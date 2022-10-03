Read full article on original website
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash closes Pa. 743 near Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash shut down all lanes on a busy stretch of road near Elizabethtown, Lancaster County. PennDOT was reporting that there is a crash on Pa. 743 North between Valley Road and School House Road. All lanes were closed. There is no word on what...
abc27.com
Motorcycle driver died in Perry County crash
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One man died in a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Liverpool Borough, Perry County, on Sept. 30, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. Police say the two-vehicle crash occurred on Susquehanna Trail near its intersection with Parkway Drive. A Chevrolet Equinox entered...
Police: Scammer posing as Med-Ed worker tried to bluff his way into home in Southern York County
STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — Southern York County Regional Police are investigating a suspected attempted home invasion that occurred in Stewartstown Wednesday afternoon. Police say the suspect posed as a Met-Ed technician in an attempt to access a resident's home. The incident happened around 1:40 p.m., according to police. The suspect...
WGAL
Police in Lancaster County continue to look for 2 shooters who injured 16-year-old at hotel
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County continue to look for two shooters after a 16-year-old girl was shot at a hotel Wednesday afternoon. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the area around the Budget Host Inn in East Lampeter Township. Police said the victim was in a second-floor...
Motorcyclist dies after hitting car that turned in front of him: police
A 35-year-old man was killed last weekend when another driver turned left in front of his motorcycle on a Perry County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. Jacob J. Kiraly, of Port Trevorton, was wearing a helmet and other protective equipment when the crash happened around 6:28 a.m. Saturday on Susquehanna Trail (Route 11) in Liverpool Borough, according to state police.
wdac.com
York County Accident Victim Identified
YORK COUNTY – The York County Coroner has identified the woman who died after a two vehicle crash in York County on Tuesday morning. 39-year-old Yahaira Montero of Harrisburg died at the scene of the accident in the 700 block of Old Trail Road in Newberry Township. Police say a 2017 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when it entered the northbound lane and was struck by a 2013 Jeep Wrangler. Three others were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. Newberry Township Police are investigating. The death was ruled accidental.
Crash Closes Multiple Roadways Outside Of The Farm Show Complex (DEVELOPING)
A closed has closed all the lanes outside of the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, according to PennDOT. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of US 22 between Agriculture Drive, Farm Show Complex Road, and Cameron Street around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. It's unclear if anyone was...
abc27.com
Amity Hall Access to temporary close in Perry County
WATTS TOWNSHIP, PA. (WHTM) — A boating and fishing access point in Perry County will be closing for renovations starting on Oct. 10. Amity Hall Access which gives fishing and boating access to the Juniata River in Watts Township will be temporarily closed from Oct. 10 through Oct. 21.
WGAL
One person injured in Harrisburg shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting incident in Harrisburg on Thursday evening. According to police, the incident occurred along the 2300 block of N. 5th Street around 6:30 p.m. Police say that one person was shot in the incident and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police also say over...
Workers ‘kicked, stomped and beat’ turkeys at 7 farms in and around central Pa.: police
Eleven people hired to capture and crate turkeys for Plainville Farms have been charged with abusing the animals at seven locations in six Pennsylvania counties, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police said the workers “kicked, stomped and beat turkeys” at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry and Union counties. These...
WOLF
High School senior dies at scene of fatal Schuylkill County crash
HUBLEY TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A Schuylkill County high school senior has been identified as the victim of a fatal weekend crash. According to Skook News, the crash happened around 3:20 PM on Saturday. Officials say 17-year-old Jozlyn Reinoeh, of Spring Glen, was driving west in the 2200 block of East Main Street in Sacramento, Hubley Township.
2 Men Shot Through Locked Central PA Hotel Door, Injuring Girl: Police
A 16-year-old girl suffered "serious injuries" in a shooting at a hotel in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Oct. 5, police say. East Lampeter Township police were called to the shooting at the Budget Host Inn located at 2140 Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster around 1:30 p.m., the department said in a release around 5 p.m.
WGAL
One person killed, three injured in crash in Newberry Township, York County
NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed and three others were taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in York County, police say. The crash occurred shortly after 9 a.m. in the 700 block of Old Trail Road in Newberry Township. Police said a Toyota...
Police are searching for a missing Lancaster County teen
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are searching for a missing teen. Felicity Heiser, 17, was last seen at her East Hempfield Township home Sunday night. Her family has not heard from her since she did not report to school on Monday, police said. Heiser is described...
WGAL
Program assists York County residents still dealing with Ida damage
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — When Category 4 Hurricane Ida hit the U.S. in August 2021, remnants of the storm caused heavy flooding in parts of Pennsylvania, including York County. People applied for and received aid from FEMA. But for some, it just wasn't enough. That's why the York County...
Lancaster County police department offering high-visibility trick-or-treat bags for free
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Columbia Borough Police Department is giving away high-visibility trick-or-treat bags to children 13 years and younger in time for Halloween. The bags were donated by The Chickies Rock Moose, Lodge 307, chapter 724. Those interested in picking up the free bags should stop by the...
CLEARED: I-83 north in York County closed due to crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on I-83 northbound near Strinestown, York County, closed all lanes of the highway, according to 511PA. The crash is cleared at this time. The roadway was closed between Exit 28 for PA 297 – Zions View/Strinestown and Exit 32 for PA 382 – Newberrytown as of 2:44 p.m. […]
CBS News
Trailer truck stuck under bridge causing road closure in Delaware County
RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) – A trailer truck got stuck under a bridge in Delaware County, police say. The bridge is near the Radnor SEPTA station. King of Prussia Road was closed between North Radnor Chester and Matsonford Roads. The road has since been reopened. The accident also impacted access...
11 charged for animal abuse at Pa. turkey farms: PSP
Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday announced charges against 11 people for alleged cruel treatment of turkeys at seven farms in central and southeastern Pennsylvania.
Remains found in Susquehanna River identified as missing Harrisburg man: coroner
The remains of a man who has been missing from Harrisburg since December were found in the Susquehanna River last week, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. 61-year-old Stephen Salazar was last seen on the Interstate 83 bridge in Harrisburg on Dec. 23, Lower Paxton Township police said at the time.
