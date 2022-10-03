Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas mayor, police chief tout drop in violent crime, but some data suggests otherwise
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating two shootings that happened within hours of each other Wednesday, about a mile apart. In one case, the victim was just 14 years old. This comes as the mayor touted endorsements from police and bragged about violent crime dropping in the city. As the...
Deed fraud defendant flees hearing after forged signatures detailed in testimony
WFAA’s “Dirty Deeds” series highlights how easy it is to steal houses with the stroke of a pen. Realtor Deon Britton snapped a picture at the title company of a couple selling a house in 2019. “The pose that you see here is that of a husband...
Dallas man sentenced to 20 years for human trafficking, 'systematically' brutalizing his victims, officials announce
DALLAS — A Dallas man who called himself “Macknificent” was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Thursday for human trafficking, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Tremont Blakemore, 43, was first arrested in September 2018 and later charged in September...
Dallas Police take down large carjacking ring led by teens
DALLAS — Dallas Police and the FBI have taken down a large carjacking ring. Police say the robbers were stealing everything from Chargers to SUVs at gunpoint. In court documents police say the suspects videotaped themselves inside the stolen cars. One of them bragging to his friend, “I got you a better Chrysler.”
Arlington police taking innovative approach to solve gun crimes
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are expanding the use of a ballistics database in an attempt to reduce gun violence and solve crimes more quickly. The partnership between Arlington PD and federal authorities helps detectives track shootings and works with neighboring agencies to help connect weapons and suspects. The pilot...
FBI continues to seek leads, identifying information in Mesquite bank robbery
MESQUITE, Texas — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) continues to seek leads and information from the public in an effort to identify an unknown bank robbery suspect who robbed a Mesquite bank earlier this year. The robbery occurred on January 3, 2022, at the 1st Convenience Bank inside...
How a Christian Cellphone Company Became a Rising Force in Texas Politics
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Ahead of what would usually be a sleepy spring school board election, a mass of flyers appeared on doorsteps in the Fort Worth suburbs, warning of rampant “wokeness” and “sexually explicit books” in schools, and urging changes in leadership. The flyers were...
Allen brewery owner convicted in fraud case linked to murder
McKINNEY, Texas - A Collin County man was found guilty in a fraud scheme liked to a murder case. Keith Ashley faces life in prison after being convicted on federal fraud and gun charges. Prosecutors said the 50-year-old used his work as a financial advisor and life insurance agent to...
Allen man found guilty of crimes related to investment scam that ended in murder
SHERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas man was found guilty of several crimes related to a fraud scheme that included the murder of a man in Carrollton, officials said Wednesday.Keith Todd Ashley, 50, of Allen, was found guilty on Oct. 5, 2022 by a jury of wire fraud, mail fraud, carrying a firearm in relation to a violent crime, and bank fraud after a week-long trial in federal court.According to court documents, Ashley was a registered nurse also working as a financial advisor and life insurance agent when he began stealing money from his clients in 2016. He told...
Texas man pleads guilty to flying drone loaded with drugs, phones, mp3 players into Fort Worth prison
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Texas man admitted to flying a drone loaded with drugs, phones and mp3 players into a Fort Worth prison. 42-year-old Bryant LeRay Henderson pleaded guilty to attempting to provide contraband to a prisoner on Wednesday. "Contraband drone deliveries are quickly becoming the bane of prison...
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. TOLMACHOFF, RYLEE FAITH; W/F; POB: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TX; AGE: 18; ADDRESS: HURST TX;...
With rents rising fast, Texas homeless shelters see more families seeking help
DALLAS — Jade Barron doesn’t know how she and her six kids will ever get out of a downtown homeless shelter. For three years, Barron and her four children had crammed into a one-bedroom apartment in North Dallas — the $850 rent was what Barron could afford as a massage therapist.
Seven Tarrant County women were killed by abusive partners in 2021, down from pandemic spike
If you’re experiencing abuse or partner violence and need help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or you can chat with an advocate on their website. SafeHaven of Tarrant County's crisis hotline is 1-877-701-7233, and resources are available on their website. In 2021, seven Tarrant County women...
Study Finds Two Texas Cities to be Among Those That Swear the Most
There are a bunch of potty mouths in this state (and I can neither confirm nor deny that I’m one of them). After spending five years in the United States Navy, I’m very numb to cussing. In fact, I totally had to unlearn the sailor vocabulary after I got out. Seriously – it was totally acceptable for an instructor to drop f-bomb after f-bomb while teaching a class when I was in.
Family of former City of Dallas leader Max Walker Wells mourns his passing
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A former Mayor Pro Tem of Dallas and city council member, Max Walker Wells has died. Wells served Dallas in myriad ways during his two-year term as Mayor Pro Tem, as well as in his leadership of the Finance Committee and first-ever Business and Commerce Committee. Before his ascent to the council, Wells was on the DART Board and the City Plan Commission.After leaving the council, Wells was appointed to the DFW Airport Board and later led as its chairman during the tumultuous period following 9/11. In 2003, DFW International Airport sold bonds to fund a massive expansion including...
Beto O’Rourke visits campus, ‘proud of Denton’ for marijuana ordinance
On his eighth stop in his two-week college tour, democratic gubernatorial candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke visited the university for a sold-out rally. The Gateway Center Ballroom flooded with students Monday morning — some of whom had been waiting over an hour to secure front row seats. This was O’Rourke’s second visit to Denton in less than a month, and he was met with cheers as he trotted through the rows of seats sporting a University of North Texas cap.
Warrant issued for man who allegedly made terroristic threat against Euless elementary school
EULESS, Texas - There is increased security at Oakwood Terrace Elementary in Euless on Thursday after a man made a terroristic threat against the school on Wednesday, forcing it to temporarily go into lockdown. Euless police issued a felony warrant for 34-year-old Jerrekus Rishawn Pendleton for allegedly making the threat.
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over Abbott
Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. In a recent poll in Dallas, it showed Governor Greg Abbott had a sizable lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke. But this recent poll showed O’Rourke had a commanding lead.
Missing Dallas woman now connected to skeletal remains found in Collin County
A Dallas woman missing for two years has now been connected to skeletal remains found in Collin County. Mercedes Clement was last seen with a man police say is a person of interest.
Elderly woman’s slaying part of pattern for serial killer suspect Billy Chemirmir, Dallas prosecutors say
DALLAS — Billy Chemirmir pulled into a Walmart parking lot on the morning of Jan. 30, 2018, selected a spot with a view of the handicapped spaces and waited for his victim, prosecutors told jurors Monday at his capital murder trial. Dallas County prosecutors are seeking to prove that...
