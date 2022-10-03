Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Weslaco ISD: Four students arrested after threat against high school
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four Weslaco High School students were arrested Wednesday in connection to a threat made against the high school, the school district said. According to a news release from the Weslaco Independent School District, officials were notified that a threat was made against the high school Tuesday. The district informed the Weslaco […]
Student airdrops photo threatening school, district confirms
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy went on lockdown after a student airdropped a photo claiming to have a gun on campus. Some time around noon, district and law enforcement officers conducted an investigation into a “virtual terroristic threat”, according to San Benito CISD Facebook page. San Benito Superintendent Theresa Servellon […]
KRGV
Female student arrested, accused of making false threat against San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy
A female student was arrested and charged in connection with a virtual terroristic threat at San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy on Wednesday, according to the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District. The campus was temporarily put on lockdown for about an hour as district and city police investigated the threat.
Rio Hondo ISD: Student arrested for possession of firearm, ammunition
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Hondo High School student was arrested on campus for possession of a firearm and ammunition on Thursday, the district said. According to a news release from the Rio Hondo Independent School District, the firearm and ammunition were in his personal vehicle located at the high school. “At no […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Donna middle school officials confiscate ‘small handgun’
DONNA, Texas, (ValleyCentral) — A small handgun was confiscated from a student Monday at Todd Middle School in Donna, school district officials told ValleyCentral. A brief message was sent to parents who have children enrolled at the campus through the school’s Blackboard Connect mass notification system, officials said. “At 9:50 this morning,” the district wrote […]
Non-affiliated teen arrested after threat to McAllen High
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A nonaffiliated 15-year-old was detained after threats were made toward McAllen High this morning, a message to parents from the district stated. McAllen Independent School District parents were sent an alert stating the teenage boy is being charged with making a false alarm. The district stated that all students and faculty […]
KRGV
Police: Four students charged in connection with threats written on walls at Weslaco High School
Weslaco police say four students were charged Wednesday in connection with terroristic threats written on the walls at Weslaco High School. Weslaco police school resource officers began investigating on Tuesday after being notified about the writing on the walls. On Wednesday, four students were identified, detained and charged with terroristic...
Brownsville man threatens negotiator while holding child hostage, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man Wednesday they alleged locked himself inside a home, held a child hostage and then threatened to shoot a negotiator. Jose Ignacio Vega, 36, was arrested on charges of assault family violence with previous convictions, unlawful restraint less than 17 years old and terroristic threat, a news […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRGV
Fast drivers in Weslaco school zones raising safety concerns
Parents with children who attend schools at the Weslaco Independent School District say they’re concerned about fast drivers in school zones. Maria Velasquez says she used to walk her grandkids to school every school year, but this year, speeding drivers near Margo Elementary are forcing changes. One parent says...
KRGV
Rio Hondo student arrested after firearm and ammunition found inside vehicle
A student was arrested Thursday after a firearm and ammunition were found inside his personal vehicle at Rio Hondo High School, according to a news release from Rio Hondo Independent School District. At no time was anyone at the campus in danger or harm, district officials said. The school district's...
Brothers charged with aggravated assault, Brownsville police says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two brothers were arrested in connection to multiple burglary and assault cases. Luis Ramon Arredondo and Jeffery Arredondo were arrested on charges of aggravated assault, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department. Police said a man, identified as Luis Ramon Arredondo, broke into a home around 4:40 p.m. […]
Update: 2 more charged, 1 remains wanted in downtown McAllen shooting
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police provided new details after making two new arrests in connection to a shooting that happened after an altercation outside a bar in downtown McAllen. McAllen police charged Naila Reyes, 28, and Avan Ruben Mendoza, 17, with criminal attempt murder and engaging in organized criminal activity. The two individuals are pending […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KRGV
Police: Two more arrested, another suspect named in McAllen shooting
Police arrested two more people and named another suspect in connection with a shooting in McAllen over the weekend. Naila Reyes, 28, of Donna, and Avan Ruben Mendoza, 17, of Alamo were arrested Wednesday on charges of criminal attempt murder, a second-degree felony, and engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony.
Two charged with aggravated robbery, evading arrest, Brownsville PD says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two suspects were taken into custody in connection to an aggravated robbery, police say. At 4 a.m. Sept. 17 on the 2500 block of E. 13th Street, two suspects in a 2010 black Ford F-150 approached a victim, displayed handguns, and demanded his vehicle, according to a Brownsville Police Department press […]
San Benito man sentenced; traffic stop uncovers 550 pounds of liquid meth
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was sentenced to prison after authorities found over 550 pounds of liquid meth in his gas tank. Pedro Rodriguez III, 45, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute liquid meth, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office […]
Man arrested on murder charge in Los Fresnos slaying, sheriff says
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on a charge of murder after discovering a body earlier this week near the outskirts of Los Fresnos. Normando Uribe, 26, was arrested on charges of murder and evading arrest/detention, a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated Wednesday. Uribe […]
Brownsville investigate bar fire as ‘possible arson,’ police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Fire Department is investigating a fire that sparked early Wednesday at a local bar. The fire was reported about 3:52 a.m. at the Ibissa Lounge Bar, at 3101 Pablo Kisel Road in Brownsville. The building suffered smoke damage, officials said. The fire is being investigated as a “possible arson”, […]
KRGV
Federal authorities investigating suspected human smuggling event involving tractor-trailer near Weslaco
Federal authorities are leading an investigation into a suspected human smuggling event near Weslaco where 84 migrants were found, according to a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations. HSI agents responded to a call from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office Thursday afternoon regarding a suspected human smuggling event involving a tractor-trailer...
Three arrested, three wanted after shooting in McAllen, police say
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people have been arrested and three others remain wanted in connection to a shooting that originated at a bar in McAllen, police said. According to McAllen police, Bryan Vasquez, 23; Humberto Ojeda Jr., 22; and Hugo Ivan Ojeda, 20, were arrested Monday. The arrests follow a shooting of a Donna […]
DPS seizes bundles of cocaine valued at $1.2 million
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety seized over 100 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in McAllen. Michigan resident Anthony William Vasquez, 64, was arrested and charged with felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, according to authorities. DPS Criminal Investigation Division and Texas Highway Patrol stopped a silver […]
Comments / 0