ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Organizations helping to prevent suicide in the justice system

By Darrylin Horne
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CFuYN_0iKaxsks00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One person dies by suicide every 11 minutes in the U.S., according to the CDC. Many of those are people in the criminal justice system.

A woman from Lansing is working on the front lines advocating for more mental health resources. It’s personal for her. Her son tried to commit suicide several times while behind bars.

She’s just one of many hoping to fix what they call a systemic issue.

Lois Pullano says her son tried to commit suicide after going to an adult prison at the age of 15.

“Particularly when they have a known mental illness. And it’s not being treated. So they end up then being placed in segregation or solitary confinement where often they are spending 22 plus hours a day alone,” Pullano said.

Pullano is the executive director for “Citizens for Prison Reform.” She is trying to spread awareness about the mental challenges people face behind bars and what moms like herself have gone through.

“This mother was so anxious that she herself took her own life. I know that anxiety, and I know that pain, and that anguish that you feel when you know your loved one is sitting in a segregation cell,” said Pullano.

Also helping the effort: new funding aimed at studying the problem.

A $15 million grant was given to a group called “The National Center for Health and Justice Integration for Suicide Prevention.” A professor at Michigan State is a part of the group.

“Booking and release data are public data. And we have partnerships with health systems to crosswalk their patient lists against jail bookings and release data until they see one of their patients coming across these rosters to reach out and see if they are okay and see what they need.” Jennifer Johnson, professor of Public Health at MSU Flint.

Though Johnson may not have a personal experience like Pullano, both agree that change needs to happen soon.

“You can recover from anything if you keep living,” said Johnson.

“With resources, with tools, and I think it’s possible,” said Pullano.

More information on Pullano’s organization can be found here .

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the suicide hotline at 988.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

$3 million in grants to support mental health services

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Concerns over mental health have been on the rise, especially since the pandemic. And now, officials are looking for ways to provide valuable resources to people in under-served areas. The initiative comprises two separate grants, both aimed at what the pandemic highlighted in terms of mental health and the extra need […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Labor disputes part of growing health care issues

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – More than 100 McLaren hospital health care workers held an informational picket outside of the new location in Lansing on Monday. Many were calling for an end to mandatory overtime shifts and for changes address to low staffing issues. The informational picket comes as health care systems around mid-Michigan and the […]
LANSING, MI
MLive

Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
SAGINAW, MI
WLNS

Third trial involving Whitmer kidnap plot underway

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Unlike the trial’s two predecessors, which were in federal court, this one’s taking place in a state court. In fact, it’s happening right here in Jackson county. After two days of jury selection, assistant attorney general Bill Rollstin began making his case this morning. Paul Bellar, Pete Musico and Joseph Morrison […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Lansing, MI
Health
Lansing, MI
Society
WLNS

Judge tosses charges against 7 people in Flint water crisis

A Michigan judge dismissed charges Tuesday against seven people in the Flint water scandal, including two former state health officials blamed for deaths from Legionnaires’ disease. Judge Elizabeth Kelly took action three months after the Michigan Supreme Court said a one-judge grand jury had no authority to issue indictments. Kelly rejected efforts by the attorney general’s office to just […]
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Dog torture videos, international manhunt leads feds to Michigan trucker

A truck driver from Grand Rapids sexually abused and tortured dogs in videos distributed around the world, according to federal court records that describe the rare use of a federal law targeting dark web wrongdoing. The case charges Lucas Russell VanWoert, 25, with creating and distributing so-called "animal crush" videos,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Jackson County House candidate allegedly threatened schools

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Democratic Party-endorsed candidate for State House has been dropped by his part after reports show he’s been investigated for threats against schools he attended, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday. Maurice Imhoff was on probation for assaulting a police officer when the alleged threats were made. The assault didn’t appear […]
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Cdc#Solitary Confinement#Health System#Michigan State
WLNS

Controversial Jackson Co. State House candidate ends campaign

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Jackson County candidate for the State House of Representatives who was embroiled in controversy has ended his campaign. Democrat Maurice Imhoff was in the hot seat after reports surfaced that he had been investigated for threats made against schools he attended. Maurice Imhoff was on probation for assaulting a police […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Woman covered in feces; caregiver charged with elder abuse

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 32-year-old woman has been charged with elder abuse after her patient was taken to a hospital covered in fecal matter. The 83-year-old patient was taken to Hurley Medical Center on Aug. 12. While at the hospital, employees saw the wounds and the lack of care the 83-year-old woman had suffered, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
Kalamazoo Gazette

Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

FOOD ALERT: Farm in Michigan used human waste to treat produce, officials warn

LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan farm used human waster to treat produce, and officials are warning the public. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is advising consumers not to eat any Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, MI, as it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. All product is expected to be labeled under the name Kuntry Gardens.
WLNS

East Lansing software CEO arrested for data theft

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CEO of an East Lansing-based software company is behind bars Tuesday after allegedly stealing the personal data of Los Angeles county poll workers. Investigators said they have collected hard drives and other evidence from several offices tied to Eugene Yu’s company, Konnech. Police said much of that personal information […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing schools receive $14 million grant for student trades

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Careers in the medical field or public service usually require a college degree, but Lansing schools are looking to change that by creating more career tech programs. The Lansing School District just received a huge grant from the federal government. They plan to use the money to help train the next […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Proposal hopes to improve Jackson Counties 911 services

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Emergency calls into Jackson County’s Central Dispatch are on the rise. Local leaders say they’ve seen a steady increase at around 8% during the last few years. with total calls now reaching more than 200,000 per year. “I would say probably around 600-700 on average per day,” said Emergency Dispatch 911 […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Mid-Michigan residents pitch in to help Ian victims

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Hurricane Ian has damaged much of the Caribbean and parts of Florida, but the Red Cross and even some people in mid-Michigan who were there when the storm hit are working to provide some relief to victims. Thousands of people lost their homes, cherished possessions, and unfortunately some lost their lives […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy