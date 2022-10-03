Watch Vikings Territory Breakdown: Joe Oberle and Mark Craig. The Minnesota Vikings flew to London later than their opponent, the New Orleans Saints, and they looked to have more jet lag—until the game’s final play made that tired, listless feeling go away. But they somehow held on for the 28-25 win to improve to 3-1 and grab (at least) a share of the NFC North lead. The outcome was uncertain until Saints kicker Will Lutz, who had just kicked a 60-yard field goal to tie the game with 1:51 left on the clock, missed a 61-yarder after the ball hit the left upright, bounced off the crossbar and fell deflatingly (for New Orleans) to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium turf.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO