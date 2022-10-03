ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

18 Area Teams Ranked in Latest AP State Poll

By Joe Buczek
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gSZhH_0iKaySxt00

The Michigan Associated Press has released its latest high school football state poll of the 2022 season.

Eighteen area teams are ranked.

Division 1

School Record Points

1. Belleville (5) (6-0) 50

2. Caledonia (6-0) 42

3. Rockford (6-0) 40

4. Macomb Dakota (6-0) 38

5. Rochester Adams (5-1) 25

6. West Bloomfield (5-1) 23

7. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (5-1) 19

8. Lapeer (6-0) 13

9. Brighton (6-0) 11

(tie) Saline (6-0) 11

Others receiving votes: Davison 2. Detroit Catholic Central 1.

Division 2

School Record Points

1. Dexter (4) (6-0) 49

2. Warren De La Salle (1) (5-1) 46

3. Muskegon Mona Shores (5-1) 36

(tie) Livonia Franklin (6-0) 36

5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (6-0) 33

6. South Lyon (5-1) 24

7. East Lansing (5-1) 17

8. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (5-1) 12

9. Midland (5-1) 10

10. Birmingham Seaholm (6-0) 7

Others receiving votes: Battle Creek Central 2. Port Huron Northern 2. South Lyon East 1.

Division 3

School Record Points

1. Detroit King (5) (4-1) 50

2. Mason (6-0) 42

3. Muskegon (4-2) 38

4. River Rouge (4-1) 35

5. Mt. Pleasant (5-1) 28

6. St. Joseph (5-1) 24

7. Walled Lake Western (5-1) 21

(tie) Zeeland West (5-1) 21

9. Grosse Pointe North (6-0) 9

10. Linden (5-1) 4

Others receiving votes: Cadillac 2. Trenton 1.

Division 4

School Record Points

1. Grand Rapids South Christian (5) (6-0) 50

2. Whitehall (6-0) 45

3. Riverview (6-0) 40

4. Redford Union (6-0) 34

5. Chelsea (5-1) 27

6. Freeland (5-1) 21

7. North Branch (6-0) 16

8. Edwardsburg (5-1) 15

9. Croswell-Lexington (5-1) 10

10. Goodrich (5-1) 8

Others receiving votes: Charlotte 5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern 2. Ludington 2.

Division 5

School Record Points

1. Frankenmuth (3) (6-0) 48

2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (2) (5-1) 46

3. Detroit Country Day (4-1) 38

4. Belding (6-0) 31

(tie) Gladwin (6-0) 31

6. Corunna (5-1) 23

(tie) Portland (5-1) 23

8. Muskegon Oakridge (5-1) 12

9. Marine City (5-1) 7

(tie) Williamston (5-1) 7

Others receiving votes: Olivet 2. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 2. Berrien Springs 2. Tri County 2. Armada 1.

Division 6

School Record Points

1. Grand Rapids West Catholic (5) (6-0) 50

2. Clinton (6-0) 44

3. Standish-Sterling (6-0) 39

4. Negaunee (6-0) 34

5. Durand (6-0) 29

6. Boyne City (6-0) 19

7. Kent City (6-0) 15

8. Gladstone (5-1) 14

(tie) Millington (5-1) 14

10. Warren Michigan Collegiate (5-1) 6

(tie) Madison Heights Bishop Foley (6-0) 6

Others receiving votes: Ecorse 3. Constantine 2.

Division 7

School Record Points

1. Traverse City St. Francis (5) (6-0) 50

2. Hudson (6-0) 44

3. New Lothrop (6-0) 40

4. Detroit Central (6-0) 35

5. Ithaca (5-1) 28

6. Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker (6-0) 27

7. Napoleon (6-0) 21

8. Charlevoix (5-1) 10

9. Ravenna (5-1) 6

10. Erie-Mason (5-1) 3

(tie) Jackson Lumen Christi (3-3) 3

Others receiving votes: Schoolcraft 2. North Muskegon 2. Union City 2. Pewamo-Westphalia 1. Lawton 1.

Division 8

School Record Points

1. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (5) (6-0) 50

2. Beal City (6-0) 43

3. Fowler (6-0) 39

4. Ubly (6-0) 35

5. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (6-0) 33

6. Iron Mountain (5-1) 24

7. Evart (5-1) 17

8. Centreville (5-1) 16

9. Frankfort (5-1) 12

10. Reading (5-1) 6

Others receiving votes: none.

Division 1 (8-player)

School Record Points

1. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian (4) (6-0) 48

2. Adrian Lenawee Christian (5-1) 42

(tie) Merrill (1) (6-0) 42

4. Munising (6-0) 32

5. Martin (5-1) 28

6. Bridgman (6-0) 27

7. Norway (6-0) 21

8. Alcona (6-0) 11

9. Kingston (6-0) 8

10. Rogers City (6-0) 7

Others receiving votes: Newberry 3. Farwell 3. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 2. Breckenridge 1.

Division 2 (8-player)

School Record Points

1. Powers North Central (5) (6-0) 50

2. Colon (6-0) 45

3. Marion (6-0) 38

4. Climax-Scotts (5-1) 25

(tie) Morrice (5-1) 25

6. Crystal Falls Forest Park (5-1) 24

7. Peck (5-1) 21

8. Posen (5-1) 16

(tie) Au Gres-Sims (5-1) 16

10. Cedarville (5-1) 6

Others receiving votes: Mendon 5. Lake Linden-Hubbell 3. Gaylord St. Mary 1.

