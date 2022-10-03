Read full article on original website
Tulsa Women's Wave March Defends Reproductive Rights
A women's march in Downtown Tulsa on Saturday aimed to defend women's reproductive rights. Women's Wave is a peaceful, nationwide march in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. It's organized by local and national activist groups. Tulsa attendees marched from the Center of the Universe to the Tulsa...
Castle Of Muskogee Ready For Halloween Visitors
The Castle of Muskogee is once again getting into the spooky spirit as the castle has been transformed into several haunted houses for the month of October. Matt Hiller with the Castle of Muskogee joined News On 6 to talk more about what visitors can expect.
NSU Partners With 'Indigenous Peoples Alliance Of Oklahoma For 'Indigenous Peoples Day' Event
Northeastern State University in Tahlequah is partnering with the 'Indigenous Peoples Alliance of Oklahoma' to host an annual 'Indigenous Peoples Day' event on Monday. The day will start with traditional games at Beta Field starting at two 2 p.m. The games will start at the top of each hour with an introduction, then a chance to play.
McLain High School Receives $50,000 To Help Community Recover From Shooting
TULSA, Okla. - McLain High School is getting $50,000 to support students and staff following last week's deadly shooting. News On 6's Grant Stephens showed us how the donation will be used.
Police Identify Murder Suspect In McLain Homecoming Shooting
The murder suspect in the shooting at McLain High School's homecoming game has been identified by Tulsa police. A murder warrant was issued for 16-year-old Ni'avien Lee Golden, police said. Golden is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough on Sept. 30 after a homecoming game at McLain High...
Family & Police Desperate For Answers 1 Year After Murder Of Broken Arrow Woman
The family of murdered Broken Arrow woman is desperate for anyone to come forward with information on who killed their mom. It's been almost a year since the murder, but Broken Arrow Police said they still don't know who is responsible. "I'm struggling to make sense of it, there's no...
Man Accused Of Assaulting 14-Year-Old Girl Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police are investigating reports that a man beat a 14-year-old girl near Admiral and North Sheridan on Thursday. According to police, when they got to the area, the 14-year-old was uncooperative, ran away and kicked officers. Police say the juvenile also refused to identify the person accused of beating her.
29-Year-Old Man Dead After Fiery Crash In Tulsa On I-44, OHP Says
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 29-year-old man is dead after a fiery crash that happened Saturday evening. Troopers said Mitchell Agent was pronounced dead by the Tulsa Fire Department after crashing a 1968 GMC truck he was driving. OHP said Agent was driving westbound on I-44 at about 6:45...
Tulsa Gas Station Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested
Tulsa police have arrested a man that allegedly robbed a gas station in Tulsa Friday night. At around 9:03 p.m., an employee at a gas station near South Sheridan Road and East 69th Street said a man, Devion Nelson, walked up to him while he was shutting off gas pumps.
43-Year-Old Killed In Muskogee County Motorcycle Crash
A 43-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Muskogee Turnpike Saturday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said at around 7:53 a.m., a motorcyclist, Shawn Crawford, failed to negotiate a turn at the Webbers Falls exit ramp, struck an elevated curb and was ejected from the motorcycle.
Jenks Trojans Take On Norman North Timberwolves
The final stop on the roundup is the Jenks Trojans taking on Norman North. In the 2nd quarter, Jenks' Jordan Schelling through a crowd in the middle, turns on the jets and touches down. The Timberwolves, Kamden Sixkiller with a beautiful throw. Cason Cabbiness made a big gain. The final,...
Toddler In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Car, TPD Investigating
Tulsa police are investigating after a young child was hit by a car in northwest Tulsa Thursday evening. According to police, the child ran out into traffic and was hit. The child was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The driver remained on scene and has been cooperative...
Man Killed After Being Hit By Car In Tulsa
A man is dead after being hit by a car early Thursday morning, according to Tulsa Police. Officers say the crash happened near East Pine Street and North Mingo Road. Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash or if the vehicle's driver was injured. This is a developing...
Federal Prosecutors: 8 Members Of A Drug Trafficking Organization Arrested
Federal prosecutors say eight members of a drug trafficking organization are in custody thanks to "Operation Dirt Stain" in Tulsa. The District Attorney for Oklahoma's Northern district says the two suspected leaders of the organization are still at large. This comes after a federal grand jury indicted 10 members of...
Wagoner County Woman Faces Charges After Shooting At 2 Hunters
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. - A Wagoner County woman is facing charges after investigators said she shot at two hunters on public land, because she thought they were trespassing. News On 6's Johnny Resendiz spoke to one of the hunters who wants to make sure this doesn't happen again.
Investigation Continues After Burglary Suspect Shot, Killed By Law Enforcement In Claremore
New details have been released about the man police said walked out of a Claremore hospital against medical advice. Police said Bobby Johnston broke into homes, stole a car, and ran from officers before being shot and killed by law enforcement. People said they were shocked all this happened in her normally calm neighborhood, and police said it was a miracle nobody was hurt.
Gas Leak Forces Henryetta Schools To Switch To Virtual Day
Henryetta Public Schools will switch to a virtual day on Friday due to a gas leak, according to school officials. HPS posted a message to parents on Facebook stating that teachers and students will work from home with teachers available by email.
Burglary Suspect Dies After Being Shot By Police Following Chase
--- Claremore Police are investigating after officers shot a burglary suspect who escaped custody. The shooting happened on I-44, about five miles east of Claremore. News On 6's Grant Stephens was on the scene when police shot the suspect, Bobby Johnston. Johnston was being evaluated at a hospital in Claremore...
