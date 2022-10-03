Read full article on original website
Related
Radio Rewind: Nick Saban goes in-depth on Bryce Young, rat poison
Alabama head coach Nick Saban participated in his sixth weekly radio show of the 2022 season Thursday night at Baumhower’s Victory Grille. Below are some of the most noteworthy things Saban said ahead of the Crimson Tide’s home game against the Texas A&M Aggies. THE VERY LATEST ON...
Ole Miss Soccer can't muster enough at No. 4 Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – (Wire Reports) In a top-25 matchup, No. 20 Ole Miss was unable to withstand a tough test at No. 4 Alabama, falling 4-1 to the Crimson Tide. The Rebels took the lead early but allowed four unanswered goals. In an action-packed first half, the Ole Miss (9-2-2) offense started on the attack right as the whistle blew. From the opening kickoff, Ole Miss kept the ball in the attacking third, taking its first shot on Alabama (12-1-1) in the 3rd minute.
Nick Saban opens up about Alabama QB Jalen Milroe's acclimation to offense amid Bryce Young injury
With Heisman candidate Bryce Young day-to-day with a shoulder injury, top-ranked Alabama could field a different starting quarterback in Saturday’s home game against Texas A&M. Redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe replaced Young in the second quarter of the Crimson Tide’s 49-26 win at Arkansas last week and completed 4 of 9 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. Milroe also showed off his legs, rushing for 91 yards and another score.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rece Davis gives his thoughts on Texas A&M-Alabama and Jimbo Fisher
Rece Davis joined Paul Finebaum on Tuesday to discuss to upcoming gemr beteenn Texas A&M and Alabama. “It’s really a fascinating thing,” Davis said. “This is last gasp desparation moment for Texas A&M”.”. Davis goes on to speak about the world of wars between head coaches...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC Shorts announces latest live show
The SEC Shorts crew is hitting the road once again. The cast of the popular YouTube comedy series—Robert Clay, Josh Snead, Hannah Kuykendall, and Eric Hall—did their first live show in Athens on April 15 and 16, coinciding with Georgia’s G-Day. The theme was “An Evening of Hope”, based on a character Kuykendall played in the series named “Hope” that came along during the Bulldogs’ run to their first national championship since 1980.
247Sports
54K+
Followers
380K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0