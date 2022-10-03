ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 3

Alex Powers
3d ago

Really weird that the author of this thought that identifying the person down as a white male… they never do that when a black person gets hurt- only when they looking for us smh

Reply
3
Related
WHEC TV-10

Man charged with June shooting at North Clinton Ave parking lot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man was charged with a shooting on North Clinton Avenue on June 29 that wounded a city resident. Byron Davis Jr. is facing assault and weapons charges. Rochester Police Department investigators found Davis on Wednesday when they learned he was in Livingston County Jail on unrelated charges.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
WIVB

Cheektowaga mother shot, killed on Shawnee Avenue identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The woman shot and killed on Shawnee Avenue Wednesday morning has been identified as Keaira Hudson. Hudson was killed while sitting inside her vehicle around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue, according to Buffalo Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln Avenue#Violent Crime#Rochester Police#Strong Hospital
13 WHAM

Man jailed in Livingston County arrested for Rochester shooting

Rochester, N.Y. — A man already in custody in the Livingston County Jail now faces charges for a shooting over the summer in Rochester. Byron Davis Jr., 29, allegedly shot a 30-year-old man at North Clinton Avenue and Andrews Street just before 6 p.m. June 29. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man shot overnight on Jefferson Avenue

Rochester Police are looking for suspects in a shooting overnight on Jefferson Avenue. They were first called to Champlain Street for the report of a person shot. They found a 50-year-old man who'd been shot at least once in the upper body. He's expected to survive. Police learned he'd actually...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

15-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police confirmed that a 15-year-old boy was shot in the city just after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found him on Emerson Street but believe he was shot somewhere else. They say the boy was shot in the lower body and taken to Strong Hospital. He is expected to survive.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Community, RPD discuss moving forward after alleged gang wars

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Questions remain, after learning more about the death of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. And, emotions are heavy; both in the community, and the department. A criminal complaint filed Friday in Rochester shines light on a violent turf war that investigators say ultimately led to the fatal shooting of Officer Mazurkiewicz. The […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 8 WROC

Car crashes into ambulance in Webster Lowe’s parking lot

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A second wave of first responders was called to Five Mile Line Road Wednesday, when a car crashed into an ambulance in the Lowe’s parking lot. According to Webster police, the ambulance responded to a medical call at the location Wednesday afternoon. The driver of another vehicle had an unrelated medical […]
WEBSTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: Gunshot victim walks into Strong Hospital overnight

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating after a gunshot victim walked into Rochester General Hospital overnight. Police say a man in his 30's was shot at least once in the lower body. It is unknown where exactly the shooting occurred as the victim refused to provide any information to officers.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Trial of former Hilton principal continues Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two more victims testified against former Northwood Elementary School Principal Kirk Ashton. He is accused of sexually abusing 26 male students over a 17-year period at the Hilton School. Both students alleged they were touched inappropriately by Ashton while in his office. News10NBC was in the courtroom for...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy