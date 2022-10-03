ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brad Raffensperger has one of the highest national profiles of any secretary of state in the nation. Raffensperger was at the center of one of the nation’s most violent political storms in recent history. Two years ago, Raffensperger repeatedly rebuffed Trump’s efforts and refuted claims of widespread voter fraud in Georgia. Joe Biden became the first Democratic White House candidate to carry Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992, winning the Peach State by .23%.

