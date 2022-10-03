Believe it or not, cooler-than-normal waters in the Pacific Ocean and the eruption of an underwater volcano may determine if Delaware has a mild or harsh winter. AccuWeather senior meteorologist Paul Pastelok said the Pacific waters are one of the leading indicators about weather in the U.S., while the volcanic eruption is a “wild card” with effects that haven’t been determined. ...

DELAWARE STATE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO