Dallas Police take down large carjacking ring led by teens

DALLAS — Dallas Police and the FBI have taken down a large carjacking ring. Police say the robbers were stealing everything from Chargers to SUVs at gunpoint. In court documents police say the suspects videotaped themselves inside the stolen cars. One of them bragging to his friend, “I got you a better Chrysler.”
Arlington police taking innovative approach to solve gun crimes

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are expanding the use of a ballistics database in an attempt to reduce gun violence and solve crimes more quickly. The partnership between Arlington PD and federal authorities helps detectives track shootings and works with neighboring agencies to help connect weapons and suspects. The pilot...
Allen brewery owner convicted in fraud case linked to murder

McKINNEY, Texas - A Collin County man was found guilty in a fraud scheme liked to a murder case. Keith Ashley faces life in prison after being convicted on federal fraud and gun charges. Prosecutors said the 50-year-old used his work as a financial advisor and life insurance agent to...
Allen man found guilty of crimes related to investment scam that ended in murder

SHERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas man was found guilty of several crimes related to a fraud scheme that included the murder of a man in Carrollton, officials said Wednesday.Keith Todd Ashley, 50, of Allen, was found guilty on Oct. 5, 2022 by a jury of wire fraud, mail fraud, carrying a firearm in relation to a violent crime, and bank fraud after a week-long trial in federal court.According to court documents, Ashley was a registered nurse also working as a financial advisor and life insurance agent when he began stealing money from his clients in 2016. He told...
Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. TOLMACHOFF, RYLEE FAITH; W/F; POB: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TX; AGE: 18; ADDRESS: HURST TX;...
Study Finds Two Texas Cities to be Among Those That Swear the Most

There are a bunch of potty mouths in this state (and I can neither confirm nor deny that I’m one of them). After spending five years in the United States Navy, I’m very numb to cussing. In fact, I totally had to unlearn the sailor vocabulary after I got out. Seriously – it was totally acceptable for an instructor to drop f-bomb after f-bomb while teaching a class when I was in.
Family of former City of Dallas leader Max Walker Wells mourns his passing

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A former Mayor Pro Tem of Dallas and city council member, Max Walker Wells has died. Wells served Dallas in myriad ways during his two-year term as Mayor Pro Tem, as well as in his leadership of the Finance Committee and first-ever Business and Commerce Committee. Before his ascent to the council, Wells was on the DART Board and the City Plan Commission.After leaving the council, Wells was appointed to the DFW Airport Board and later led as its chairman during the tumultuous period following 9/11. In 2003, DFW International Airport sold bonds to fund a massive expansion including...
Beto O’Rourke visits campus, ‘proud of Denton’ for marijuana ordinance

On his eighth stop in his two-week college tour, democratic gubernatorial candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke visited the university for a sold-out rally. The Gateway Center Ballroom flooded with students Monday morning — some of whom had been waiting over an hour to secure front row seats. This was O’Rourke’s second visit to Denton in less than a month, and he was met with cheers as he trotted through the rows of seats sporting a University of North Texas cap.
