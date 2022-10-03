Read full article on original website
Alex Powers
3d ago
Really weird that the author of this thought that identifying the person down as a white male… they never do that when a black person gets hurt- only when they looking for us smh
3
Suspect charged in June shooting on N. Clinton Ave. in Rochester
Davis was charged with assault, as well as second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Rochester man hospitalized after shooting on Champlain St.
There are several leads that officers are following up on at the scene.
WHEC TV-10
Man charged with June shooting at North Clinton Ave parking lot
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man was charged with a shooting on North Clinton Avenue on June 29 that wounded a city resident. Byron Davis Jr. is facing assault and weapons charges. Rochester Police Department investigators found Davis on Wednesday when they learned he was in Livingston County Jail on unrelated charges.
Police: Convicted felon discharged gun at House of Mercy parking lot, train station
If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Rivera is set to be sentenced on January 6, 2023.
WIVB
Cheektowaga mother shot, killed on Shawnee Avenue identified
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The woman shot and killed on Shawnee Avenue Wednesday morning has been identified as Keaira Hudson. Hudson was killed while sitting inside her vehicle around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue, according to Buffalo Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Driver at large after injuring pedestrian in hit and run near Clifford Ave. in Rochester
Authorities say the striking vehicle was traveling eastbound on Clifford Avenue at the time of the crash and fled the scene prior to police arrival.
RPD: No suspicion of criminal intent after pedestrian dies on Brown St. in Rochester
Fire department members began performing life-saving measures but were ultimately unsuccessful in their attempts to save the man.
East Irondequoit man identified as victim in Driving Park Avenue homicide
Investigators say the man was pronounced dead shortly after at Strong Memorial.
13 WHAM
Man jailed in Livingston County arrested for Rochester shooting
Rochester, N.Y. — A man already in custody in the Livingston County Jail now faces charges for a shooting over the summer in Rochester. Byron Davis Jr., 29, allegedly shot a 30-year-old man at North Clinton Avenue and Andrews Street just before 6 p.m. June 29. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
13 WHAM
Man shot overnight on Jefferson Avenue
Rochester Police are looking for suspects in a shooting overnight on Jefferson Avenue. They were first called to Champlain Street for the report of a person shot. They found a 50-year-old man who'd been shot at least once in the upper body. He's expected to survive. Police learned he'd actually...
WHEC TV-10
15-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police confirmed that a 15-year-old boy was shot in the city just after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found him on Emerson Street but believe he was shot somewhere else. They say the boy was shot in the lower body and taken to Strong Hospital. He is expected to survive.
Community, RPD discuss moving forward after alleged gang wars
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Questions remain, after learning more about the death of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. And, emotions are heavy; both in the community, and the department. A criminal complaint filed Friday in Rochester shines light on a violent turf war that investigators say ultimately led to the fatal shooting of Officer Mazurkiewicz. The […]
RPD: Marijuana turf war linked to killing of Rochester police officer Mazurkiewicz
"There is no doubt in my mind that the homicide rate would be higher than it is now if we didn't stop this," Umbrino said.
WHEC TV-10
Gang-affiliated drug war exposed by RPD included shootings, murders and arson over marijuana
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester drug war exposed this week by RPD shows just how much money illegal marijuana brings in and how much killing happens because of it. In a federal court filing, Brandon Washington, one of the ring leaders in the marijuana drug war, told police his operation could make up to $180,000 a month.
WATCH LIVE: Rochester police gives update on man who shot RPD officer Mazurkiewicz
The conference will cover both the killing of officer Mazurkiewicz as well as the additional charges against Vickers.
Car crashes into ambulance in Webster Lowe’s parking lot
WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A second wave of first responders was called to Five Mile Line Road Wednesday, when a car crashed into an ambulance in the Lowe’s parking lot. According to Webster police, the ambulance responded to a medical call at the location Wednesday afternoon. The driver of another vehicle had an unrelated medical […]
17-year-old from Buffalo found guilty of murder in connection to shooting
The shooting occurred in March 2021 in Buffalo, 20-year-old Trenten Jacob Sink of Lockport was killed.
Criminal complaint details deadly gang war in Rochester
Investigators said a sign was posted on the front door advertising the different kinds of marijuana varieties available for purchase.
13 WHAM
RPD: Gunshot victim walks into Strong Hospital overnight
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating after a gunshot victim walked into Rochester General Hospital overnight. Police say a man in his 30's was shot at least once in the lower body. It is unknown where exactly the shooting occurred as the victim refused to provide any information to officers.
WHEC TV-10
Trial of former Hilton principal continues Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two more victims testified against former Northwood Elementary School Principal Kirk Ashton. He is accused of sexually abusing 26 male students over a 17-year period at the Hilton School. Both students alleged they were touched inappropriately by Ashton while in his office. News10NBC was in the courtroom for...
