ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Clarita Radio

SCV Sheriff’s Station Celebrates National Coffee With A Cop Day

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station gathered to have coffee with residents this morning for National Coffee with a Cop Day. Hosted at Havana Savannah on Wednesday, residents sat down with deputies to ask questions and get to know them, a tradition the sheriff’s station does every month.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Woman Found Dead In Clothing Collection Box In Newhall

Deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead in a clothing collection box in Newhall Thursday morning. Around 10 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a woman trapped in a clothing collection box near Lyons Avenue and Orchard Village Road in Newhall, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Carousel Ranch Executive Director To Step Down Next Year

Denise Redmond, the executive director of Carousel Ranch, announced Thursday that she is set to step down from her position at the beginning of next year. As she is not retiring, Redmond is set to continue her work with Carousel Ranch, with a focus on fundraising, grants, donor relations and program development, according to officials.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Cars
Local
California Government
Santa Clarita, CA
Government
Local
California Cars
Santa Clarita Radio

Man Allegedly Threatens Jr. High Student On City Bus

Deputies are investigating after a person allegedly threatened an Arroyo Seco Junior High student on a Santa Clarita City bus last week. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, an incident occurred on the 22500 block of Pamplico Drive in Saugus in which a man entered the City bus and began making verbal threats towards a student, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Marked One Of The Worst Cities For Golfers

Santa Clarita has been ranked as one of the worst cities for golfers in Lawn Starter’s 2022 ranking of the best cities for golfing. The list compares 200 major cities in the U.S. and their key factors for golfing, including weather, number of golf courses, and access to equipment.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Alleged Threat At Placerita Elementary Deemed Noncredible

A threat allegedly made by a student at Placerita Junior High School on Wednesday has been deemed noncredible by Hart District officials and law enforcement, although information is still being sought in connection with the purported incident. The threat was allegedly made by a student after school hours on Wednesday,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Volunteers#Car Show#9 11 Memorial#Guardians#Festival#Higher Vision Church
Santa Clarita Radio

Wilk Honors September, October As Hispanic Heritage Month

Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is honoring Hispanic Heritage Month and recently recognized Elementum Services, Inc., as the 21st Senate District September Small Business of the Month. Established in 2016 in Hesperia, Oscar Garcia has been in the business of water, fire, and mold restoration services for 15 years and...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Women’s Health Education Series Returns

As October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, On Thursday, Oct. 13, this Girl Talk installment is set to focus on Breast Cancer and the importance of annual check-ups, according to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials. The panel of medical experts at this session includes Breast Medical Oncologist Rena Callahan, MD;...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
Santa Clarita Radio

Over 2,000 Residents Impacted By Santa Clarita Power Outage

Over 2,000 residents were impacted due to a Santa Clarita power outage Tuesday. The power outage was first reported around 11:35 a.m. in the Valencia and Newhall area, said Ben Gallagher, a spokesperson for Southern California Edison, (SCE). Originally 2,927 customers were impacted, Gallagher said. As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Deputies Investigating ‘Swatting’ Hoax At Stevenson Ranch Home

A “swatting” hoax incident was called at a family apartment in Stevenson Ranch after a false alarm call occurred Tuesday evening and is being investigated by deputies. At 5 p.m. Tuesday deputies received a call stating that a son had shot his father in an apartment on Armstrong Circle in Stevenson Ranch, according to Sergeant Rios with the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station.
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Deputies Respond To False Alarm Swatting Of Stevenson Ranch Home

A swatting of a family apartment in Stevenson Ranch by deputies after a false alarm call occurred Tuesday evening. At 5 p.m. Tuesday deputies received a call stating that a son had shot his father in an apartment on Armstrong Circle in Stevenson Ranch, according to Sergeant Rios with the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station.
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Teenage swimmer dies at 10th Street Beach

OC Lifeguards recovered a female swimmer’s body from the ocean approximately 100 yards offshore of Lighthouse Cove on Wednesday, Oct. 5. after reports were made of a swimmer missing in the water. The Orange County Coroner identified the swimmer as 16-year-old Juliet Jung of Los Angeles. After observers saw...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica institution Big Jo’s to close Oct. 17

Over its 63 years in business, Big Jo’s has earned its place in the pantheon of Santa Monica burger joints. Serving up staples like bacon cheeseburgers, egg salad sandwiches and crinkle cut fries, the basic, no-nonsense menu and reliable service drew generations of Santa Monicans to its humble location on Broadway between 19th and 20th streets.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

2022 City Council Candidate Campaign Contributions Updated

Santa Clarita City Council candidates reported updates on the results of their fundraising efforts for the 2022 election cycle. Contributions for the most recent filing period are reported by candidates in their Form 460, which are available online at VoteSantaClarita. Laurene Weste. Current City Mayor Laurene Weste received a total...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Prevent Unwanted Bird Messes And Diseases Around Your Home And Business

Unipest Pest Control is Santa Clarita’s number one pest control service for all community members, working to exterminate all pests. Unipest has been working to help community members for years now as a family owned and operated business that puts their customers first above all. Cardon Ellis, founder of...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy