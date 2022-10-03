Read full article on original website
Stockton serial killer 'on a mission'; Watch surveillance video
STOCKTON — Ballistics tests have linked the fatal shootings of six men and the wounding of one woman in California — all potentially at the hands of a serial killer — in crimes going back more than a year, police said.On Tuesday, Stockton police released a surveillance video of a person of interest in the case. Police Chief Stanley McFadden said at a press conference that while the view is from behind, he wanted the public to note the person's distinctive, upright posture and uneven stride.McFadden said the department did not have any evidence directly linking a suspect to any...
Heartbreaking Stockton ‘serial killer’ update as 5 victims identified & cops issue warning over suspect’s eerie pattern
FIVE victims brutally shot and killed in a mysterious string of violence have been identified as cops desperately search for a suspected serial killer. California investigators have identified eerie similarities in the heartbreaking deaths after it was revealed that each victim was a Hispanic male between the ages of 21 and 54.
Authorities seize over two dozen dogs from San Francisco home
SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco Animal Control officers and deputies with the sheriff's department were seen taking an estimated 30 dogs out of a home Wednesday morning.The seizure happened at a home on Olmstead Street near McLaren Park and the 101/280 interchange not far from Visitation Valley. SF Animal Control said they were called out after neighbors complained about the noise and smells coming from the home. The resident said she didn't intend to have so many animals, but the dogs kept having puppies and it got away from her. She claimed she was working to re-house the animals herself."I just started with two and they just kept having babies," she said. "You know, they multiply so fast. I don't know if they're going to charge me to get my dogs back. I want some of them back." The San Francisco Department of Animal Care and Control said this is an ongoing criminal investigation. All of the dogs are in their protective custody and being examined by shelter veterinarians.They added that none of the dogs are currently available for adoption.
Man Convicted of Deadly Stabbing at SSU Dies in Crash Near Portland
A man convicted of involuntary manslaughter following a deadly stabbing on the Sonoma State University campus is dead after a wrong-way crash in Oregon. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Bratton died last Friday, on Interstate Five, near Portland. Police say Bratton was hit by a Jeep while riding his motorcycle on the wrong side of the freeway. Bratton stabbed a man to death in a dorm room on the SSU campus in May of 2018. He said he acted in self-defense after the man forced his way into a student’s room.
5-year-old dragged by car that crashed into Bay Area Trader Joe's still recovering
Benjamin Ledesma, 5, suffered multiple injuries, including a broken hip.
Six people shot at a California school, official says
Six people were injured in a shooting at an Oakland school Wednesday, authorities said. The victims, all of whom were adults, were being treated at local hospitals, Mayor Libby Schaaf said on Twitter. Two were in critical but stable condition, and a third person was listed as stable at a...
‘The Head Was Underneath the Car’: Woman Reportedly Decapitated by Man with a Sword in Broad Daylight
A man allegedly cut off a woman’s head in the middle of a California street. Authorities in the San Francisco-area city of San Carlos did not describe the weapon, but radio traffic described by KGO mentioned a 25-year-old woman decapitated by a sword. Investigators reportedly said they were still looking for the implement.
California deputy turned himself in after allegedly fatally shooting married couple with service weapon
DUBLIN, Calif. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old sheriff's deputy turned himself in after allegedly gunning down a married couple. According to a news release from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at approximately 12:45 a.m., Dublin Police Department officers responded to the 3100 block of Colebrook Lane. A caller reportedly told dispatchers that two people had been shot inside the home, and the suspect fled the scene via car.
Mom pleads guilty to strangling special-needs son and leaving his body in the desert
LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A 36-year-old woman agreed to plead guilty to killing her young son and leaving his body in the Nevada desert. Clark County court records show Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez entered the plea agreement Sept. 1. KLAS-TV reports she will serve at least 28 years in prison for murder, child abuse, and neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm.
