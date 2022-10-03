BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS: Grab a Massive Risk Free Bet for MNF

New York Post readers can get their hands on a $1,000 risk free bet with BetMGM. Use the bonus code NPBONUS when signing up to BetMGM, and make your first sports bet risk-free.

BetMGM’s new customer offer gives new users a massive risk-free first sports bet up to $1,000. By using the BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS , you are able to take advantage of this fantastic offer, ahead of MNF as the Rams take on the 49ers.

This means that if your wager wins, you keep the winnings, but even if it loses, you will get your entire stack back as free bets.

BetMGM’s sign-up offer is one of the most competitive out there, providing new customers with a great welcome to life with BetMGM.

Read more about the BetMGM Bonus Code

Check out the best sportsbook bonus codes

While it seems like everyone wrote off the Rams after the season opener loss to the Bills, they are now 2-1 heading into MNF.

The offense has taken a dip, nearly ranking sub-20 in all offensive DVOA as Stafford is figuring out the offense after experiencing some turnover throughout the preseason.

Speaking of figuring out the offense, the 49ers are going through a transition as well. Although their transition is just bringing back familiar face Jimmy G under center after Trey Lance went down with an ankle injury, ending his season.

He will need to figure it out quickly, as the offense looked horrible in their last game out against the Broncos. Losing 11-10 in an ugly primetime slot, the offense looked stagnant and flat throughout the game.

Now they go against a Rams defense that is still elite but also vulnerable in comparison to years past. While still the best rush defense in the league, the Rams’ defensive pass success has fallen off a cliff. Steadily improving with each game, they can still get burnt throughout the air.

While the total has plummeted since the open, going from 47.5 to 42.5, I can not recommend a play on the total as of now. Instead, use BetMGM’s live feature and grab the under at any number better than 45, should that become available.

BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Get a $1,000 risk-free first sports bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

Click above to use the BetMGM bonus code. Register your details and read the T&Cs. When asked for a bonus code, enter NPBONUS . Make your first deposit up to $1,000. If your first wager wins, the withdrawable money will appear in your balance. If your bet loses, your free bets will be in your account within 24 hours. Free bet funds must be used within seven days or they will expire.

21+.NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

One of the easiest ways to get yourself a load of free bets is through BetMGM’s very generous “refer a friend” scheme. BetMGM allows bettors to refer up to 20 friends, with both getting a $50 bonus. Your friend will need to make their first deposit and place their $50 bonus on any sport at odds of -200 or greater in order for you to claim your bonus.