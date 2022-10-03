UVALDE, Texas - Families of victims and survivors of the Uvalde mass shooting at Robb Elementary back in May are united on one goal: To prevent more gun violence in Texas. The families and survivors will join with Texas Democrats to hold a 10:30 a.m. press conference to highlight what they believe Republicans failed to address, which is dangerous gun policies that they believe led to the murder of 19 students and two teachers.

