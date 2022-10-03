Family remembers mother of 4 whose body was found inside SUV following kidnapping in Pasadena; suspect remains on the run, police say

Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Vigil held for 6-year-old killed by suspected drunk driver in SW Houston
HOUSTON – A 6-year-old died last Saturday after a suspected drunk driver ran him over repeatedly in a southwest Houston strip mall parking lot. On Saturday, friends and family gathered at the former deadly crime scene to remember little Darien Lewis with prayers and a balloon release. “He was...
82-year-old man shot and killed in senior living facility in southeast Houston, police say
The victim's sister said she spoke with him the night before but received a "suspicious" call Saturday morning before he was found dead.
Murder-attempted suicide shuts down I-45 for hours, HPD investigating
All southbound lanes were shut down for hours after police found both of the victims with gunshot wounds to the head
Man left with gunshot wound to the leg after drive-by-shooting in southwest Houston, HPD says
The man was walking in front of an apartment complex when a random car drove by and opened fire before fleeing the scene, Houston police said.
Click2Houston.com
82-year-old found shot, killed on Houston’s southside, HPD says; Suspect wanted
HOUSTON – An 82-year-old man was reportedly shot and killed on Houston’s southside Saturday morning and now police are searching for the suspected gunman. According to Houston police, the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head in his residence on Cullen Boulevard near Wenda. Investigators...
Click2Houston.com
Man, 2 teens in custody after suspected carjacking leads to 20-minute pursuit in northeast Houston
HOUSTON – One man and 2 teens are in custody after they led Houston Police officers on a chase with a stolen vehicle following a suspected carjacking early Saturday. According to HPD Commander J. Dale, the pursuit began at around 1 a.m. in north Harris County after officers received reports of a carjacking.
Click2Houston.com
Recognize him? HPD releases surveillance video of man accused of killing woman while inside her vehicle in Houston’s Fifth Ward
HOUSTON – Houston police released surveillance video of a man wanted for allegedly killing a woman in Houston’s Fifth Ward on Sept. 10. The victim, identified as 28-year-old Merterian Joseph, died at a hospital after police said a man shot her while she was inside her vehicle. Video...
Click2Houston.com
Man pushing shopping cart struck, killed by oncoming SUV in west Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY – A man is dead after he was hit by an oncoming SUV while crossing the road with a shopping cart in west Harris County late Saturday night, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened on FM 529 and Ridgeberry shortly before 11 p.m.
cw39.com
Man shot, killed by girlfriend co-worker in west Houston apartment, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An altercation between two men at a woman’s apartment leads to a deadly shooting in west Houston. It happened Thursday night at an apartment complex on the 12000 block of Overbrook Lane, east of South Dairy Ashford Road. Officers arrived at the scene just after...
fox26houston.com
Two men arrested 9 months later for the deadly shooting in Fifth Ward
HOUSTON - Two men have been charged in the fatal shooting that happened in Fifth Ward in 2021, police say. 40-year-olds John Lindsey Daniels and Brandon Grable Fielding were charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after killing a woman and injuring a man on Dec. 29, 2021.
Click2Houston.com
Murder charges filed against man accused of kidnapping mother of 4, leaving her body in SUV, police say
HOUSTON – Charges have been upgraded to murder for a man accused of kidnapping a woman who he fathered a child with before she was found dead in an SUV, according to Pasadena Police Department. Daniel Chacon, 30, waived his right to appear in preliminary court Friday morning. The...
Man arrested, charged with murder at Clutch City Cluckers
A man has been now been arrested and charged with the murder of a man outside of Clutch City Cluckers, a popular food truck found in the 9500 block of Main St. in Houston. Ernest Christopher NathanHouston Police Department.
theleadernews.com
Man shot, killed in Acres Homes
Police are searching for the suspect(s) who fatally shot a man at an Acres Homes apartment complex Monday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department. Officers responded to a shooting call at...
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for alleged ‘Peeping Tom’ in Fort Bend County, neighbors report
BOOTH, Texas – Residents of a recently constructed subdivision south of Rosenberg expressed concern Friday following multiple cases of a man caught on surveillance cameras peeking into homes, climbing into yards, and leaving many neighbors worried for their safety. “At this point, we’re frustrated because we don’t know what...
W. Houston love triangle shooting was 'catastrophic situation that exploded,' activist says
The suspect's representative claims the man panicked when he shot his romantic rival. Now, they say the woman in the middle needs to tell the truth.
Click2Houston.com
Suspected drunk driver in hit-and-run that killed HCSO sergeant accused of violating her bond
HOUSTON – The suspected drunken driver accused of fatally striking a sergeant from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office violated conditions of her bond after traces of alcohol were reported in her system, court documents and sources with direct knowledge of the case confirmed Thursday to KPRC2. Lavillia Spry,...
Click2Houston.com
Family demands justice after video appears to show Houston police repeatedly punching suspect
HOUSTON – Keuindarius St. Julien was arrested Wednesday night, but it’s what allegedly happened leading up to the handcuffs being put on that has his family and witnesses in an uproar demanding justice. Around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Brielle Ramos says she witnessed the arrest outside of the...
The Redford Apartments in SE Houston inspected after multiple deaths in 2022, officials say
The complex has been the center of two back-to-back incidents after two bodies were found. One was found five days following a massive fire at the residence.
cw39.com
2 men found shot in car in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people are recovering after a shooting this morning in northwest Houston. Police tell us when they arrived at a townhome on the 7800 block of Greenlawn Drive near Arncliffe Drive, they found a vehicle with a driver and a passenger suffering from gunshot wounds. Police believe both victims are in their 20’s or 30’s.
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $100K for 2 Texas City nursing home employees caught on camera abusing 87-year-old resident, police say
TEXAS CITY, Texas – Charges have been filed against two nursing home employees who were caught on camera beating and dragging an 87-year-old resident, according to officials with the Texas City Police Department. Lisa Jo Cooper, 61, and Kecia Danielle Johnson, 57, both turned themselves in Thursday and booked...
