Supply & Demand Chain Executive
How Key Technologies Helps Logistics Companies Conquer the Last Mile
Over the last few years, there has been a steady shift to e-commerce leading to an increase in package deliveries. In fact, U.S. parcel volume grew to a record high of 21.5 billion in 2021, and carrier revenues exceeded all previous years’ figures totaling $188 billion. With the influx of e-commerce and deliveries, both consumers’ and businesses’ expectations are also significantly increasing.
Lidl, Hugo Boss, and other European retailers switch off illuminated logos, keep doors closed, and cut heating as the energy crisis takes its toll
Lidl has switched off lit-up advertising for 18 hours, while Hugo Boss has banned its stores' doors from being permanently open.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Rail Strike Could’ve Doubled Spot Rates. Here’s How.
Two weeks ago, U.S. supply chains dodged a rail strike, one that would’ve embargoed shipments and further crippled global supply chains. These disruptions could have extended beyond the rail sector itself, and affected other transportation modes, primarily trucking, according to Uber Freight, who estimates that even if 20% of rail freight shifted to trucking, spot rates could’ve doubled in just that short period of time.
A Pennsylvania prison gets a Scandinavian-style makeover – and shows how the US penal system could become more humane
The United States has the largest number of people incarcerated in the world – about 25% of all people imprisoned worldwide are in American prisons and jails. Overcrowding, violence and long sentences are common in U.S. prisons, often creating a climate of hopelessness for incarcerated people, as well as people who work there. Additionally, correctional officers, often challenged by long shifts, worries about their own safety and stressful working conditions, have a life expectancy that is on average a decade less than the general population. Some advocates have called for diverting people away from prisons, especially low-risk individuals. Others...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Why Analytics is Key to a Thriving Supply Chain
Between record-breaking inflation, interest rates and gas prices, many are concerned about the negative consequences of a recession. Further, this fluctuating economy has been a major contributor to a plethora of hiccups in the global supply chain, resulting in delayed orders, canceled shipments and product shortages. As a result of...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
A Stain on the Supply Chain: Hurricane Ian
There is no shortage of media coverage on the havoc that Hurricane Ian wreaked on the south last week, and the devastation that now cripples its dwellers in every aspect. With death tolls rising to 83 in Florida and 4 in North Carolina, the shock and awe at storms this powerful is starting to wane into fear, as more Americans come face to face with the entirety of the tolls they take on the people and places in their path and the lasting stain that leave behind.
Google Makes Its Data Center Debut In Japan, Marking Its Third In The Continent
Alphabet Inc’s GOOG GOOGL Google will open its first data center in Japan in 2023 to increase investment in the third-biggest economy. The new facility, based in Inzai City, Chiba, will accelerate the operation of Google tools and services and support economic activity and jobs. The Chiba data center...
Census data hides racial diversity of US 'Hispanics' – to the country's detriment
As I opened a recent email from my local grocery store chain advertising Hispanic Heritage Month – it runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 each year – I was surprised to see it highlighting recipes from four distinct regions: Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and South America. The advertisement rightly noted that while corn and beans have framed much of what in the United States is considered “Hispanic” foods, Latin America has a much greater diversity of foods. Its cuisine, which began long before the Spanish or other colonizers came to the Americas, continues to flourish. While many...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Business Leaders Expect Low-Code to Surpass Traditional Coding by 2024
Most organizations expect to use low-code more than traditional coding by 2024, according to a Mendix survey, which falls in line with Gartner’s estimates that, by 2025, 70% of applications developed by enterprises will be built with low-code or no-code technologies, up from less than 25% in 2020. “The...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
The Automotive Space is Poised for a Supply Chain Nightmare
A casual observer of the automotive space is likely aware that there’s an explosion of new vehicles coming to market as part of the move toward electric vehicles, but they may not fully realize the scale of this wave. Bank of America Securities puts the number of new models...
