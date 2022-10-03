ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owl rescued from middle school soccer net in Southborough

By Clara McCourt
 3 days ago

The owl was able to fly away shortly after it was disentangled.

The owl became stuck in a net at Trottier Middle School's soccer fields. Southborough Police Department

An owl was freed from a Southborough soccer net Sunday.

Officers Keith Nichols and Jake Woodford cut the bird out of a net at the Trottier Middle School soccer fields, the Southborough Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The owl was unharmed, and was able to fly away shortly after it was disentangled.

“We’re happy to report that he was able to take off in flight on his own after the rescue,” the department wrote.

See the full post with additional pictures of the rescue below.

Ex-Mass. state trooper arraigned in I-93 crash that killed motorcyclist

Kristopher Carr, 26, of Monson, was charged with motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence of alcohol. A former Massachusetts state trooper was arraigned in court Tuesday in connection with a 2021 crash that killed a motorcyclist on Interstate 93 in Boston, officials said. Kristopher Carr, 26, of Monson,...
MONSON, MA
