Hanover, PA

Red Land field hockey cruises to convincing non-conference win against West York

Red Land (5-5-1) picked up a convincing 7-0 victory against West York in non-conference field hockey play Thursday. The trio of Ashley Doyle, Lauren Tobin, and Aubrey Clark paced the Patriots with two goals apiece. Ashton Kolmansberger chipped in one goal in the shutout. Grace Wagner and Emma Livingston were each credited with two assists, while Vivian Boler tallied one assist, respectively.
Boiling Springs blanks Steel-High in Mid-Penn Capital girls volleyball action

Boiling Springs (9-3) picked up a decisive 3-0 victory against Steel-High in divisional play Thursday. The Bubblers blanked the Rollers 25-14, 25-5, 25-21. Olivia Hollen led the Bubblers with 24 assists, 10 aces, and 3 digs. Kaitlyn Fassl accounted for 9 digs, 6 aces, and 6 kills, while Ally Sanders finished the tilt with 9 kills, 8 aces, and 7 digs. Delany Lawyer chipped in 9 digs and 1 ace in the win.
Middletown sweeps Bishop McDevitt in Mid-Penn Capital girls volleyball action

Middletown (9-2) blanked Bishop McDevitt (4-8) 3-0 in divisional action Thursday. The Blue Raiders downed the Blue Raiders 25-17, 25-22, 25-13. Kenadee Hileman tallied 28 assists and 4 assists for the Raiders. Addie Huber accounted for 9 kills, 9 digs, and 1 ace, while Christine Miller finished the contest with 5 digs, 4 kills, and 1 ace. Lilly Bannister chipped in 7 kills and 3 aces, respectively.
Running back Elijah Johnson, wideout Mohamed Koroma highlight Milton Hershey’s Keystone win over Mifflin County

LEWISTOWN – This moment was coming for running back Elijah Johnson. The Milton Hershey junior certainly has the dash and skill set to propel an offense, but Johnson is still progressing to become that complete back, one that attacks the line of scrimmage before hitting the gear that makes 5-foot-11, 185-pounder so difficult to bring down.
Hershey blanks Waynesboro in boys soccer

The Hershey boys soccer team posted its 9th victory of the season Thursday night. blanking Waynesboro, 4-0, in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division game. The Trojans got goals from Kaden Farrell, Bo Shirk, Aiden Miller and Nicklas Budde and are now 9-2 on the season.
High School Football: An early look at the District 3 power rankings

YORK, Pa. — With six weeks of District 3 high school football in the books and four weeks remaining in the regular season, the postseason is already looming on the horizon in Central Pennsylvania. Here's an early look at the District 3 power rankings, which are used to fill...
17-year-old central Pa. girl reported missing

A Lancaster County teen has been missing for at least two days, according to East Hempfield police. 17-year-old Felicity Heiser left her township home during the overnight hours Sunday into Monday, police said. She has not been to school, nor has she contacted her guardian since then, police said. Heiser...
Pennsylvania Game Commission looking for alleged deer poacher

Allenwood, Pa. — Someone illegally shot a white-tail deer in Union County, and now the Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking for information. The deer was found along Route 44 in Gregg Township near the Allenwood federal penitentiary. The game warden says the deer was shot around 11 p.m. Oct. 3 with a small caliber firearm. Anyone with information is asked to report it to the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Northcentral Region at 1-833-PGC-WILD or the Operation Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001. You may also report online at http://bit.ly/PGCOGT.
