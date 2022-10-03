ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 2

Related
14news.com

Police: Man charged with murder following deadly shooting in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County man is facing a murder charge after a shooting that happened on Thursday. According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on the 2700 block of West 10th Street around 11:40 p.m. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Man killed in Thursday morning Owensboro shooting

A man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a Thursday morning shooting in Owensboro, Kentucky, according to police. The Owensboro Police Department said the shooting happened on Thursday just after 11:30 a.m. in the area of West 10th Street and Western Court. Police later told us that...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Day 4 of murder trial in Ill. wraps up

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Testimony continued Thursday in Fairfield for the trial for the man accused in the 2014 murder of 15-year old Megan Nichols. On Wednesday, friends and family of Megan Nichols gave their testimony. On Thursday, the jury heard instead from people closer to Brodey Murbarger, as well as some of those who investigated Nichols’ disappearance.
FAIRFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Obituaries
14news.com

Man shot by deputy out of hospital, charged with attempted murder

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office say 39-year-old Gregory Embry has been arrested after he was released from the hospital in Louisville. They say Embry was shot by a deputy on September 23. [Previous: KSP: Police investigating after DCSO deputy shoots burglar]. Deputies...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Man shows up at Evansville hospital with gunshot wound

Police are looking for more information in a Tuesday afternoon shooting that happened in Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to an area of West Oregon Street near Jacobsville Park just before 1 p.m. Tuesday after multiple 911 callers reported hearing five or six gunshots. Dispatchers...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Oak Hill Cemetery#Murder#Skull#Missionary#Violent Crime
WIFR

Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A 13-month-old child died after her mother was hit by a car while carrying the baby, officials in Kentucky said. Henderson County deputies said the collision happened late Tuesday morning when 25-year-old Alaina Majors was standing at her mailbox carrying her daughter. Deputies...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WEHT/WTVW

Wreck spotted at Slaughters intersection

SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – People can possibly expect a traffic delay if they are traveling close to the Webster County-Hopkins County line. Eyewitnesses tell us a wreck has occurred at the intersection of KY-138 and U.S. 41 in Slaughters. Kentucky State Police and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office are working the accident. Eyewitnesses say they […]
SLAUGHTERS, KY
14news.com

Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club President sentenced

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a 2019 indictment, the President of the Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club has been sentenced to a little more than 16.5 years in federal prison. Court records show Gary Forston pleaded guilty to four counts, including conspiracy to distribute meth, distribution of meth, and two gun possession charges.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say one person was flown by helicopter following a crash in Warrick County. We’re told the driver of an SUV was ejected, and the other driver was taken to the hospital. Authorities say two people are facing charges after officers found a child’s remains...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Arson investigation underway after house fire in Evansville

An arson investigation is underway in Evansville after a house fire that took place late Tuesday night. Police say they were called to a home in the area of South Denby Avenue and East Cherry Street Tuesday for an arson investigation. While officers were on their way, dispatchers told them...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: 1 person shot in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to the 200 block of W. Oregon Street Tuesday afternoon in Evansville. Neighbors in the area tell us they hear about five shots, then saw someone limp to a white car, then drive away. Police say one person was shot, but the...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy