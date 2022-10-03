Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who Has The Juiciest Chicken In Fort Smith?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Something Special & Culinary is Coming To Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
It's The Start of a New Era Here In Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Most Adorable Pumpkin Patch in Fort Smith?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Downtown Boutique Shopping is Where It's AtCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Related
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: Willow Creek building in Springdale sells for $2.6M
A 13,424-square-foot medical office building in Springdale changed hands recently for $2.6 million. The purchase price equals $193.68 per square foot. OZRE Capital bought the two-story building at 5230 Willow Creek Drive. John and Patricia Kendrick were the sellers. Waco Title Co. in Springdale was the title agent. Pat Morrison...
Report: Commercial vacancy rate in NWA falls in first half of 2022
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — According to the Skyline Report released by Arvest Bank, the overall vacancy rate for commercial property in Benton and Washington Counties fell notably over the first half of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. The report states that the rate fell from 8.9% to 5.8%. The drop is significant […]
talkbusiness.net
Skyline Report: Commercial market remains strong in Northwest Arkansas amid low vacancy rates
The commercial vacancy rate in Northwest Arkansas fell to 5.8% in the first half of 2022, from 8.3% in the second half of 2021, according to a new report on commercial real estate. Over the same period, the warehouse vacancy rate fell to 0.8%, from 5.3%. On Tuesday (Oct. 4),...
Unique, low-income housing breaks ground in Fayetteville
The Excellerate Foundation, Strategic Realty and New Heights Church broke ground Monday on an affordable rental development in West Fayetteville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
talkbusiness.net
U.S. Marshals Museum on track to open in summer 2023
The contractor and design team have met and surveyed the exhibit space at the U.S. Marshals Museum, and work on preparing the space for all the museum experiences will begin later this month, according to the new president and CEO of the museum. Ben Johnson, who took over as the...
All corporate Tyson employees to relocate to Springdale
Tyson Foods announced it is relocating all its corporate employees to its Springdale headquarters beginning in phased portions next year.
Two-vehicle crash causes delays in Fort Smith, injuries unknown
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Towson Avenue and Vicksburg intersection Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Police say the crash happened at approximately 2:10 p.m. and is expected to cause delays for the next few hours. FSPD asks drivers...
FATAL CRASH ON HWY 58-LANE COUNTY
On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 8:07 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 58 near milepost 60. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Freightliner CMV, operated by Joshua Stewart (38) of Fort Smith, Arkansas, crossed into the eastbound lanes and overturned. The Freightliner slid until it collided with the guardrail on the eastbound shoulder.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fort Smith community invited to National Night Out
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) will be hosting National Night Out (NNO) on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The event will be held at Central Mall in the former Sears parking lot from 5-7 p.m., weather permitting. NNO is an annual community event that is held...
People Say This Small Arkansas Town Is Truly Wicked
If you ever traveled Hwy 71 North to Fort Smith, Arkansas chances are you had to go through a small community name Witcherville. I don't know about you but every time I passed through this town I would get creepy vibes and with Halloween around the corner, it just seems even creepier.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
‘Only pay if you stay’
Sequoyah County Commissioners are considering a resolution to adopt a 4% lodging tax if voter approved, additional funds which could be applied to roadside beautification initiatives and education, as well as support marketing and tourism growth for the county. The topic was discussed during Monday’s weekly meeting of the board of commissioners after a group of proponents and advisors, including…
Rash of breaking-and-entering cases continues in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police reported that an increased volume of breaking-and-entering calls in the city continues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
onlyinark.com
Chaffee Crossing: Rethinking History
Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority has established an interconnected community at Chaffee Crossing. The unique relationship with the old and new comes about through a long-range Master Plan that many are beginning to experience in fruition. Fort Chaffee is one of the most extended military connections for the state of Arkansas....
Multi-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A multi-vehicle crash left one man dead in Benton County overnight Sunday, Oct. 2. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, the crash took place at around 12:45 a.m. The vehicles involved were a 2012 Chevy Malibu, a 2010 Mercedes, and a 1997...
Man dead after being hit by vehicle in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday, Oct 1, night. The incident took place at around 9:49 p.m. according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. According to the report, a 2012 Honda Pilot was headed southbound on I-49...
Man's death investigated as homicide in Alma
ALMA, Arkansas — The Crawford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Alma, Arkansas. According to Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante, around 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, a 911 call came in from a home on Sunny Slope Drive. Investigators say the wife of 76-year-old Jerry Wiley came...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One dead after crash in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — One person is dead after a crash that took place on Friday, Sept. 30 in Scott County. The crash happened on Highway 71 at around 5:30 p.m. according to a report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. The report states that those involved...
OK man killed in motorcycle crash near Devil’s Den
An Oklahoma man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Devil's Den State Park on October 3.
Who Has The Juiciest Chicken In Fort Smith?
Chicken is one of the most popular dining choices when it comes to eating out. It's healthy and packed with protein and vitamins. There are dozens of ways to prepare chicken, from being baked to grilled. The great thing about living in Fort Smith is that there are dozens of different restaurants to choose from, all of whom serve some sort of chicken.
birchrestaurant.com
10 Best Restaurants in Springdale, AR
Some of the best food in Springdale, AR is right outside your door. If you’re looking for American fair, Mediterranean, Vietnamese food, an impeccable slice of pizza, or the best dry-aged steak you can imagine, Springdale foodies are in luck!. Find ten of the best restaurants in Springdale, Arkansas...
Comments / 0