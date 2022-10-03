Read full article on original website
Related
Today in the Conencted Economy: Walmart Turns to Robotics for Omnichannel Fulfillment
Today in the connected economy, Walmart acquires robotics automation firm Alert Innovation as it looks to refine its omnichannel fulfillment operations. Plus, Uber Co-Founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick backs a lobbying group that is going after restaurant aggregators, while Balance and Mirakl team up to make it easier to conduct business on online marketplaces.
Amazon $150M Capital Fund Targets Minority-Run Startups
Amazon is launching a new initiative that seeks to support entrepreneurs from underrepresented backgrounds with venture capital (VC) funding. The Catalytic Capital initiative will invest $150 million into VC funds, accelerators, incubators and venture studios that provide funding to entrepreneurs from marginalized environments, generally at the pre-seed and seed stages of VC funding, according to a Wednesday (Oct. 5) press release.
Swollen Retail Inventories Leave Small Businesses Short on Warehouse Space
A glut of inventory for America’s big retailers has left small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the country scrambling to find warehouse space. Real estate and logistics experts say larger companies need more room to keep their excess inventories, which has ratcheted up costs for smaller merchants, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Wednesday (Oct. 5).
Farfetch Adds 6 Cryptos to Payment Options in 37 Countries
Six cryptocurrencies are now being accepted as payment options for customers in 37 countries using the luxury fashion industry platform Farfetch. Bitcoin, Ethereum, USD Coin (USDC), and others will be accepted as payment methods on Farfecth by customers with an existing cryptocurrency wallet, according to a Thursday (Oct. 6) press release. Payment is made via a QR code displayed on the screen at checkout. TripleA is Farfetch’s partner for processing cryptocurrency payments.
IN THIS ARTICLE
VC Firm Newion Opens $128.3M Investment Fund for B2B Software Startups
Amsterdam-based venture capital firm Newion has opened its fourth investment fund with an initial closing of 130 million euros (about $128.3 million) and said it aims to invest in about 20 new early-stage startups focused on B2B software over the next five years. The new fund — which is called...
Walmart Joins Other Retailers in Early Holiday Sales
A perfect storm of bloated inventories, economic conditions and scary stories is brewing up holiday shopping deals from major retailers that are weeks ahead of Black Friday and even before Halloween candy and costumes are purchased. Kicking off and perhaps replacing sales traditionally associated with Columbus Day — federally replaced...
Amazon Dangles $19 Average Hourly Wage in Bid to Hire 150K for Holidays
Amazon will hire 150,000 workers for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions in its operations network as the holiday season approaches. The positions are open to applicants “from all backgrounds and experience levels,” offering average wages of more than $19 per hour depending on position and geography, according to an Thursday (Oct. 6) Amazon blog post.
Chase, Pye Team on Self-Service POS Payments Security
Kiosk manufacturer Pye is joining forces with Chase to process secure payments at self-service point-of-sale (POS) stations in Canada. In a press release Thursday (Oct. 6), Pye said it will connect its equipment with Chase’s end-to-end secure payment system, helping to move electronic payment methods along. That will include contactless payment options via Android and Apple Pay.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here’s Why Instant Payments Are Here to Stay
The time when instant payouts were a novelty is long gone, as the number of consumers, and increasingly businesses, that are using this rapid, simple payments method continues to rise. In fact, new PYMNTS’ data shows that two-thirds of consumers reported sending or receiving at least one instant payment in...
Sightline Invests $300M to Cashless Slot Machines
Sightline Payments will invest up to $300 million to bring cashless gaming to slot machines across the United States. The project — dubbed “Project 250” and conducted in collaboration with Acres Manufacturing Company — is designed to facilitate digital payments technology at 250,000 slot machines across the country within 36 months, Sightline said in a news release Thursday (Oct 6).
Today in B2B Payments: 2 Firms Add New Services for SMBs
Today in B2B payments, Mastercard announces new and expanded benefits available to its small- to medium-sized business (SMB) cardholders, while U.S. Bank adds a cash flow projection tool to the online dashboard for its SMB clients. Plus, Société Générale is set to acquire a majority stake in PayXpert.
Today in B2B Payments: 3 New Partnerships Aim to Streamline B2B Tasks
Today in B2B payments, Raiffeisen Bank International and FinLync team on cash management services, Roxe and Motoverse partner on cross-border remittance payments, and DHL and BigCommerce aim to help U.S. businesses grow their global sales. Plus, SPS Commerce buys InterTrade Systems from mdf commerce. Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) has partnered...
‘Self-Service’ Dispute Management Saves Merchants Time, Money — and Keeps Consumers Happy
To be confused about what’s on one’s credit card statements — mistaking legit transactions for something fishy — well, that’s human, too. Card disputes are on the rise, especially with first-party fraud, wherein consumers may not be trying to get out of paying for goods and services, but may genuinely not recognize or understand what’s on their monthly (paper or digital) statements. Last year, credit card transactions were up 26% and over the same timeframe, and as PYMNTS has found, 96% of merchants have dealt with card-related disputes.
Square Debuts AI Features for Conversational Commerce Platform
Square has launched AI features within its Square Messages platform, allowing merchants to communicate with customers using suggested replies and actions, a company blog noted. Square said that these AI messaging features help to “boost a buyer’s reply rate by 10%.”. Also within the blog, Square released its...
SPS Commerce Buys InterTrade Systems, Expands Retail Network
Retail cloud services provider SPS Commerce has acquired supply chain collaboration solution provider InterTrade Systems, which was a wholly-owned subsidiary of mdf commerce, for $65.8 million Canadian dollars (about $48.5 million). The customers of InterTrade — which provides technical solutions for product, information and transaction data exchange between retailers and...
Grubhub Marketplace to Offer Gopuff Locations, Delivery
Restaurant food delivery company Grubhub and food and home essentials delivery firm Gopuff have launched a pilot program in which some Gopuff locations are now included on Grubhub’s marketplace. The program — which launched Tuesday (Oct. 4) in six cities — enables Gopuff to reach more customers and allows...
Walmart Expands US and Canada Marketplace for Indian Exporters
Walmart is looking to make it easier for Indian companies to leverage its Walmart Marketplace to bring more products to shoppers ahead of the yearly holiday shopping season with a “Global Seller Summit” in Delhi recently, a company press release said. The summit was held on Sept. 27....
Platforms Help Boost FinTech IPO Index 1.3% as Q3 Fades Into Memory
A week in, and October’s been a see-saw. Coming off the end of a dismal quarter and lurching toward the end of a dismal year, the FinTech IPO Index has managed, at least this past week, to notch a slight gain ... to the tune of 1.3%. But October’s...
EMEA Daily: Expanded Tink Partnership Brings Open Banking Payments to Adyen
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Adyen has tapped Tink to enable open banking payments, and Google announced its intention to launch a new cloud region in South Africa. The open banking platform, Tink, announced in a blog post today that it has partnered with the global payments...
Paymentus Expands Solutions for Patients, Healthcare Providers
Billing and payments platform Paymentus says it has expanded its solutions for healthcare providers while also offering new payment options for patients. According to a Tuesday (Oct. 4) news release, the company has expanded its solution for healthcare providers by certifying real-time bill posting on the Epic/MyChart patient portal. "Healthcare...
