winnings To
We have your chance to win up to $30,000. I asked people in Grand Junction and Western Colorado, "If you won the $30,000 but had to spend it on someone else, who would you spend it on, and what would you buy them?" If you want to feel good about...
Prepare to Be Scared: This Is Colorado’s Favorite Halloween Movie
Are you a fan of things that go bump in the night? If so you'll probably love Colorado's favorite Halloween movie. The lifestyle platform, Wishlisted has gathered tons of data from every corner of the internet to compose a list of the best Halloween movies in America by state. What...
Trick or Treat! What Are Colorado’s Favorite Halloween Candies?
Even if you're not a kid anymore, munching on sweet treats is the absolute best, which is why Halloween is a favorite holiday among many, especially in Colorado. Candystore has composed a list of the most popular Halloween candy by state, and it seems like many of us have quite different tastes.
The 25 Best Beers Brewed In Colorado According to BeerAdvocate
We take our beer very seriously in Colorado. The state has made something of a name for itself when it comes to craft beers. Which brewery makes the best?. The website BeerAdvocate put together a list of the best beers brewed in Colorado. Here's a look at the top 25.
The Best Haunted Houses in Colorado to Visit for Halloween Fun
It's October, and Colorado's Haunted Houses are beginning to announce their opening nights across the state. Take your pick from a haunted house, haunted corn mazes, haunted mines, and more. Today we're going to look at 5 of the most popular and terrifying haunted houses that have confirmed they will...
22 Unwritten Colorado Rules That All Centennial Staters Know
We have rules in Colorado. They're not necessarily on the books, but they do exist. These are 22 unwritten rules every Coloradoan knows by heart. Most of these fall well within the realm of obvious. Some, as well known as they are, can sometimes slip under the radar. Just so we're all on the same page, here's a quick refresher.
Date From Hell: Colorado Tinder Date Takes Dark + Disturbing Turn
Meeting up with strangers on the internet is always a big risk and a Colorado man learned firsthand just how scary it can get. According to a report from KDVR, a Colorado man was held against his will for several hours by a woman he met on Tinder. Colorado Online...
Colorado Vehicle Registration + Titling Is Now Faster Than Ever, Find Out Why
Visits to your local DMV in Colorado will hopefully be a bit less crowded and a whole lot faster these days thanks to a new process. According to a press release from Cox Automotive, dealerships in Colorado will now be able to process registration and title transactions electronically with the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV).
Tour a Beachfront Property you Could Own in Colorado
When you think of beachfront property, one of the last places you think of is Colorado. However, despite being a landlocked state, Colorado is full of bodies of water such as rivers, streams, and lakes. One of the most beautiful parts of Colorado as far as ski resorts go is...
The History Behind Colorado’s Tallest 14er Mt. Elbert
Colorado's love affair with our state's tallest 14er mountain dates back to the year 1874. Henry W. Stuckle of the Hayden Survey is credited as being the first person to the top of Colorado's 'Gentle Giant', a mountain that is now climbed by almost 25,000 people every year. Mount Elbert...
25 Types of Drivers You’ll Encounter in Colorado
No matter where you are, there are certain personalities that you'll encounter on the roads. However, because Colorado has certain characteristics and types of people, some of the types of drivers you meet on the roads are only found in the Centennial State. What Kind of Drivers Will You Encounter...
Annoying Things Coloradans Say That Simply Are Not True
Did you realize Coloradans say a lot of things that just aren't true? It's true. All of us who live in Colorado have probably been guilty at one time or another of misstating the reality of Colorado or spreading fictitious Colorado stereotypes. We probably can't really help ourselves. People Need...
Colorado Roasted Coffee Headed For International Space Station
Coffee-drinking astronauts aboard the International Space Station will be enjoying some freshly roasted coffee from western Colorado. The Colorado coffee headed to outer space comes from First Ascent coffee roasters in Crested Butte. According to the Colorado Sun, one of the astronauts from the Space X Dragon spacecraft bound for the ISS requested the specific instant coffee for her trip after experiencing their freeze-dried coffee on a backpacking trip.
Man Made $700k Behind Bars then Escaped from Colorado Prison
A man who escaped from a Colorado prison could very likely become as infamously known as El Chapo someday as not only was he able to escape from incarceration, but also managed to make nearly a quarter million dollars while behind bars. Who is the Former Colorado Inmate?. The master...
5 Closed Colorado Restaurants We Wish We Still Had
With so many new restaurants coming to Colorado, we tend to forget all of the great ones that have closed and we've lost along the way. Here are 5 restaurants that Coloradoans wish we had back. 5 Restaurants We Miss In Colorado. Having lived in Colorado my entire life, I...
Coloradans Can Now Smile For Driver’s License and ID Photos
Let's be honest, unless you're turning sixteen and about to get your license, there aren't too many reasons why visiting the DMV would make someone smile. However, a new rule that went into effect last month may have Coloradans grinning a lot more while at the Department of Motor Vehicles.
What Entertainment Options are Missing in Grand Junction?
Grand Junction and western Colorado are one of the best places to live in Colorado if you love the outdoors. We have tons of fun stuff to do here if you like to hike, fish, camp, or mountain bike. Sadly, not everyone likes these activities or is able to do...
