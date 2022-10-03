ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craven County, NC

Craven County Courthouse gets grant toward renovations following Florence

By Claire Curry
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Many communities in Eastern North Carolina are still making repairs from the devastation of Hurricane Florence back in 2018.

The latest facility looking for repairs is the Craven County Courthouse. Following Florence, the courthouse sustained severe flooding and damage on the lower floors.

“Floodwaters came in and filled up the bottom of the building like a bow, again, nine feet of water,” said Gene Hodges, the assistant manager for Craven County. “Also, in the bottom in that section, there was some critical infrastructure there.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BnUh3_0iKaxNph00
    (Claire Curry, WNCT photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aqhUC_0iKaxNph00
    (Claire Curry, WNCT photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l1dko_0iKaxNph00
    (Contributed photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q7LOA_0iKaxNph00
    (Contributed photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H6cwI_0iKaxNph00
    Proposed look of Craven County Courthouse (Contributed photo)

Since then, they’ve been able to make repairs on the historic side of the courthouse. Now, the General Assembly approved a $5 million grant for the newer side.

“Since the flood, we’ve lost our ADA accessibility into this portion of the building. We don’t have an elevator, and we’re still vulnerable to future flooding events,” said Hodges. “If the flood comes in, it can fill up with water.”

Along with functional improvements, they’re also looking at aesthetic changes on the Craven Street side as well.

“To have something that has a better aesthetic look than what was there previously. Again, it’s not to deal with the beautifulness of the historic part, but actually to work with the newer part,” he said.

9 On Your Side spoke with some people in town who are not happy with the proposed changes, but they didn’t want to speak on camera. Others are all for it.

“I totally support the county and what they’re trying to do,” said Sabrina Bengel, one Craven County resident. “I was there, I was an alderman during the Florence flooding, and saw what it did to that building, and the issues and problems they had.”

The county reminds residents the plans have to go through the city’s Historic Preservation Commission and is still a work in progress. They expect to begin the project in the winter of 2023. It should take about a year to complete.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

Related
WITN

Pitt County Register of Deeds Office relocating

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county building is changing locations. The Pitt County Register of Deeds Office will begin the move to its new location, 100 E 1st Street, Greenville, N.C., at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 and it is expected to take several days. The department will be working out of its old office until the move is complete.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Spectrum awarded NC GREAT grant for Pamlico County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spectrum on Thursday announced it has been awarded a North Carolina Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) Program grant of more than $1.3 million to bring gigabit high-speed internet access to nearly 330 homes and small businesses in Pamlico County. Combined with the state grant of more than $1.3 million […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bern, NC
Craven County, NC
Government
County
Craven County, NC
newbernnow.com

MumFest Kicks Off in Downtown New Bern this Weekend

Swiss Bear and the City of New Bern are excited to kick off MumFest 2022! This weekend, Oct. 8 – 9, downtown New Bern will be filled with family fun, exhibits, attractions and entertainment for all ages. This is the city’s largest event of the year, and one of eastern North Carolina’s largest festivals, with approximately 100,000 people expected to visit downtown New Bern.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Pitt County announces 2022 Industry of the Year winner

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County has honored Package Craft as the 2022 Pitt County Industry of the Year. Pitt County Economic Development presented the award on Wednesday. The reception was also sponsored by ElectriCities, Greenville ENC Alliance, Greenville Utilities Commission, and the Hilton Greenville. For nearly 30 years,...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
NEWPORT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Florence#The General Assembly#Ada
WNCT

Craven County highway to be resurfaced

NEW BERN, N.C. – Drivers using an 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern will encounter daytime lane closures and delays starting this week while crews resurface the highway. A contractor will mill away the old asphalt and lay new pavement on the two-lane highway between N.C. 55 and U.S. 17. The work […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

New sushi restaurant in Greenville off to very tasty start

A new Sushi restaurant in Greenville has opened and customers can't get enough. New sushi restaurant in Greenville off to very tasty …. A new Sushi restaurant in Greenville has opened and customers can't get enough. Greenville now sipping, strolling in new social districts. The City of Greenville launched its...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Town of Morehead City announces new deputy fire chief

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Morehead City has announced its next deputy fire chief. City Manager Christopher S. Turner and Fire Chief Jon C. Wade announced the selection of Kane R. Johnson to fulfill the vacant role of deputy chief within the Morehead City Fire Department. Johnson replaces Wade in the role […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
WNCT

Overnight Closures for Atlantic Beach Bridge work

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with Atlantic Beach say drivers will encounter intermittent closures on the Atlantic Beach Bridge Wednesday night for maintenance. An NCDOT contractor who has been doing preservation work to the bridge needs to make adjustments to the substructure below the deck, according to a press release. Starting at 10 pm […]
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
WNCT

ATV explosion leads to Farmville house fire

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Emergency responders were on the scene of a structure fire at 6384 Stantonsburg Road on Wednesday night. The fire was reported at 9:36 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found an ATV on fire on the property. The ATV exploded, rolled toward a home, according to Farmville Fire Department Chief Tommy Brady. […]
FARMVILLE, NC
WNCT

Washington Co. woman almost threw away $200,000 prize

RALEIGH, N.C. – After nearly tossing her $5 scratch-off ticket in the trash, Jacqueline Leigh of Roper decided to check her ticket one more time and found a $200,000 prize waiting for her. “I really was about to throw it away,” she said. “But I went back and looked at it again and that’s when […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cedar Point Planning Board recommends approval of Tractor Supply store, other projects

CEDAR POINT — Several major new developments are headed to the Cedar Point Board of Commissioners with favorable recommendations from the town planning board. The planners, during their meeting Tuesday night in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue, turned thumbs up to plans for a Tractor Supply store off Old Highway 58, CSP Extra Space Storage near the intersection of Highway 24 and Old Highway 58 and a new, two-story, nearly 5,000-square-foot commercial building at 1160 Highway 24.
CEDAR POINT, NC
WNCT

Greenville apartment fire displaces six people

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville fire officials were on the scene of an apartment fire at The Madison on Hyde Drive on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were called to the scene at 5:13 p.m. There was an active fire on the first floor of one of the apartment complex’s buildings, according to […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville among 3 NC cities to receive faster internet

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Metronet announced that residents and businesses in North Carolina communities such as Greenville, Fayetteville and Raeford are the first in the state to have access to even faster internet. Metronet is the nation’s largest independently owned, 100% fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Children’s benefit concert coming to Greenville in October

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A special event will be held in Greenville that will help benefit the Joshua Generational Camp youth program. On October 22, the benefit concert called What About The Children will be happening at Third Street Education Center in Greenville. The event will have praise teams, local gospel artists, gospel choirs and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Kinston police get to know residents over cup of coffee

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Olivia’s Catering was filled with conversations of Kinston residents getting to know their police officers, and vice versa during Wednesday’s “coffee with a cop.” “This fosters trust, fosters a way for us to get to know each other and see that we are approachable citizens, too,” said Maj. Keith Goyette, Kinston’s […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

34K+
Followers
23K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy