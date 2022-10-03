Read full article on original website
Ghost of Hurricane Ian Still Haunting the East Coast
Coastal low pounds the northern half of the coast with wind and waves. Conditions gradually improve through the week as the storm winds down. Solid surf for select zones midweek; better/smaller surf for others late week. One week after it moved into the Gulf of Mexico, what was once Hurricane...
How much snow will Delaware get this winter? It could depend on La Niña and a volcano
Believe it or not, cooler-than-normal waters in the Pacific Ocean and the eruption of an underwater volcano may determine if Delaware has a mild or harsh winter. AccuWeather senior meteorologist Paul Pastelok said the Pacific waters are one of the leading indicators about weather in the U.S., while the volcanic eruption is a “wild card” with effects that haven’t been determined. ...
"Before It Disappears"
It’s a sleepy, foggy Sunday morning at Dillon Beach, north of San Francisco. Couple dozen surfers of all types sit scattered across its shifty, mostly mushy peaks. Families picnicking, dogs running around, kids playing in the chilly shorebreak — it’s a typical scene here, except for some activity happening at the north end.
