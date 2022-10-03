ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

residentnews.net

Community Foundation launches A.L. Lewis Black Opportunity & Impact Fund

On Aug. 19, the Community Foundation of Northeast Florida launched the A.L. Lewis Black Opportunity and Impact Fund, a new collective giving fund “to attract and deploy assets in the community to ignite transformational change in Jacksonville’s Black communities.”. Conversations surrounding the fund first began in 2020 with...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Some Clay County parents want these books removed from school libraries, records show

Clay County parents have submitted more than 2,400 pages of documents citing issues with books they believe need to be banned from district schools. A committee created by the district will meet next week to begin a review of the books that are being challenged by parents for removal. The number of books being challenged has not been released, but the district says the amount of documentation included with the books totals more than 2,000 pages. This includes several pages of excerpts from the books and the reasons given for removal.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
residentnews.net

Celebrating 100 Years of Serving Seniors

The Florida Christian Center will celebrate its 100th Anniversary the week of October 10th, 2022. Activities for residents will include a resident talent show on Monday evening, a Fall Festival on Wednesday, and a dance party on Friday night. The culmination of the centennial celebrations is open to the community...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Freed to Run draws big rivalries for Legal Aid

Marathon from Tallahassee to Jacksonville endows medical legal partnership. Members of the Jacksonville Bar Association (JBA) representing Big Law, alternative dispute resolution and solo/small firms are entering into an epic battle to see who can garner the most support for Freed to Run 6.0, which is expected to fully fund an endowment for Jacksonville Area Legal Aid’s Northeast Florida Medical Legal Partnership (NFMLP) this November.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Woody’s Bar-B-Q seeks ‘Total Pigs’ for rib-eating contest

Having opened its doors to barbecue fans in Jacksonville in 1980, Woody’s Bar-B-Q is firing up the smoker in preparation for its 42nd Anniversary Celebration. Set for 2-4 p.m. Oct. 22 at Woody’s Bar-B-Q of Ponte Vedra Beach, the event will include the much-anticipated return of the classic Southern barbecue chain’s rib-eating contest, which has been on a three-year hiatus due to COVID.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Southside COGIC Mortage Burning a Happy Day for Congregants

The Southside Church of God In Christ located on Emerson Street recently celebrated their mortgage burning ceremony. Through their fortitude Edward Robinson, Sr., Pastor and First Lady Cynthia hosted the ceremony which culminated a 19 year journey. The church congregation held many events and fundraisers to contribute to the mortgage...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Home builders announce Seven Pines sales teams

ICI Homes and David Weekley Homes have announced their respective sales teams at Seven Pines, a new master-planned community in Jacksonville’s Southside near the St. Johns Town Center and just south of the University of North Florida. At Seven Pines, ICI Homes sales team includes sales manager Alaina Record...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Faith leaders back LeAnna Cumber for Jacksonville Mayor

Five pastors announced they were endorsing Cumber in the race. Jacksonville City Council member LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber’s bid for Mayor picked up a stack of endorsements from area faith leaders this week. The set includes Heritage Christian Center pastors Dr. James White and Dr. Terresa White, Divine Power Missionary...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Kindred preparing to build $31 million rehabilitation hospital

Kindred Rehabilitation Services, which is owned and operated by Brentwood, Tennessee-based LifePoint Health, is preparing to build a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in West Jacksonville. The city is reviewing a permit application for construction of the two-story, 60,582-square-foot hospital on 5.55 acres at 1550 Normandy Village Parkway at an estimated...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Historic Fernandina Beach home built in 1863 up for sale

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A historic home in Fernandina Beach is on the market!. The home, built in 1863, has quite the story — seeing as it has been in the same location for 159 years. Established as The Merrick-Simmons House in 1983, the four bedroom, three bathroom...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL

