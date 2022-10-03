ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash closes Pa. 743 near Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash shut down all lanes on a busy stretch of road near Elizabethtown, Lancaster County. PennDOT was reporting that there is a crash on Pa. 743 North between Valley Road and School House Road. All lanes were closed. There is no word on what...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Motorcycle driver died in Perry County crash

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One man died in a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Liverpool Borough, Perry County, on Sept. 30, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. Police say the two-vehicle crash occurred on Susquehanna Trail near its intersection with Parkway Drive. A Chevrolet Equinox entered...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Manheim, PA
Accidents
City
Home, PA
Manheim, PA
Crime & Safety
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Manheim, PA
County
Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Accidents
PennLive.com

Motorcyclist dies after hitting car that turned in front of him: police

A 35-year-old man was killed last weekend when another driver turned left in front of his motorcycle on a Perry County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. Jacob J. Kiraly, of Port Trevorton, was wearing a helmet and other protective equipment when the crash happened around 6:28 a.m. Saturday on Susquehanna Trail (Route 11) in Liverpool Borough, according to state police.
NEWPORT, PA
wdac.com

York County Accident Victim Identified

YORK COUNTY – The York County Coroner has identified the woman who died after a two vehicle crash in York County on Tuesday morning. 39-year-old Yahaira Montero of Harrisburg died at the scene of the accident in the 700 block of Old Trail Road in Newberry Township. Police say a 2017 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when it entered the northbound lane and was struck by a 2013 Jeep Wrangler. Three others were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. Newberry Township Police are investigating. The death was ruled accidental.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Amity Hall Access to temporary close in Perry County

WATTS TOWNSHIP, PA. (WHTM) — A boating and fishing access point in Perry County will be closing for renovations starting on Oct. 10. Amity Hall Access which gives fishing and boating access to the Juniata River in Watts Township will be temporarily closed from Oct. 10 through Oct. 21.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Surge#Traffic Accident
WGAL

One person injured in Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting incident in Harrisburg on Thursday evening. According to police, the incident occurred along the 2300 block of N. 5th Street around 6:30 p.m. Police say that one person was shot in the incident and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police also say over...
HARRISBURG, PA
WOLF

High School senior dies at scene of fatal Schuylkill County crash

HUBLEY TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A Schuylkill County high school senior has been identified as the victim of a fatal weekend crash. According to Skook News, the crash happened around 3:20 PM on Saturday. Officials say 17-year-old Jozlyn Reinoeh, of Spring Glen, was driving west in the 2200 block of East Main Street in Sacramento, Hubley Township.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
abc27 News

CLEARED: I-83 north in York County closed due to crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on I-83 northbound near Strinestown, York County, closed all lanes of the highway, according to 511PA. The crash is cleared at this time. The roadway was closed between Exit 28 for PA 297 – Zions View/Strinestown and Exit 32 for PA 382 – Newberrytown as of 2:44 p.m. […]
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy