Brooklyn, NY

NYPD search for 6 witnesses in Brooklyn dismemberment death continues

By Nicole Johnson
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I2FKH_0iKayINr00

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Five women and a man may have witnessed violence that led up to a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman’s dismemberment death .

Officers found D’Asia Johnson’s remains inside two suitcases in a Linwood Avenue home on Sept. 21. Police on Sunday released images of six witnesses sought in connection with Johnson’s death.

Johnson had a history of domestic violence with her former boyfriend, sources said. He is a person of interest in the case, but no charges have been filed in the woman’s death.

Johnson had an active restraining order out against the former boyfriend before her death, sources said. He was taken into NYPD custody, and then sent to Nassau County where he appeared in court on Monday on unrelated charges of bail jumping.

Surveillance video connects him to the apartment where Johnson’s remains were found, sources said. He allegedly refused to let security guards in when questioned about a bad smell coming from the apartment.

The foul odor led to a wellness check by police. Police found Johnson’s remains as they performed a wellness check. The building’s super, who’d received complaints about the smell, let police in to check on the woman.

Her remains were split between two suitcases in the bathroom, sources said. Officers also found blood and a meat cleaver.

Police continued their efforts Monday to piece together a timeline of what led to Johnson’s death. They asked for help identifying the possible witnesses.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HxSJ9_0iKayINr00
    Police asked for help identifying this woman in connection with a Brooklyn dismemberment in Sept. 2022 (NYPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MdQm2_0iKayINr00
    Police asked for help identifying this woman in connection with a Brooklyn dismemberment in Sept. 2022 (NYPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49bUD5_0iKayINr00
    Police asked for help identifying this woman in connection with a Brooklyn dismemberment in Sept. 2022 (NYPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22OWMc_0iKayINr00
    Police asked for help identifying this woman in connection with a Brooklyn dismemberment in Sept. 2022 (NYPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nO8EO_0iKayINr00
    Police asked for help identifying this woman in connection with a Brooklyn dismemberment in Sept. 2022 (NYPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uLOwf_0iKayINr00
    Police asked for help identifying this man in connection with a Brooklyn dismemberment in Sept. 2022 (NYPD)

On Sunday, police described six individuals being sought as witnesses in the case as:

  • Individual 1 is a woman believed to be between 20-25 years of age. She has a slim build. The woman was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red shirt, black pants, and black shoes. She was carrying a black book bag.
  • Individual 2 is a woman believed to be between 18-25 years of age. She has a slim build, red hair, and brown eyes.  She was last seen wearing a black shirt with writing on the front. The woman had on dark-colored pants and was wearing a nose ring.
  • Individual 3 is a woman around 30 years of age. She has a slim build and black hair. The woman was last seen wearing a multicolored dress and white crocs.
  • Individual 4 is a woman believed to be between 25-30 years of age. She has a medium build. The woman was last seen wearing a black tank top, white pants, and slippers. She was carrying a blue purse.
  • Individual 5 is a woman believed to be between 18-25 years of age. She has a heavy build, black hair, and brown eyes. The woman was last seen wearing a tank top with stripes, gray pants, and slippers.
  • Individual 6 is a man believed to be around 30 years old. He has a heavy build. The man was last seen wearing a gray shirt,  camo pants, dark-colored shoes, and a tan baseball hat.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

