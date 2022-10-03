Read full article on original website
Hollyoaks character exits
On tonight's E4 episode which is already available to watch the final episode of Sid aired. Has it been confirmed that it’s a permanent exit? I’m surprised at this I thought he would get an explosive exit. Has it been confirmed that it’s a permanent exit? I’m surprised...
Emmerdale boss reveals green changes show made to shock storm storyline
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale bosses have discussed how efforts to make the show more environmentally friendly impacted the soap's 50th anniversary episodes. As part of the milestone, a shock storm is set to wreak havoc for residents in the village. Executive producer Jane Hudson has revealed that she was incredibly...
Coronation Street's Leanne and Nick get huge shock in Harvey return plot
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has unveiled some more details about Harvey Gaskell's return storyline. The soap is bringing back Will Mellor's evil gangster, who is currently doing jail time after fatally shooting Sam Blakeman's mum Natasha. Sam has been sending Harvey letters in prison, which we've seen already, and things are going to pick up next week.
Something is missing about Strictly - Can they get it back
Been a SCD fan since series 3 and loved it. I still enjoy it but I can't help but think something is missing. All those years ago it worked with everyone doing the same ballroom or Latin dance a week. And the dresses made it special along with the pro dances.
Grey's Anatomy's Kate Walsh announces engagement to partner Andrew Nixon
Grey's Anatomy star Kate Walsh has announced her engagement to Andrew Nixon. The actress revealed the happy news during an Instagram Live on Wednesday night (October 5) with her Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman, where they were discussing the medical drama's 15th anniversary. "Here comes the jungle cat, that is...
Emmerdale : Thursday the 6/10/22 - " Ding Dong! Where's the Vicar? "
Greetings everybodypeeps , welcome to the Thursday Hour long!. At 1/2 past 7 - Al & Chas get caught out. Al and Chas prepare to leave Emmerdale. Kerry proposes to Al, by singing & expressive dance. Tracy and francie are back & Nates happy. Faith earwigs. Dear God in heaven,...
Coronation Street promoting weed!
This is way too far for a family show to include. Talking of 'it felt good and made me happy is so wrong. Anyone starting on this path is heading for life-changing issues. The storyline was anything but funny. It's only a plant! There are far more worse things to...
Live and kicking 90s BBC
Love this programme in the 90s. Made my Saturday morings. Love the shows on it. Interviews were fun with boybands girlbands. Such a shame there nothing on tv now for youngsters! Was a tv programme of its day. There is a show now - Saturday Mash Up!, CBBC, Saturdays 9:00-11:30.
Coronation Street's Max Turner to face police after shock accusations
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Max Turner will have to answer to the police in upcoming scenes after some shock accusations are made against him. As part of a school displacement, Max conducts an interview with his new Iraqi friend Daryan. David and Shona are disappointed when Mrs Crawshaw...
Hollyoaks' Mason Chen-Williams gets sinister warning in Eric story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Mason Chen-Williams is set to get a sinister warning amid the Eric storyline. Fans will know that Mason has been falling under the influence of radical misogyny following his rejected feelings for Ella Richardson. Eric, meanwhile, goes on a date with Maxine Minniver, and hits out...
First trailer for Lindsay Lohan's Netflix Christmas movie
Netflix has released the first trailer for Lindsay Lohan's upcoming film Falling for Christmas. In the trailer, we're introduced to Lohan's character – spoiled hotel heiress Sierra Belmont who's feeling unfulfilled in life. "All they see is the spoiled daughter of a hotel magnate," her character says in one scene. "I just want people to remember me for more than my last name."
Thank you Chris Clenshaw - I can’t believe how good EastEnders is at the moment!
This man clearly cares about the history and characters of the show, it’s the best it’s been in a long time. Suki & Eve, Sharon & Kat’s frenemy relationship, Linda vs. Janine, Phil’s more vulnerable side, fixing the mess that was Jay & Honey, Sam’s return has been enjoyable as it can be. The only downfalls in my opinion are the return of Alfie and the fact that Lola is being killed off just as she’s becoming used more. If it’s this good now I wonder what he’s got lined up for Christmas.
