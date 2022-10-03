Read full article on original website
Red Land field hockey cruises to convincing non-conference win against West York
Red Land (5-5-1) picked up a convincing 7-0 victory against West York in non-conference field hockey play Thursday. The trio of Ashley Doyle, Lauren Tobin, and Aubrey Clark paced the Patriots with two goals apiece. Ashton Kolmansberger chipped in one goal in the shutout. Grace Wagner and Emma Livingston were each credited with two assists, while Vivian Boler tallied one assist, respectively.
Mid-Penn boys and girls soccer stars for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022
Cumberland Valley vs Central Dauphin in girls high school soccer — A handful of Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in boys and girls soccer Thursday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Carlisle rallies to beat New Oxford in boys soccer
The Carlisle boys soccer came-from-behind Thursday night with 3 second half goals to defeat New Oxford, 3-2, in a non-conference game. Ian Warner, Zach Richwine and Chase Henry hit the back of the net for Carlisle, who improved to 6-7-0 on the season.
Top four seeds advance to Mid-Penn Conference 3A girls tennis semifinals
HARRISBURG – The four top seeds in the Mid-Penn Conference 3A girls singles tournament, two of them freshmen, held sway and advanced to the semifinals after two rounds of play Thursday at CD East High School. The freshman pair, top-seeded Riya Srinivas of Cumberland Valley and Ryma Saha of...
Reagan Eickhoff’s overtime goal pushes Boiling Springs field hockey past Greenwood
Boiling Springs finally gave up goal on the field hockey field, but it still wasn’t enough to add up to a loss Thursday in a 2-1 overtime win over Greenwood. Audrey Wegner broke through for Greenwood and found the back of the net to put her team 1-0 in the second quarter. Ashlyn Taylor had the assist.
Boiling Springs blanks Steel-High in Mid-Penn Capital girls volleyball action
Boiling Springs (9-3) picked up a decisive 3-0 victory against Steel-High in divisional play Thursday. The Bubblers blanked the Rollers 25-14, 25-5, 25-21. Olivia Hollen led the Bubblers with 24 assists, 10 aces, and 3 digs. Kaitlyn Fassl accounted for 9 digs, 6 aces, and 6 kills, while Ally Sanders finished the tilt with 9 kills, 8 aces, and 7 digs. Delany Lawyer chipped in 9 digs and 1 ace in the win.
Middletown sweeps Bishop McDevitt in Mid-Penn Capital girls volleyball action
Middletown (9-2) blanked Bishop McDevitt (4-8) 3-0 in divisional action Thursday. The Blue Raiders downed the Blue Raiders 25-17, 25-22, 25-13. Kenadee Hileman tallied 28 assists and 4 assists for the Raiders. Addie Huber accounted for 9 kills, 9 digs, and 1 ace, while Christine Miller finished the contest with 5 digs, 4 kills, and 1 ace. Lilly Bannister chipped in 7 kills and 3 aces, respectively.
Marlee Dwyer’s two goals lift Gettysburg to second field hockey win
The Gettysburg field hockey team won its second game of the season Thursday as Marlee Dwyer’s two goals lifted the Warriors to a 3-0 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division victory over CD East. Dwyer assisted on the first Gettysburg goal of the game, scored by Sofia Williams. Warriors keeper Guen...
Gettysburg sweeps West Perry in volleyball
The Gettysburg Warriors grabbed a 3-0 win against West Perry on Thursday. Scores were 25-16, 25-12, 25-16. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Running back Elijah Johnson, wideout Mohamed Koroma highlight Milton Hershey’s Keystone win over Mifflin County
LEWISTOWN – This moment was coming for running back Elijah Johnson. The Milton Hershey junior certainly has the dash and skill set to propel an offense, but Johnson is still progressing to become that complete back, one that attacks the line of scrimmage before hitting the gear that makes 5-foot-11, 185-pounder so difficult to bring down.
Hershey blanks Waynesboro in boys soccer
The Hershey boys soccer team posted its 9th victory of the season Thursday night. blanking Waynesboro, 4-0, in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division game. The Trojans got goals from Kaden Farrell, Bo Shirk, Aiden Miller and Nicklas Budde and are now 9-2 on the season.
’I was devastated’: How Boiling Springs’ Dalton Ackley moved past misdiagnosis to become a Bubblers leader
Check out a Boiling Springs football game on Friday nights, and look for No. 72. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
High School Football: An early look at the District 3 power rankings
YORK, Pa. — With six weeks of District 3 high school football in the books and four weeks remaining in the regular season, the postseason is already looming on the horizon in Central Pennsylvania. Here's an early look at the District 3 power rankings, which are used to fill...
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Harrisburg’s Shawn Lee discusses his emergence at quarterback and team’s success
On this week’s episode of the Pa. High School Football Report, PennLive’s Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas talk to Harrisburg quarterback Shawn Lee about his development and growth at his position, along with his expectations for himself and his teammates for the remainder of the season. Lee is...
17-year-old central Pa. girl reported missing
A Lancaster County teen has been missing for at least two days, according to East Hempfield police. 17-year-old Felicity Heiser left her township home during the overnight hours Sunday into Monday, police said. She has not been to school, nor has she contacted her guardian since then, police said. Heiser...
Teen girl, 17, reported missing from central Pa. home
A 17-year-old Lancaster County girl left home overnight Sunday into Monday and has not been heard from since, police said. East Hempfield Township police said Felicity Heiser has not contacted her guardian or gone to school, and is considered missing as of Wednesday. Heiser is about 5 feet, 3 inches...
Pennsylvania Game Commission looking for alleged deer poacher
Allenwood, Pa. — Someone illegally shot a white-tail deer in Union County, and now the Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking for information. The deer was found along Route 44 in Gregg Township near the Allenwood federal penitentiary. The game warden says the deer was shot around 11 p.m. Oct. 3 with a small caliber firearm. Anyone with information is asked to report it to the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Northcentral Region at 1-833-PGC-WILD or the Operation Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001. You may also report online at http://bit.ly/PGCOGT.
Workers ‘kicked, stomped and beat’ turkeys at 7 farms in and around central Pa.: police
Eleven people hired to capture and crate turkeys for Plainville Farms have been charged with abusing the animals at seven locations in six Pennsylvania counties, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police said the workers “kicked, stomped and beat turkeys” at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry and Union counties. These...
Ex-host of reality show 'The Appraisers' killed by falling tree branch at Berks County golf course
The Pennsylvania man who hosted "The Appraisers," a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, was killed last week after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel Township, Berks County, was riding in a golf cart along...
Classic and unique cars roll into Hershey for the annual AACA National Fall Meet
HERSHEY, Pa. — Drivers didn't mind a little rain on the hood of their classic and unique cars at the annual Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) National Fall Meet in Hershey on Wednesday. For the first week of every October, car enthusiasts from all over the world are...
