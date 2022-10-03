Read full article on original website
residentnews.net
Community Foundation launches A.L. Lewis Black Opportunity & Impact Fund
On Aug. 19, the Community Foundation of Northeast Florida launched the A.L. Lewis Black Opportunity and Impact Fund, a new collective giving fund “to attract and deploy assets in the community to ignite transformational change in Jacksonville’s Black communities.”. Conversations surrounding the fund first began in 2020 with...
Some Clay County parents want these books removed from school libraries, records show
Clay County parents have submitted more than 2,400 pages of documents citing issues with books they believe need to be banned from district schools. A committee created by the district will meet next week to begin a review of the books that are being challenged by parents for removal. The number of books being challenged has not been released, but the district says the amount of documentation included with the books totals more than 2,000 pages. This includes several pages of excerpts from the books and the reasons given for removal.
Second grader expelled from Christian school after parents refused to photograph her in the bathtub
A second-grader was expelled from Victory Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida because her parents refused to take a picture of her in a bathtub as a homework assignment.
Jacksonville school responds to controversial homework assignment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A private Christian school is responding after an investigation into a second grade homework assignment and a student being removed from the classroom. Action News Jax told you two weeks ago when a second grade student brought home a homework assignment that read, “send a picture of you doing reading homework in the bath tub.”
residentnews.net
Celebrating 100 Years of Serving Seniors
The Florida Christian Center will celebrate its 100th Anniversary the week of October 10th, 2022. Activities for residents will include a resident talent show on Monday evening, a Fall Festival on Wednesday, and a dance party on Friday night. The culmination of the centennial celebrations is open to the community...
residentnews.net
Freed to Run draws big rivalries for Legal Aid
Marathon from Tallahassee to Jacksonville endows medical legal partnership. Members of the Jacksonville Bar Association (JBA) representing Big Law, alternative dispute resolution and solo/small firms are entering into an epic battle to see who can garner the most support for Freed to Run 6.0, which is expected to fully fund an endowment for Jacksonville Area Legal Aid’s Northeast Florida Medical Legal Partnership (NFMLP) this November.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Woody’s Bar-B-Q seeks ‘Total Pigs’ for rib-eating contest
Having opened its doors to barbecue fans in Jacksonville in 1980, Woody’s Bar-B-Q is firing up the smoker in preparation for its 42nd Anniversary Celebration. Set for 2-4 p.m. Oct. 22 at Woody’s Bar-B-Q of Ponte Vedra Beach, the event will include the much-anticipated return of the classic Southern barbecue chain’s rib-eating contest, which has been on a three-year hiatus due to COVID.
WCJB
Employees laid off at Richardson Community Center one day after special meeting
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 news update on discussions over the future of Richardson Community Center in Lake City. As of this afternoon, staff at Richardson were laid off because the county no longer has a recreation department according to Lake City council member Chevella Young.
Multiple Duval County schools placed on lockdown due to police activity, area now safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Families received communication from Duval County on Wednesday morning that several schools were on lockdown due to police activity. The lockdown has since been lifted. Raines, Ribault High, Ribault Middle School and Sallye B Mathis Elementary School were put on lockdown due to police activity in...
jacksonvillefreepress.com
Southside COGIC Mortage Burning a Happy Day for Congregants
The Southside Church of God In Christ located on Emerson Street recently celebrated their mortgage burning ceremony. Through their fortitude Edward Robinson, Sr., Pastor and First Lady Cynthia hosted the ceremony which culminated a 19 year journey. The church congregation held many events and fundraisers to contribute to the mortgage...
Crist absent from hurricane relief drives in Northeast Florida, as DeSantis sees seven-month high in
PALATKA, Fla. — Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist’s campaign is offering a lending hand to victims of Hurricane Ian by collecting relief supplies throughout the state. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Crist’s campaign bus made three stops in Northeast Florida Thursday, but one person was notably...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Home builders announce Seven Pines sales teams
ICI Homes and David Weekley Homes have announced their respective sales teams at Seven Pines, a new master-planned community in Jacksonville’s Southside near the St. Johns Town Center and just south of the University of North Florida. At Seven Pines, ICI Homes sales team includes sales manager Alaina Record...
News4Jax.com
Group of Northeast Florida doctor’s offices collecting supplies for people impacted by Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Supplies are coming in to help the people in Southwest Florida who were impacted by Hurricane Ian. The items are much needed for people in the hardest hit areas. The Clay County Fair and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are collecting supplies, and so is a...
News4Jax.com
Bill Basford, longtime Jacksonville public servant, dead at age 92
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bill Basford, a longtime Jacksonville public servant who in the 1960s championed the very first bill passed by the Florida Legislature to clean up the St. Johns River, has died. He was 92 years old. After serving two terms in the Florida House, Basford became a...
Clay County youth academy employee arrested for ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student
27-year-old Macclenny woman arrested for inappropriate relationship with 16-year-old student.Getty Images. A Macclenny woman employed by the Florida Youth ChalleNGe Academy (FLYCA) in Camp Blanding was arrested Saturday for allegedly having a relationship of a romantic nature with a student while being in a position of authority.
floridapolitics.com
Faith leaders back LeAnna Cumber for Jacksonville Mayor
Five pastors announced they were endorsing Cumber in the race. Jacksonville City Council member LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber’s bid for Mayor picked up a stack of endorsements from area faith leaders this week. The set includes Heritage Christian Center pastors Dr. James White and Dr. Terresa White, Divine Power Missionary...
Local Jax health care provider settles fraud allegations by paying $700,000
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida announced that Physicians Group Services, P.A. has agreed to pay $700,000 to resolve allegations of violating the False Claims Act. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The Jacksonville-based health care provider was accused of submitting...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Kindred preparing to build $31 million rehabilitation hospital
Kindred Rehabilitation Services, which is owned and operated by Brentwood, Tennessee-based LifePoint Health, is preparing to build a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in West Jacksonville. The city is reviewing a permit application for construction of the two-story, 60,582-square-foot hospital on 5.55 acres at 1550 Normandy Village Parkway at an estimated...
floridapolitics.com
‘We’ll design our own damn sign,’ Fernandina Beach Mayor says of county plans
The issue regards the sign at 8th and Lime streets. Those wanting to turn Amelia Island into the sort of mass-produced luxury destination for rich folks that other places have become will have to go through the Fernandina Beach Mayor first. Mayor Mike Lednovich voiced his displeasure with actions by...
News4Jax.com
Historic Fernandina Beach home built in 1863 up for sale
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A historic home in Fernandina Beach is on the market!. The home, built in 1863, has quite the story — seeing as it has been in the same location for 159 years. Established as The Merrick-Simmons House in 1983, the four bedroom, three bathroom...
