FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Kevin Hart’s Vegan Fast-Food Restaurant Is Opening in Monrovia This NovemberVegOut MagazineMonrovia, CA
L.A. landmarks will light up across the city in honor of Filipino American History MonthJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Sugar Kingdom: Handpicked Donut Shops in Los AngelesThe Daily ScoopLos Angeles, CA
Historically, California defied the odds and became a beacon to the worldDevoLos Angeles, CA
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Sheriff’s Station Celebrates National Coffee With A Cop Day
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station gathered to have coffee with residents this morning for National Coffee with a Cop Day. Hosted at Havana Savannah on Wednesday, residents sat down with deputies to ask questions and get to know them, a tradition the sheriff’s station does every month.
Santa Clarita Radio
Woman Found Dead In Clothing Collection Box In Newhall
Deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead in a clothing collection box in Newhall Thursday morning. Around 10 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a woman trapped in a clothing collection box near Lyons Avenue and Orchard Village Road in Newhall, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Carousel Ranch Executive Director To Step Down Next Year
Denise Redmond, the executive director of Carousel Ranch, announced Thursday that she is set to step down from her position at the beginning of next year. As she is not retiring, Redmond is set to continue her work with Carousel Ranch, with a focus on fundraising, grants, donor relations and program development, according to officials.
Santa Clarita Radio
Thieves Steal Hundreds Of Dollars In Brass Vases From Eternal Valley
A Santa Clarita family has had several brass vases stolen from their family’s lot at Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary, in Newhall. Over the last four months, the Keysor family has had three brass flower vases stolen from grave markers at Eternal Valley in Newhall. “We have a...
Santa Clarita Radio
Man Allegedly Threatens Jr. High Student On City Bus
Deputies are investigating after a person allegedly threatened an Arroyo Seco Junior High student on a Santa Clarita City bus last week. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, an incident occurred on the 22500 block of Pamplico Drive in Saugus in which a man entered the City bus and began making verbal threats towards a student, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Marked One Of The Worst Cities For Golfers
Santa Clarita has been ranked as one of the worst cities for golfers in Lawn Starter’s 2022 ranking of the best cities for golfing. The list compares 200 major cities in the U.S. and their key factors for golfing, including weather, number of golf courses, and access to equipment.
Santa Clarita Radio
Alleged Threat At Placerita Elementary Deemed Noncredible
A threat allegedly made by a student at Placerita Junior High School on Wednesday has been deemed noncredible by Hart District officials and law enforcement, although information is still being sought in connection with the purported incident. The threat was allegedly made by a student after school hours on Wednesday,...
Search for mountain lion that attacked boy in Santa Clarita ends without cat
The search for a mountain lion that bit a 7-year-old boy at a park in Santa Clarita has ended without the big cat being captured, a wildlife official confirmed Thursday. Officers were pulled from Pico Canyon Park as of Saturday and the park was reopened soon after, California Fish and Wildlife Captain Foy said in […]
Santa Clarita Radio
Lamps, Vases, Throw Pillows? A Royal Suite In Santa Clarita Has Got Them All
You may be looking for some beautiful new pieces of furniture, or you may simply be looking for some stylish accessories for your home. Either way, A Royal Suite in Santa Clarita has them all. A Royal Suite Home Furnishings is the premier Santa Clarita furniture store not only for...
Santa Clarita Radio
Senior Hour – Ulrich Lifestyle Structures And Focus Physical Therapy For Seniors – October 5, 2022
If you or a senior you know needs help during this time, please do not hesitate to call the SCV Senior Center at (661) 259-9444. You can also visit their website by clicking here. They remain dedicated to doing everything they can to help while following the latest guidelines from the CDC and LA County Health Officials.
Santa Clarita Radio
Wilk Honors September, October As Hispanic Heritage Month
Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is honoring Hispanic Heritage Month and recently recognized Elementum Services, Inc., as the 21st Senate District September Small Business of the Month. Established in 2016 in Hesperia, Oscar Garcia has been in the business of water, fire, and mold restoration services for 15 years and...
Santa Clarita Radio
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Women’s Health Education Series Returns
As October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, On Thursday, Oct. 13, this Girl Talk installment is set to focus on Breast Cancer and the importance of annual check-ups, according to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials. The panel of medical experts at this session includes Breast Medical Oncologist Rena Callahan, MD;...
Santa Clarita Radio
Over 2,000 Residents Impacted By Santa Clarita Power Outage
Over 2,000 residents were impacted due to a Santa Clarita power outage Tuesday. The power outage was first reported around 11:35 a.m. in the Valencia and Newhall area, said Ben Gallagher, a spokesperson for Southern California Edison, (SCE). Originally 2,927 customers were impacted, Gallagher said. As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday,...
Santa Clarita Radio
Deputies Investigating ‘Swatting’ Hoax At Stevenson Ranch Home
A “swatting” hoax incident was called at a family apartment in Stevenson Ranch after a false alarm call occurred Tuesday evening and is being investigated by deputies. At 5 p.m. Tuesday deputies received a call stating that a son had shot his father in an apartment on Armstrong Circle in Stevenson Ranch, according to Sergeant Rios with the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Deputies Respond To False Alarm Swatting Of Stevenson Ranch Home
A swatting of a family apartment in Stevenson Ranch by deputies after a false alarm call occurred Tuesday evening. At 5 p.m. Tuesday deputies received a call stating that a son had shot his father in an apartment on Armstrong Circle in Stevenson Ranch, according to Sergeant Rios with the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station.
lagunabeachindy.com
Teenage swimmer dies at 10th Street Beach
OC Lifeguards recovered a female swimmer’s body from the ocean approximately 100 yards offshore of Lighthouse Cove on Wednesday, Oct. 5. after reports were made of a swimmer missing in the water. The Orange County Coroner identified the swimmer as 16-year-old Juliet Jung of Los Angeles. After observers saw...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica institution Big Jo’s to close Oct. 17
Over its 63 years in business, Big Jo’s has earned its place in the pantheon of Santa Monica burger joints. Serving up staples like bacon cheeseburgers, egg salad sandwiches and crinkle cut fries, the basic, no-nonsense menu and reliable service drew generations of Santa Monicans to its humble location on Broadway between 19th and 20th streets.
Santa Clarita Radio
2022 City Council Candidate Campaign Contributions Updated
Santa Clarita City Council candidates reported updates on the results of their fundraising efforts for the 2022 election cycle. Contributions for the most recent filing period are reported by candidates in their Form 460, which are available online at VoteSantaClarita. Laurene Weste. Current City Mayor Laurene Weste received a total...
Santa Clarita Radio
Sgt. Steve Owen Remembered Six Years After Being Shot And Killed In The Line Of Duty
On Wednesday, Santa Clarita Valley and Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies honored fallen Sgt. Steve Owen, who was shot and killed in an execution-style manner while responding to a burglary call exactly six years ago. Affectionately known as the “Bullfrog” by his coworkers, Owen was well-known and loved for his...
Santa Clarita Radio
Prevent Unwanted Bird Messes And Diseases Around Your Home And Business
Unipest Pest Control is Santa Clarita’s number one pest control service for all community members, working to exterminate all pests. Unipest has been working to help community members for years now as a family owned and operated business that puts their customers first above all. Cardon Ellis, founder of...
