Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Tulsa Women's Wave March Defends Reproductive Rights

A women's march in Downtown Tulsa on Saturday aimed to defend women's reproductive rights. Women's Wave is a peaceful, nationwide march in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. It's organized by local and national activist groups. Tulsa attendees marched from the Center of the Universe to the Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Castle Of Muskogee Ready For Halloween Visitors

The Castle of Muskogee is once again getting into the spooky spirit as the castle has been transformed into several haunted houses for the month of October. Matt Hiller with the Castle of Muskogee joined News On 6 to talk more about what visitors can expect.
MUSKOGEE, OK
news9.com

Police Identify Murder Suspect In McLain Homecoming Shooting

The murder suspect in the shooting at McLain High School's homecoming game has been identified by Tulsa police. A murder warrant was issued for 16-year-old Ni'avien Lee Golden, police said. Golden is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough on Sept. 30 after a homecoming game at McLain High...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Accused Of Assaulting 14-Year-Old Girl Arrested By Tulsa Police

Tulsa Police are investigating reports that a man beat a 14-year-old girl near Admiral and North Sheridan on Thursday. According to police, when they got to the area, the 14-year-old was uncooperative, ran away and kicked officers. Police say the juvenile also refused to identify the person accused of beating her.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

29-Year-Old Man Dead After Fiery Crash In Tulsa On I-44, OHP Says

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 29-year-old man is dead after a fiery crash that happened Saturday evening. Troopers said Mitchell Agent was pronounced dead by the Tulsa Fire Department after crashing a 1968 GMC truck he was driving. OHP said Agent was driving westbound on I-44 at about 6:45...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Gas Station Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested

Tulsa police have arrested a man that allegedly robbed a gas station in Tulsa Friday night. At around 9:03 p.m., an employee at a gas station near South Sheridan Road and East 69th Street said a man, Devion Nelson, walked up to him while he was shutting off gas pumps.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

43-Year-Old Killed In Muskogee County Motorcycle Crash

A 43-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Muskogee Turnpike Saturday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said at around 7:53 a.m., a motorcyclist, Shawn Crawford, failed to negotiate a turn at the Webbers Falls exit ramp, struck an elevated curb and was ejected from the motorcycle.
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Jenks Trojans Take On Norman North Timberwolves

The final stop on the roundup is the Jenks Trojans taking on Norman North. In the 2nd quarter, Jenks' Jordan Schelling through a crowd in the middle, turns on the jets and touches down. The Timberwolves, Kamden Sixkiller with a beautiful throw. Cason Cabbiness made a big gain. The final,...
JENKS, OK
news9.com

Toddler In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Car, TPD Investigating

Tulsa police are investigating after a young child was hit by a car in northwest Tulsa Thursday evening. According to police, the child ran out into traffic and was hit. The child was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The driver remained on scene and has been cooperative...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Killed After Being Hit By Car In Tulsa

A man is dead after being hit by a car early Thursday morning, according to Tulsa Police. Officers say the crash happened near East Pine Street and North Mingo Road. Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash or if the vehicle's driver was injured. This is a developing...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Federal Prosecutors: 8 Members Of A Drug Trafficking Organization Arrested

Federal prosecutors say eight members of a drug trafficking organization are in custody thanks to "Operation Dirt Stain" in Tulsa. The District Attorney for Oklahoma's Northern district says the two suspected leaders of the organization are still at large. This comes after a federal grand jury indicted 10 members of...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Investigation Continues After Burglary Suspect Shot, Killed By Law Enforcement In Claremore

New details have been released about the man police said walked out of a Claremore hospital against medical advice. Police said Bobby Johnston broke into homes, stole a car, and ran from officers before being shot and killed by law enforcement. People said they were shocked all this happened in her normally calm neighborhood, and police said it was a miracle nobody was hurt.
CLAREMORE, OK
news9.com

Gas Leak Forces Henryetta Schools To Switch To Virtual Day

Henryetta Public Schools will switch to a virtual day on Friday due to a gas leak, according to school officials. HPS posted a message to parents on Facebook stating that teachers and students will work from home with teachers available by email.
HENRYETTA, OK
news9.com

Burglary Suspect Dies After Being Shot By Police Following Chase

--- Claremore Police are investigating after officers shot a burglary suspect who escaped custody. The shooting happened on I-44, about five miles east of Claremore. News On 6's Grant Stephens was on the scene when police shot the suspect, Bobby Johnston. Johnston was being evaluated at a hospital in Claremore...
CLAREMORE, OK

