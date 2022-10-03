Read full article on original website
Related
Discovering how to make 'synthetic nitrogen' became life's massive game changer
It usually goes without notice or comment, but three of the planet’s key elements – carbon, nitrogen, and oxygen – sit like ducks in row as Element Six, Seven, and Eight, respectively, on the Periodic Table. None is more important than the others but if there’s a first among equals it would be...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Farm Progress America, October 7, 2022
Max Armstrong reports on the rise of renewable energy sources from wind and solar, but a new potential is biofuels. Max shares there’s been an 8% annual compound growth rate for these biofuels which has been supported by government moves. The push for clean fuels is a growing issue across many states and the demand which fill during the pandemic has returned. Max digs into the rise of different renewable sources including E15 gasoline and renewable diesel.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Ecological Laboratories expands farm waste distribution network
Ecological Laboratories, Inc. is expanding their global distribution network in the farm waste sector. Near-term expansion will include the countries of Brazil, Denmark, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Poland and building on Asian partnerships. This network, together with the recent ELI acquisition of TOMCO Chemical in the United States, has reach to greater than 800 animal husbandry producers servicing more than 10 million pigs and cattle globally.
nationalhogfarmer.com
This Week in Agribusiness, October 8, 2022
Max Armstrong joins Mickey Gottsch, Elkorn, Nebraska as he begins corn harvest. Mickey gives an update on crop conditions along with plans to improve on next year. Dennis Smith, Archer Financial Services, talks markets with Mike. Dennis gives an update on beef markets and demand, hog market, and more. This...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nationalhogfarmer.com
NIFA-funded projects advance research in animal welfare
Environmental and management conditions can increase stress in livestock and impair their health. USDA's National Institute of Food and Agriculture invests in science-based management practices geared to help America's animal agricultural enterprises thrive, while advancing research related to animal welfare and well-being. Last year, NIFA funded more than $6.2 million...
nationalhogfarmer.com
SHIC to sponsor two sessions at 2022 PRRS Symposium
The North American PRRS Symposium annually brings together members of the swine disease community, including researchers, industry professionals and field practitioners. Initially driven by porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome-related concerns, the emergence and spread of new swine viruses, such as porcine epidemic diarrhea virus and African swine fever virus, has expanded the symposium's focus. Emerging and transboundary swine diseases are the topic along with integration with the USDA NC229 multi-state project. The 2022 meeting will be held Dec. 2-4, at the InterContinental in Chicago.
nationalhogfarmer.com
August pork exports trend higher as beef exports top $1b
August exports of U.S. pork topped year-ago totals for the first time in 2022, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF). Beef exports were slightly above last August’s large volume and again topped $1 billion in value, reaching this milestone in seven out of eight months this year.
nationalhogfarmer.com
CREAATE Act would double funding for export programs
The Expanding American Agricultural Trade and Exports Act of 2022 introduced by Senators Angus King (I-ME), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Tina Smith (D-MN) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) would double the funding for USDA's Market Export Program and Foreign Market Development Program. The MAP and FMD programs have been recognized as critically...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nationalhogfarmer.com
Hormel revives Little Sizzlers Original Pork Sausages for limited time
The makers of Hormel Black Label bacon brand is celebrating National Sausage Month during October in sizzling style. The brand team heard the pleas of sausage lovers far and wide and for a limited time, while supplies last, is bringing back its fan favorite Little Sizzlers original pork sausages at select retail locations for all October.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Pork producers in a contractionary mode
After last week's USDA Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report, USDA Livestock Analyst Shayle Shagam says its plain and simple – pork producers are very much in a contractionary mode. Both breeding and market hog inventories were down 1% and the Sept. 1 inventory of all U.S. hogs and pigs, at 73.8 million head, was also 1% below Sept. 1 of last year.
Comments / 0