ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Willow Creek building in Springdale sells for $2.6M

A 13,424-square-foot medical office building in Springdale changed hands recently for $2.6 million. The purchase price equals $193.68 per square foot. OZRE Capital bought the two-story building at 5230 Willow Creek Drive. John and Patricia Kendrick were the sellers. Waco Title Co. in Springdale was the title agent. Pat Morrison...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
City
Van Buren, AR
City
Greenwood, AR
Van Buren, AR
Business
Fort Smith, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Fort Smith, AR
Business
Van Buren, AR
Government
Fort Smith, AR
Real Estate
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Fort Smith, AR
talkbusiness.net

U.S. Marshals Museum on track to open in summer 2023

The contractor and design team have met and surveyed the exhibit space at the U.S. Marshals Museum, and work on preparing the space for all the museum experiences will begin later this month, according to the new president and CEO of the museum. Ben Johnson, who took over as the...
FORT SMITH, AR
Klamath Alerts

FATAL CRASH ON HWY 58-LANE COUNTY

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 8:07 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 58 near milepost 60. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Freightliner CMV, operated by Joshua Stewart (38) of Fort Smith, Arkansas, crossed into the eastbound lanes and overturned. The Freightliner slid until it collided with the guardrail on the eastbound shoulder.
LANE COUNTY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
5NEWS

Fort Smith community invited to National Night Out

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) will be hosting National Night Out (NNO) on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The event will be held at Central Mall in the former Sears parking lot from 5-7 p.m., weather permitting. NNO is an annual community event that is held...
FORT SMITH, AR
Power 95.9

People Say This Small Arkansas Town Is Truly Wicked

If you ever traveled Hwy 71 North to Fort Smith, Arkansas chances are you had to go through a small community name Witcherville. I don't know about you but every time I passed through this town I would get creepy vibes and with Halloween around the corner, it just seems even creepier.
FORT SMITH, AR
sequoyahcountytimes.com

‘Only pay if you stay’

Sequoyah County Commissioners are considering a resolution to adopt a 4% lodging tax if voter approved, additional funds which could be applied to roadside beautification initiatives and education, as well as support marketing and tourism growth for the county. The topic was discussed during Monday’s weekly meeting of the board of commissioners after a group of proponents and advisors, including…
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Permits#Simmons Foods#Linus Realestate#A Value#Business Industry#Linus Business
onlyinark.com

Chaffee Crossing: Rethinking History

Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority has established an interconnected community at Chaffee Crossing. The unique relationship with the old and new comes about through a long-range Master Plan that many are beginning to experience in fruition. Fort Chaffee is one of the most extended military connections for the state of Arkansas....
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Multi-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A multi-vehicle crash left one man dead in Benton County overnight Sunday, Oct. 2. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, the crash took place at around 12:45 a.m. The vehicles involved were a 2012 Chevy Malibu, a 2010 Mercedes, and a 1997...
5NEWS

Man dead after being hit by vehicle in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday, Oct 1, night. The incident took place at around 9:49 p.m. according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. According to the report, a 2012 Honda Pilot was headed southbound on I-49...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Man's death investigated as homicide in Alma

ALMA, Arkansas — The Crawford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Alma, Arkansas. According to Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante, around 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, a 911 call came in from a home on Sunny Slope Drive. Investigators say the wife of 76-year-old Jerry Wiley came...
ALMA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
5NEWS

One dead after crash in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — One person is dead after a crash that took place on Friday, Sept. 30 in Scott County. The crash happened on Highway 71 at around 5:30 p.m. according to a report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. The report states that those involved...
SCOTT COUNTY, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Juiciest Chicken In Fort Smith?

Chicken is one of the most popular dining choices when it comes to eating out. It's healthy and packed with protein and vitamins. There are dozens of ways to prepare chicken, from being baked to grilled. The great thing about living in Fort Smith is that there are dozens of different restaurants to choose from, all of whom serve some sort of chicken.
FORT SMITH, AR
birchrestaurant.com

10 Best Restaurants in Springdale, AR

Some of the best food in Springdale, AR is right outside your door. If you’re looking for American fair, Mediterranean, Vietnamese food, an impeccable slice of pizza, or the best dry-aged steak you can imagine, Springdale foodies are in luck!. Find ten of the best restaurants in Springdale, Arkansas...

Comments / 0

Community Policy