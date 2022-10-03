Read full article on original website
‘It’s unimaginable’: Concerns arise after 2 drivers find water in their vehicle’s gas
ORLANDO, Fla. — The flood risk to homes and apartments across Central Florida after Hurricane Ian struck has been obvious. But few drivers would suspect there could be a water problem at the gas pump, too. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Chris Lipsey thought his Ford...
click orlando
‘Like someone dropped a nuclear bomb:’ 2,000 Florida businesses report millions in losses
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Speaking from a makeshift office in Fort Myers Wednesday, Dept. of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle seemed numb as he discussed his boyhood town being wiped out. “It’s like someone dropped a nuclear bomb on it. I’m not joking,” Eagle told News 6. “There are...
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – October 5th, 2022
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Bucking the national trend, gas prices are a penny lower statewide today. The average price is $3.17 per gallon, or 23 cents lower than a week ago, due to the October suspension of Florida’s sales tax on gas. Independent of state gas tax collection, the price per gallon is two cents higher than a week ago.
Ron DeSantis: Emergency Repairs on Pine Island Bridge Finished Early
Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced on Wednesday that the emergency road and bridge repairs for Pine Island have been completed early as the Sunshine State continues to recover from Hurricane Ian. “On Sunday, Governor DeSantis directed FDOT to work with Lee County to expedite...
wallstreetonparade.com
Cape Coral: A City of 204,000 in Florida Remains 86 Percent Without Power on Day Eight Since Hurricane Ian Hit
If a major fire occurs in most cities and towns across America, there is a standing procedure to quickly call for mutual aid from other fire departments to achieve a speedy and safe resolution. But when it comes to the Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) that provides electricity to the city of Cape Coral, Florida, something has gone terribly wrong in the process of calling for that mutual aid in a timely manner after one of the most devastating hurricanes in Cape Coral’s history.
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
Sanibel Causeway expected to be operational by month's end
Completing immediate repairs will allow first responders access to the island in order to conduct their ongoing life and safety missions.
wflx.com
'It's not good,' electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, more than 60% of Lee County Electric Cooperative customers remained without power as of Monday. More than 800 lineman and tree trimmers are working around the clock to get that power restored. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Survival Guide. "We...
Florida Weekly
FEMA provides more resources, funding for Florida’s recovery
The federal government has granted an additional 30 days of 100% federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective actions, ensuring the first 60 days of response and recovery are all federally funded. Starting today, FEMA will have three Disaster Recovery Centers available for Florida residents. How FEMA is helping...
Politricks As Usual: Black South Florida Residents Say Hurricane Ian Relief Isn’t Readily Available In Their Neighborhoods
Black south Florida residents blast the state over hurricane relief efforts that leave their neighborhoods without resources or assistance
Hurricane Ian: Lee County Officials Reveal How Long It’ll Take to Get Power Back
Hurricane Ian ravaged through Cuba and Florida for most of last week. Lee County officials finally shared how long it will take for residents to have power again. Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais spoke about hurricane recovery on Monday, October 3. While addressing the power outages, Desjarlais stated that it will take time, at least “30 days minimum” for power to be fully back following the hurricane.
The big reason Florida insurance companies are failing isn't just hurricane risk – it’s fraud and lawsuits
Hurricane Ian’s widespread damage is another disaster for Florida’s already shaky insurance industry. Even though home insurance rates in Florida are nearly triple the national average, insurers have been losing money. Six have failed since January 2022. Now, insured losses from Ian are estimated to exceed US$40 billion Hurricane risk might seem like the obvious problem, but there is a more insidious driver in this financial train wreck. Finance professor Shahid Hamid, who directs the Laboratory for Insurance at Florida International University, explained how Florida’s insurance market got this bad – and how the state’s insurer of last resort, Citizens...
click orlando
Insurance companies, FEMA helping hurricane victims in Port Charlotte
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Insurance agents from State Farm to Citizens Insurance are operating makeshift tent offices in a mall parking lot in Port Charlotte, Florida, to help people get funds, food and supplies. Deb Franklin, a veteran insurance-industry expert and CEO of We Insure, told News 6 the...
Shocking Photos Taken From International Space Station Show Florida ‘Shedding’ Post Ian
Shocking photos taken from the International Space Station (ISS) show Florida ‘shedding’ massive amounts of water it took on after Hurricane Ian made landfall last week. Astronaut Bob Hines snapped the images showing Florida ‘shedding’ the massive amounts of water it took on after
Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for more […] The post Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Here are the points of distribution locations for counties impacted by Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Following the deadly impacts of Hurricane Ian across the southwestern Florida region, including the Tampa Bay area, many people are still in need of essential items. Multiple counties have set up points of distribution, also known as PODs, to provide food, water and ice. Some...
floridanationalnews.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces New Resources Available for Dunbar Community in Fort Myers
The Florida Division of Emergency Management deployed a 6,000 gallon mobile refueling station located at the Stars Complex 2980 Edison Ave., Fort Myers. The fueling station will remain at this address until 4 p.m. tomorrow. The Florida Division of Emergency Management has also delivered water and ice, which is available...
wlrn.org
Downtown Fort Myers begins clean-up while looters are sent a warning
The message is clear: You loot, we shoot. That's what Nick Imbriaco is spray-painting on wrecked trailers in a park he calls home in North Fort Myers. He says he has handguns and rifles, and is willing to shoot anyone found taking items from homes. "We've just got to do...
Pine Islanders say Lee County Sheriff’s Office threatened to arrest “Cajun Navy” hurricane volunteers
When Hurricane Ian slammed into Pine Island at 155 mph Tuesday, the “Things to do in Pine Island” Facebook page creators and administrators Jennifer and Kevin Russell knew they were going to be up all night making sure their friends and neighbors had a way to communicate and search out information.
flcourier.com
Black neighborhoods devastated by Ian seeking help
Residents in communities of color say hurricane assistance is painfully slow. As President Joe Biden prepared to visit areas in Fort Myers devastated by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, residents in several historically Black neighborhoods in Southwest Florida weren’t holding out much hope that help was coming quickly for them.
