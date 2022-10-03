18 Area Teams Ranked in Latest AP State Poll
The Michigan Associated Press has released its latest high school football state poll of the 2022 season.
Eighteen area teams are ranked.
Division 1
School Record Points
1. Belleville (5) (6-0) 50
2. Caledonia (6-0) 42
3. Rockford (6-0) 40
4. Macomb Dakota (6-0) 38
5. Rochester Adams (5-1) 25
6. West Bloomfield (5-1) 23
7. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (5-1) 19
8. Lapeer (6-0) 13
9. Brighton (6-0) 11
(tie) Saline (6-0) 11
Others receiving votes: Davison 2. Detroit Catholic Central 1.
Division 2
School Record Points
1. Dexter (4) (6-0) 49
2. Warren De La Salle (1) (5-1) 46
3. Muskegon Mona Shores (5-1) 36
(tie) Livonia Franklin (6-0) 36
5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (6-0) 33
6. South Lyon (5-1) 24
7. East Lansing (5-1) 17
8. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (5-1) 12
9. Midland (5-1) 10
10. Birmingham Seaholm (6-0) 7
Others receiving votes: Battle Creek Central 2. Port Huron Northern 2. South Lyon East 1.
Division 3
School Record Points
1. Detroit King (5) (4-1) 50
2. Mason (6-0) 42
3. Muskegon (4-2) 38
4. River Rouge (4-1) 35
5. Mt. Pleasant (5-1) 28
6. St. Joseph (5-1) 24
7. Walled Lake Western (5-1) 21
(tie) Zeeland West (5-1) 21
9. Grosse Pointe North (6-0) 9
10. Linden (5-1) 4
Others receiving votes: Cadillac 2. Trenton 1.
Division 4
School Record Points
1. Grand Rapids South Christian (5) (6-0) 50
2. Whitehall (6-0) 45
3. Riverview (6-0) 40
4. Redford Union (6-0) 34
5. Chelsea (5-1) 27
6. Freeland (5-1) 21
7. North Branch (6-0) 16
8. Edwardsburg (5-1) 15
9. Croswell-Lexington (5-1) 10
10. Goodrich (5-1) 8
Others receiving votes: Charlotte 5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern 2. Ludington 2.
Division 5
School Record Points
1. Frankenmuth (3) (6-0) 48
2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (2) (5-1) 46
3. Detroit Country Day (4-1) 38
4. Belding (6-0) 31
(tie) Gladwin (6-0) 31
6. Corunna (5-1) 23
(tie) Portland (5-1) 23
8. Muskegon Oakridge (5-1) 12
9. Marine City (5-1) 7
(tie) Williamston (5-1) 7
Others receiving votes: Olivet 2. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 2. Berrien Springs 2. Tri County 2. Armada 1.
Division 6
School Record Points
1. Grand Rapids West Catholic (5) (6-0) 50
2. Clinton (6-0) 44
3. Standish-Sterling (6-0) 39
4. Negaunee (6-0) 34
5. Durand (6-0) 29
6. Boyne City (6-0) 19
7. Kent City (6-0) 15
8. Gladstone (5-1) 14
(tie) Millington (5-1) 14
10. Warren Michigan Collegiate (5-1) 6
(tie) Madison Heights Bishop Foley (6-0) 6
Others receiving votes: Ecorse 3. Constantine 2.
Division 7
School Record Points
1. Traverse City St. Francis (5) (6-0) 50
2. Hudson (6-0) 44
3. New Lothrop (6-0) 40
4. Detroit Central (6-0) 35
5. Ithaca (5-1) 28
6. Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker (6-0) 27
7. Napoleon (6-0) 21
8. Charlevoix (5-1) 10
9. Ravenna (5-1) 6
10. Erie-Mason (5-1) 3
(tie) Jackson Lumen Christi (3-3) 3
Others receiving votes: Schoolcraft 2. North Muskegon 2. Union City 2. Pewamo-Westphalia 1. Lawton 1.
Division 8
School Record Points
1. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (5) (6-0) 50
2. Beal City (6-0) 43
3. Fowler (6-0) 39
4. Ubly (6-0) 35
5. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (6-0) 33
6. Iron Mountain (5-1) 24
7. Evart (5-1) 17
8. Centreville (5-1) 16
9. Frankfort (5-1) 12
10. Reading (5-1) 6
Others receiving votes: none.
Division 1 (8-player)
School Record Points
1. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian (4) (6-0) 48
2. Adrian Lenawee Christian (5-1) 42
(tie) Merrill (1) (6-0) 42
4. Munising (6-0) 32
5. Martin (5-1) 28
6. Bridgman (6-0) 27
7. Norway (6-0) 21
8. Alcona (6-0) 11
9. Kingston (6-0) 8
10. Rogers City (6-0) 7
Others receiving votes: Newberry 3. Farwell 3. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 2. Breckenridge 1.
Division 2 (8-player)
School Record Points
1. Powers North Central (5) (6-0) 50
2. Colon (6-0) 45
3. Marion (6-0) 38
4. Climax-Scotts (5-1) 25
(tie) Morrice (5-1) 25
6. Crystal Falls Forest Park (5-1) 24
7. Peck (5-1) 21
8. Posen (5-1) 16
(tie) Au Gres-Sims (5-1) 16
10. Cedarville (5-1) 6
Others receiving votes: Mendon 5. Lake Linden-Hubbell 3. Gaylord St. Mary 1.
Comments / 0