VikingsTerritory

Longtime Viking Signs with Packers

The Green Bay Packers evidently need more defensive roster depth and chose a former Minnesota Viking for the job on Tuesday. Linebacker Eric Wilson joined the Packers, added to the team’s depth chart just days before Green Bay squares off with the New York Giants in London. Wilson was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Falcons Add Former Vikings Defender

Various former Minnesota Vikings players have hopped, skipped, and jumped around the NFL as of late, and another such alumnus found a new home on Wednesday. It’s Jaleel Johnson, and he joined the Atlanta Falcons practice squad. Since departing the Vikings after the 2020 campaign, Johnson, 28, will be...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign Large Human

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly signed the man who was cut by the Chicago Bears when the team made room for Armon Watts in September. That’s the NFL’s circle of life, and Khyiris Tonga is now a member of the Vikings, according to his agent David Canter. Tonga...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Ex-Vikings RB Signs in Denver

The Denver Broncos lost second-year RB Javonte Williams for the season to a torn ACL last weekend and have called on a former Minnesota Viking for help. That’s Latavius Murray, who played for the Vikings from 2017 to 2018. Joining Denver marks five teams in nine years for Murray,...
DENVER, CO
VikingsTerritory

Bears Add 9th Former Vikings Player

It’s a trend. The Chicago Bears new front office has a thing for former Minnesota Vikings players, adding the ninth to their roster on Tuesday. This time it’s Jalyn Holmes, a defensive end who played for the Vikings for three seasons. Holmes joins the Bears practice squad, where...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Where Is Danielle Hunter?

This offseason, the Minnesota Vikings brought in Green Bay Packers edge rusher Za’Darius Smith. In doing so, he created a tandem with Danielle Hunter that could wind up being among the best in football. So far, though, Hunter has mainly remained non-existent. When the Vikings signed Za’Darius Smith as...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Rookie CB Could Return Soon

The Minnesota Vikings lost safety Lewis Cine for the 2022 season this week, but a different rookie could return soon. That’s Andrew Booth, one of the Vikings 2nd-Round draft picks from April, and he’s missed most of the 2022 season due to a quad injury. But according to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Provide Update on Lewis Cine’s Career

Rookie safety Lewis Cine broke his leg in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints. The Minnesota Vikings provided an update on his status this after week after surgery — and it’s good news. Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press tweeted on Wednesday, “Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Quietly Released a Fan-Favorite This Week

As the Minnesota Vikings placed rookie Lewis Cine on injured reserve and signed nose tackle Khyiris Tonga from the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, one man was quietly the odd man out. Jaylen Twyman, a second-year defensive tackle, was released from the team’s practice squad, enabling the young defender to hit...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings 2022 Offense by the Numbers: After Week 4

The Minnesota Vikings have four games in the books in 2022, with a 3-1 record heading into Week 5. First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell won for a third time, thanks to a game-winning 47-yard field goal by kicker Greg Joseph. Next up, the Vikings head home to Minneapolis for a date with the Chicago Bears.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Is Leaving Meat on the Bone

After the first four games, the Vikings stand at 3-1, just barely. They needed a late comeback against the Lions and a game-winning field goal against the Saints for two of those wins. One of the reasons for this is that the Vikings’ offense is leaving meat on the bone.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

This Is the Vikings Best Unit

Matt Daniels, come on down. All offseason, the talk of the town was how explosive, efficient, and effective Kevin O’Connell’s offense would be or how tenacious, suffocating, and relentless Ed Donatell’s defense would be with Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith coming off the edge. However, through...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Notes from the North: London Living

London ended up going pretty well. The Vikings arrived as a 2-1 team. The Vikings left as a 3-1 team. Overall, it’s hard to be too disappointed with that result. Notes from the North – a Vikings podcast hosted by yours truly alongside Sam – offers some thoughts on the game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

NFL’s Top QBs after Week 4: PFF, DVOA, EPA+CPOE Formula

NFL’s Top QBs after Week 4: PFF, DVOA, EPA+CPOE Formula. The following scores are “good” through October 5th, 2022. This metric merges quarterback grades and scores from Pro Football Focus, FootballOutsiders’ DVOA, EPA+CPOE, and the traditional Passer Rating. The objective is to rank quarterbacks week-by-week with a progressive rolling tally and set of rankings.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Aren’t Shooting Themselves in Foot

The Minnesota Vikings have three wins in four games to start 2022, and they’re doing so primarily because of minimized mistakes. Through Week 4, the Vikings are the league’s least-penalized team, only tabulating 95 yards of penalties on 16 flags. For the first seven years of the Vikings...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

VT Breakdown: Doink, dink, thunk. The Vikes are 3-1.

Watch Vikings Territory Breakdown: Joe Oberle and Mark Craig. The Minnesota Vikings flew to London later than their opponent, the New Orleans Saints, and they looked to have more jet lag—until the game’s final play made that tired, listless feeling go away. But they somehow held on for the 28-25 win to improve to 3-1 and grab (at least) a share of the NFC North lead. The outcome was uncertain until Saints kicker Will Lutz, who had just kicked a 60-yard field goal to tie the game with 1:51 left on the clock, missed a 61-yarder after the ball hit the left upright, bounced off the crossbar and fell deflatingly (for New Orleans) to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium turf.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

WATCH: Run Defense 101 With DJ Wonnum

DJ Wonnum has done a pretty good job this season. The third-year edge rusher joined the Vikings in the 4th round of the 2020 draft. Since that time, he has often been a rotational player on defense, one who got elevated to a starter’s job when needed. In 2022,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Can Kirk Cousins Learn New Tricks?

It’s become a generally accepted principle at this point that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and the spotlight go together like oil and water. He doesn’t perform well in primetime games, and we’ve seen that play out far too often since he’s come to Minnesota. Maybe though, the spotlight is dim enough to succeed when the game matters most?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
