NFL Monday Night Football Week 4: Jimmy Garoppolo and 49ers look to continue dominance over Rams

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo started six regular-season games against the Los Angeles Rams since joining the 49ers in 2017. He's won all of them.

Garoppolo wasn't supposed to continue that streak this season, but Trey Lance's injury pushed Garoppolo back into the starting lineup. He was underwhelming in his first start of the season, tossing 1 touchdown and 1 interception in a loss against the Denver Broncos.

On Monday, Garoppolo gets an opponent he's had success against since joining the 49ers. Though the Los Angeles Rams have posted dominant seasons under Sean McVay, Garoppolo and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan seem to have McVay's number.

That changed last postseason, as the Rams finally took Garoppolo down when it mattered most. Will Los Angeles repeat that feat Monday? Or will Garoppolo prove last year's postseason loss was a fluke?

Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we provide the biggest highlights, news, scores and injuries as the Rams take on the 49ers on "Monday Night Football."

The Spun

49ers Are Expected To Have 2 Big Returns This Week

The San Francisco 49ers are likely going to have two key players back practicing this week. Fresh off their win against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that cornerbacks Jason Verrett and Jimmie Ward will practice on Wednesday. This is...
Odell Beckham Jr.'s recruitment is about to heat up for NFL teams. One already has a significant edge.

For years in the center of the Odell Beckham Jr. universe, Von Miller has been the bellwether. If you wanted to know where Beckham's head was at when things were falling apart with the New York Giants or never really coming together with the Cleveland Browns, the people in Beckham's closest circle usually had the same opinion: They might not know precisely what Beckham was thinking, but there was little doubt who did.
Colts grind out 12-9 win over Broncos in injury-filled game

DENVER — (AP) — Matt Ryan kept the faith through all the sacks, interceptions, fumbles and three-and-outs that made for a streaming snooze-fest Thursday night. “It was just kind of a slog of a game,” the Indianapolis quarterback said after Stephon Gilmore batted away Russell Wilson’s pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone on fourth-and-1 from the 5 to give the Colts a 12-9 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos.
Protester tackled by LA Rams linebacker in Levi's Stadium

Two animal rights protesters ran onto the field during a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner took down one protester while a steward got the second. Credit: Direct Action Everywhere via Storyful.
Desmond Ridder should start for the Atlanta Falcons the rest of the season: Meet me at the logo

Meet Me at the Logo is a series where Charles McDonald argues a take he’s passionate about after each week in the NFL. If you disagree, you know where to find him. The Atlanta Falcons find themselves in an unusual situation right now. The team is more competitive than many people predicted coming into the year, they have a few star players that are playing really good football and they're currently on a two-game winning streak.
