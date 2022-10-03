Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
Police: Man charged with murder following deadly shooting in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County man is facing a murder charge after a shooting that happened on Thursday. According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on the 2700 block of West 10th Street around 11:40 p.m. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they...
wevv.com
Man killed in Thursday morning Owensboro shooting
A man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a Thursday morning shooting in Owensboro, Kentucky, according to police. The Owensboro Police Department said the shooting happened on Thursday just after 11:30 a.m. in the area of West 10th Street and Western Court. Police later told us that...
14news.com
Day 4 of murder trial in Ill. wraps up
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Testimony continued Thursday in Fairfield for the trial for the man accused in the 2014 murder of 15-year old Megan Nichols. On Wednesday, friends and family of Megan Nichols gave their testimony. On Thursday, the jury heard instead from people closer to Brodey Murbarger, as well as some of those who investigated Nichols’ disappearance.
OPD: Man charged with murder after West 10th Street shooting
Owensboro Police say a suspect, identified as Keith Bryant, 33, of Sorgho, was located and detained a short time later.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
Man shot by deputy out of hospital, charged with attempted murder
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office say 39-year-old Gregory Embry has been arrested after he was released from the hospital in Louisville. They say Embry was shot by a deputy on September 23. [Previous: KSP: Police investigating after DCSO deputy shoots burglar]. Deputies...
DCSO: Suspect with hammer charged with attempted murder
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office put out a press release updating the public about the suspect shot in the officer-involved shooting that occurred on September 23.
wevv.com
Man shows up at Evansville hospital with gunshot wound
Police are looking for more information in a Tuesday afternoon shooting that happened in Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to an area of West Oregon Street near Jacobsville Park just before 1 p.m. Tuesday after multiple 911 callers reported hearing five or six gunshots. Dispatchers...
wevv.com
Break-in suspect shot by deputy in Daviess Co. arrested after being released from the hospital
There's an update to a deputy-involved shooting out of Daviess County, Kentucky. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says that 39-year-old Gregory Embry of Owensboro was arrested on Thursday morning after being released from the hospital. Embry was shot by a deputy in Daviess County after being accused of breaking into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIFR
Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A 13-month-old child died after her mother was hit by a car while carrying the baby, officials in Kentucky said. Henderson County deputies said the collision happened late Tuesday morning when 25-year-old Alaina Majors was standing at her mailbox carrying her daughter. Deputies...
wevv.com
Video of Warrick County deputies detaining a teen raising concerns
44News received a video showing the moment Gloria Stepro's 14-year-old son was pushed to the ground being detained. "An officer struck my son three different times," said Stepro. Punching him near the back of his head while the others try to keep him on the ground. "The other officer put...
Ky. couple arrested after allegedly locking child in basement and dumping remains in storage unit
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (TCD) -- A transient father and his girlfriend were arrested and charged after a 9-year-old child’s remains were allegedly discovered in a tote within a storage unit. According to a news release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Sept. 30, deputies responded to a...
actionnews5.com
Two charged after child’s body found placed in tote, left in storage facility, officials say
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/WKYT/Gray News) - Two people in Kentucky are facing charges after a missing person complaint turned into an investigation into the death of a child whose remains were found inside a tote storage unit, authorities said. Officials said Jose Gomez-Alvarez and his girlfriend, Cheyanne Porter, are being...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wevv.com
Kids found living in poor conditions with no power or water in Muhlenberg County, police say
The Central City Police Department in Central City, Kentucky, says two people are facing felony abuse charges after two kids were found living in poor conditions with no power or water. CCPD says it started on Tuesday, when officers went to a home to check on the welfare and living...
Wreck spotted at Slaughters intersection
SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – People can possibly expect a traffic delay if they are traveling close to the Webster County-Hopkins County line. Eyewitnesses tell us a wreck has occurred at the intersection of KY-138 and U.S. 41 in Slaughters. Kentucky State Police and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office are working the accident. Eyewitnesses say they […]
14news.com
Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club President sentenced
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a 2019 indictment, the President of the Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club has been sentenced to a little more than 16.5 years in federal prison. Court records show Gary Forston pleaded guilty to four counts, including conspiracy to distribute meth, distribution of meth, and two gun possession charges.
14news.com
2 charged after child’s body was found in a tote appear in court
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The two suspects in a child’s death were in court Wednesday in Daviess County. Authorities say they found a child’s remains inside a tote in a storage unit. [Affidavit: Child’s body placed in tote, left in storage facility]. Investigators say the child’s...
14news.com
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say one person was flown by helicopter following a crash in Warrick County. We’re told the driver of an SUV was ejected, and the other driver was taken to the hospital. Authorities say two people are facing charges after officers found a child’s remains...
wevv.com
Arson investigation underway after house fire in Evansville
An arson investigation is underway in Evansville after a house fire that took place late Tuesday night. Police say they were called to a home in the area of South Denby Avenue and East Cherry Street Tuesday for an arson investigation. While officers were on their way, dispatchers told them...
14news.com
Police: 1 person shot in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to the 200 block of W. Oregon Street Tuesday afternoon in Evansville. Neighbors in the area tell us they hear about five shots, then saw someone limp to a white car, then drive away. Police say one person was shot, but the...
wevv.com
Evansville Police Department's newest K9 Officer makes appearance at Fall Festival
The Evansville Police Department's newest four-legged member is making his debut on West Franklin Street. The department said Wednesday that K9 Officer Boomer was getting a good feel for Evansville by attending his first West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. EPD says that once his training is complete, K9 Boomer...
Comments / 2