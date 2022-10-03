Read full article on original website
Panhandle Runs on Water: Depletion of Ogallala Aquifer driving up drought risk
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Water from the Ogallala Aquifer supports more than $30 billion in crop production each year. The aquifer’s depletion rate is putting one of the world’s major food-producing regions at risk as years of drought and pumping are making it tougher for the aquifer to refill through rainfall and snowmelt.
Uvalde families, democrats band together to help prevent more gun violence in Texas
UVALDE, Texas - Families of victims and survivors of the Uvalde mass shooting at Robb Elementary back in May are united on one goal: To prevent more gun violence in Texas. The families and survivors will join with Texas Democrats to hold a 10:30 a.m. press conference to highlight what they believe Republicans failed to address, which is dangerous gun policies that they believe led to the murder of 19 students and two teachers.
Gov. Stitt signs bill to prevent gender transition services at OU Children's Hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill on Tuesday that blocks funding to prevent gender transition services for minors at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital at OU Health. The bill, SB 3XX, went into effect immediately with Stitt's signature. “By signing this bill today we are taking...
Search and rescue efforts still underway across hard-hit parts of Florida
WASHINGTON (TND) — Search efforts for survivors of Hurricane Ian are growing more desperate nearly a week after the storm first made landfall. The state is prioritizing rescue efforts until they're confident that those missing have been accounted for. There is not a confirmed number of missing people at this point but officials in the state confirmed that the death toll — which has reportedly reached more than 100 — is still climbing.
Fact Check Team: A closer look at New York state's new bail law
WASHINGTON (TND) — One man accused of 42 separate attacks in New York City has bail reform in the spotlight again. The Fact Check Team has been digging into the effect of the relaxed standards. New York state’s bail law went into effect at the beginning of 2020 and...
Scattered showers and cool weather for the rest of the week
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - It's time to cut off that AC and save a little money on this month's electric bill! Temperatures through the rest of the week will be on the cool side especially Wednesday and Friday. With abundant cloud cover inundating the area, highs will be limited to the 60s across a large part of the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles and Eastern New Mexico Wednesday and Thursday.
Cold and soggy night for Friday night football
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Cloud cover and scattered rain showers are likely to continue through Saturday with some hope of seeing the sunshine again on Sunday. Clouds and rain will restrict high temperatures to the 50s & 60s Friday across the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles with rain coverage increased moving into the evening hours.
