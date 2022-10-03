Dogs In A Pile shared the new studio cut “Today.” The song was penned by the New Jersey-based jam quintet’s guitarist and vocalist Jimmy Law. Dogs In A Pile — consisting of Law, bassist Sam Lucid, keyboardist Jeremy Kaplan, drummer Joe Babick and guitarist/vocalist Brian Murray — drop the reggae-tinged “Today” as they are in the midst of an extensive fall tour. The run includes dates supporting Twiddle, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Keller Williams.

