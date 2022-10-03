ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donna, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Weslaco ISD: Four students arrested after threat against high school

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four Weslaco High School students were arrested Wednesday in connection to a threat made against the high school, the school district said. According to a news release from the Weslaco Independent School District, officials were notified that a threat was made against the high school Tuesday. The district informed the Weslaco […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Student airdrops photo threatening school, district confirms

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy went on lockdown after a student airdropped a photo claiming to have a gun on campus. Some time around noon, district and law enforcement officers conducted an investigation into a “virtual terroristic threat”, according to San Benito CISD Facebook page. San Benito Superintendent Theresa Servellon […]
SAN BENITO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Donna, TX
Donna, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
ValleyCentral

Donna middle school officials confiscate ‘small handgun’

DONNA, Texas, (ValleyCentral) — A small handgun was confiscated from a student Monday at Todd Middle School in Donna, school district officials told ValleyCentral. A brief message was sent to parents who have children enrolled at the campus through the school’s Blackboard Connect mass notification system, officials said. “At 9:50 this morning,” the district wrote […]
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

Non-affiliated teen arrested after threat to McAllen High

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A nonaffiliated 15-year-old was detained after threats were made toward McAllen High this morning, a message to parents from the district stated. McAllen Independent School District parents were sent an alert stating the teenage boy is being charged with making a false alarm. The district stated that all students and faculty […]
MCALLEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Possession#Todd Middle School
KRGV

Fast drivers in Weslaco school zones raising safety concerns

Parents with children who attend schools at the Weslaco Independent School District say they’re concerned about fast drivers in school zones. Maria Velasquez says she used to walk her grandkids to school every school year, but this year, speeding drivers near Margo Elementary are forcing changes. One parent says...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Brothers charged with aggravated assault, Brownsville police says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two brothers were arrested in connection to multiple burglary and assault cases. Luis Ramon Arredondo and Jeffery Arredondo were arrested on charges of aggravated assault, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department. Police said a man, identified as Luis Ramon Arredondo, broke into a home around 4:40 p.m. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Update: 2 more charged, 1 remains wanted in downtown McAllen shooting

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police provided new details after making two new arrests in connection to a shooting that happened after an altercation outside a bar in downtown McAllen. McAllen police charged Naila Reyes, 28, and Avan Ruben Mendoza, 17, with criminal attempt murder and engaging in organized criminal activity. The two individuals are pending […]
MCALLEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRGV

Police: Two more arrested, another suspect named in McAllen shooting

Police arrested two more people and named another suspect in connection with a shooting in McAllen over the weekend. Naila Reyes, 28, of Donna, and Avan Ruben Mendoza, 17, of Alamo were arrested Wednesday on charges of criminal attempt murder, a second-degree felony, and engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Man arrested on murder charge in Los Fresnos slaying, sheriff says

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on a charge of murder after discovering a body earlier this week near the outskirts of Los Fresnos. Normando Uribe, 26, was arrested on charges of murder and evading arrest/detention, a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated Wednesday. Uribe […]
LOS FRESNOS, TX
KRGV

Federal authorities investigating suspected human smuggling event involving tractor-trailer near Weslaco

Federal authorities are leading an investigation into a suspected human smuggling event near Weslaco where 84 migrants were found, according to a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations. HSI agents responded to a call from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office Thursday afternoon regarding a suspected human smuggling event involving a tractor-trailer...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Three arrested, three wanted after shooting in McAllen, police say

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people have been arrested and three others remain wanted in connection to a shooting that originated at a bar in McAllen, police said. According to McAllen police, Bryan Vasquez, 23; Humberto Ojeda Jr., 22; and Hugo Ivan Ojeda, 20, were arrested Monday. The arrests follow a shooting of a Donna […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

DPS seizes bundles of cocaine valued at $1.2 million

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety seized over 100 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in McAllen. Michigan resident Anthony William Vasquez, 64, was arrested and charged with felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, according to authorities. DPS Criminal Investigation Division and Texas Highway Patrol stopped a silver […]
MCALLEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy