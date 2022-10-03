Read full article on original website
nomadlawyer.org
Grants Pass: 7 Best Places To Visit In Grants Pass, Oregon
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Grants Pass Oregon. The historic downtown district of Grants Pass Oregon is alive with art galleries, antique stores, and restaurants. Live music and art events are held regularly. You can even join art workshops or take life drawing lessons. In the early 1900s, the...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 10/6 – Grants Pass Animal Abuse Suspect Arrested, Oregon Governor Debate Tonight in Medford, Art Along the Rogue Starts Friday!
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. The suspect accused of abusing over 30 animals, Joseph LaRue, made his first court appearance Wedneday. Alongside his attorney, LaRue appeared for his arraignment before he was taken into custody by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/4 – Jackson County Task Force Busy Busting Black Market Grows, Brush Fire in Cave Junction
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Local Illegal Marijuana Task Force Busy Busting Black Market Grows; Seizes & Destroys 10.5k Plants, 4k Lbs. Cannabis. JACKSON COUNTY, OR: The Illegal...
KTVL
Hazy skies in Southern Oregon from controlled burn in Siskiyou County
SOUTHERN OREGON — Notice some smoke in the air?. That's from a prescribed burn being conducted over the California border by the CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit. The controlled burn is happening in the Bogus area of Siskiyou County and will reduce fuels on 600 acres of dry grass and brush from Oct. 6 to 10.
KTVL
Tricks in treats: Is rainbow fentanyl a threat in Southern Oregon's Halloween candy?
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — 'Rainbow fentanyl' refers to mass-produced pills laced with the deadly drug and dyed in the bright colors of candy, according to the DEA. These narcotics have drawn recent attention as parents take to social media to voice concerns about fentanyl distribution in Halloween candy. News10 spoke...
theashlandchronicle.com
Grand Opening of the Renovated Ashland Japanese Garden
GRAND OPENING SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22 1:00 PM LITHIA PARK. Ashland Parks and Recreation Commission and the Ashland Parks Foundation will host a Grand Opening of the renovated Ashland Japanese Garden from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022. For thousands of years, Japanese gardens have been carefully designed...
KTVL
Smoke from Las Palmas Fire damages 2 other businesses
Jacksonville, Ore. — Two businesses neighboring Las Palmas restaurant on California street in Jacksonville are dealing with smoke related issues after a fire happened at the restaurant last week. Country Quilts and Trotting Fox Boutique both share a building with Las Palmas restaurant, and due to the openness of...
KTVL
Walk & Roll returns to Phoenix Elementary
Phoenix, Ore. — The annual Walk, Bike & Roll to school happened earlier this morning for Phoenix Elementary School students, kicking off in the parking lot of Phoenix High School. The event is held to promote healthy exercise habits with walking and biking, cutting down on emissions, and teaching children safe traffic practices when walking and biking on roads.
KTVL
Medford changes yellow light timings following appealed ticket
MEDFORD — Correction: a previous version of this article noted that Glen Gumaer's appeal had been dismissed, meaning he still had to pay his ticket. News10 clarified with the city of Medford that Gumaer's entire case has been dismissed, meaning he does not have to pay his ticket. Back...
KATU.com
United Airlines suspending service between Los Angeles and Eugene, Medford
PORTLAND, Ore. — United Airlines is going to be suspending route service to two Oregon airports. According to a report on ThePointsGuy.com, United will stop service between:. Service between Chicago and Eugene had already been suspended according to United. KVAL-TV, our sister station in Eugene, reported in 2018 that...
'Dallas' star Patrick Duffy lists $14M Oregon ranch with bass pond, pool house and wine cave
krcrtv.com
Medford police kill bear near school
MEDFORD — Officers with the Medford Police Department shot and killed a bear after it was seen in the neighborhood near Sacred Heart School. Yesterday, the agency had warned residents about a bear who was hit by a car near South Holly Street and Ogara Street in Medford. The...
Train Derailment Causes Fire In Klamath Falls
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Division was on scene this afternoon to assist during a train derailment in the railyard area adjacent to Spring street in Klamath Falls. Numerous cars have derailed but only one car over turned. None of the affected cars are believed to be carrying any hazardous material.
KDRV
Jackson County Circuit Court judge announces retirement
MEDFORD, Ore. – Governor Kate Brown announced a vacancy in the Jackson County Circuit Court on Wednesday. This vacancy comes after the announcement that Judge Lorenzo A. Mejia would retire at the end of the year. His retirement goes into effect on Dec. 31, 2022. In the announcement, Brown...
Klamath Falls News
Chiloquin pair die in crash with semi truck near Modoc Point
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Monday, October 3, 2022, at approximately 8:58 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 97 near milepost 259 (one mile south of the intersection with Modoc Point Road). The preliminary investigation by the Oregon State Police...
KTVL
Fatal Accident on I-5 Near Border
Jackson County, ORE. — On Wednesday, October 5th, at about 3:56 a.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on I-5 near milepost 2. A preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver BMW 135I, operated by 22-year-old Nathan Dickinson of San Jose, California, left...
KTVL
Grants Pass Police K-9 helps apprehend dangerous attacker
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police say that the driver of a silver VW Beatle had purposefully crashed into another vehicle. GPPD responded to calls for assistance at the scene of a car crash on October 5. The crash occurred on SW Greenwood Avenue near Westholm Park. Police...
KTVL
Business owner linked to abandoned dogs released hours after arrest
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — A former Grants Pass business owner who is facing 37 charges related to abandoning dogs, horses, and cats, and having an unlawful cannabis grow was released on bail hours after he was arrested by officers with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Larue, the co-owner...
'Step by Step' Star Patrick Duffy Lists $14 Million Oregon Ranch Complete with Pool House and 'Wine Cave'
The TV star, who also appeared on Dallas, recently found love again with Happy Days actress Linda Purl after the death of his wife in 2017 A vast Oregon property owned for three decades by Patrick Duffy has hit the market. The Step by Step and Dallas actor's "Duffy Ranch" has been listed for $14 million by Sotheby's International Realty. The property, which is over 380 acres, is located near Medford, Oregon, and sits along the Rogue River. According to the listing, there are a total of seven...
KDRV
Police search for Amaya Lopez
CAVE JUNCTION, Ore.-- Police are searching for Amaya Lopez, who was last seen Monday, October 3rd in a remote location off of National Forest Road 285. Somewhere in the Briggs Valley, Onion Mountain area. Amaya was camping with her husband in this area when she made statements of needing to...