ED - ANOTHER pregnancy...
Is that really the only storyline these three producers can come up with for their female characters? - It's such a lazy storyline and been done to death by these producers alone. Since they took over we've had (also included characters who didn't carry to full term):. and now Chloe....
Steve McFadden
Theatre Royal Plymouth have today announced that Soap Star Steve McFadden will lead their panto cast as the villainous Captain Hook in a spectacular production of Peter Pan, which will run from 15 December 2017 – Saturday 13 January. Former British Soap Awards ‘Villain of the Year’, Steve McFadden...
The Walking Dead boss explains introduction of "new" zombies in final season
The Walking Dead season 11 is about to unleash a different breed of zombie horde. During her exclusive chat to Digital Spy, showrunner Angela Kang delved into the trailer's evolved flesh-munchers and specifically why they're being introduced for the final episodes. "There are some parts of the process that are...
When was BB’s downfall and what caused it?
The show was *massive* in the C4 era- the whole social experiment thing was a really new concept, and whilst I’m not old enough to really remember the first few series, going by what I’ve seen online, it was a much simpler show in those first 3 or 4 series- the simplicity somewhat made the show. They got too reliant on ensuring they had ‘big personalities’ towards the end of the C4 era rather than the initial risk of just chucking a mix of people in and hoping for the best- and then the C5 era just devolved into completely trashy TV with a load of plastic talentless fame-seekers (including the celebrity shows, which just ended up including people who were only stars in their own mind from the likes of TOWIE and Geordie Shore… not the likes of Les Dennis or Melinda Messenger like the original celeb series); it became so far removed from what it originally was, and I worry that with ITV2 (the home of Love Island) being its new home- it will be more like the C5 trashy TV style, then the initial C4 social experiment style. What let it down in its dying years was the fact that every housemate was trying to use it as a springboard for some sort of fame or media career and they were all too similar; whereas the original series had a real varied mix of people- and it’s interesting that the ones that have made a successful media career out of it are the ones that weren’t actively-seeking fame (the likes of Adele Roberts, Kate Lawler, and most successfully, Alison Hammond who you forget was ever in BB) because that’s when the show wasn’t about that and celebrity culture wasn’t as prevalent. The successful stars the show has made have done so well in their own right that people don’t think of them as ‘Alison from Big Brother’, they just think of her as ‘Alison Hammond’ whereas any housemates from the C5 era trying to get a media career didn’t distinguish themselves well enough to be viewed as anything other than ‘Showbiz Simon from Big Brother’.
Demographics of a Soap Viewer
Do you think its true that certain soaps attract certain types of viewers?. Are females and gay men more likely to watch soaps than straight males?. Older people more inclined to watch Corrie and Emmerdale. People in their mid twenties and thirties more likely to watch EastEnders. Teenagers more likely to watch Hollyoaks. Is this true?
The Best And Funniest "House Of The Dragon" Jokes, Tweets, And Memes So Far
Daemon Targaryen has been the best source of humor and drama this season, and people LOVE it.
Was Hyacinth Bucket a narcissist? Psychological disorders of TV characters
Was Hyacinth Bucket a narcissist? If so, what type? See here. https://www.betterhelp.com/advice/personality/7-types-of-narcissists-and-what-to-look-for/. What psychological disorders - even mild anxiety or anything - do you think TV characters of the past had but it wasn't officially touched on?. Posts: 9,467. Forum Member. ✭. 05/10/22 - 20:02 #2. Hard to answer really. So...
EE - Grant return imminent?
So it was obvious Phil called Grant tonight and they have sowed seeds of his return for months and with Ross Kemp willing its definitely a matter of when and not if Grant returns. I think Phil will return with Grant in tow just in time for Christmas to take...
