Amarillo, TX

Mix 94.1

How Cheap Is Amarillo To Live In? Check This Out, It'll Surprise You.

No matter what city you live in, it has pros and cons. Whether it's quality of life, finances, restaurant scene, etc., there is bound to be good and bad. When my family moved to Amarillo from Austin, we knew one of the pros was going to be the cost of living. Austin isn't cheap, I don't think that's a secret to anyone. However, we didn't realize just how much lower Amarillo was actually going to be.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

A Kangaroo Shut Down I-40, Was It KangaLooby?

Anytime I-40 is shut down it is an inconvenience. I-40 has been shut down for weather, for wrecks, for random cattle, but a kangaroo? That's definitely a first, but that is exactly what happened. I-40 was shut down for a bit on Tuesday, October 4th because two men and two State Troopers were chasing a, you guessed it, kangaroo.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

City of Fritch asking people to conserve water

FRITCH, Texas (KVII) — The City of Fritch is asking residents to conserve water. According to the city's Facebook post, a power outage is causing "mechanical issues at the well field." "For those on the "old Brinson water system," the City is requesting you conserve water usage for the...
FRITCH, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Buc-ee's breaking ground in Amarillo next year

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Buc-ee's will break ground on its Amarillo location next year. The company now owns land south of I-40 at the Airport Blvd. exit. "We closed on the property and we expect to begin construction next year," said Jeff Nadalo, Buc-ee's General Counsel. Attebury Farms LLC,...
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

It's a Good Day! New Burritos Coming to the Oscar's Building

Well, it happened. Oscar's finally closed the doors of that happy yellow building on 45th. This wasn't the first time Oscar's closed, it has closed and opened multiple times over the years. This is why I was hoping it would open again. Rise from the ashes like a phoenix. However, it's not. The sign has been changed, the Oscar's has been removed from the side of the building, and the menu has been removed.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

The Big Yellow Eyesore On Buchanan Street Wasn't Always One

Amarillo has a long, rich history. And there's numerous buildings and homes that tell the stories of that history. There are some historic buildings in Amarillo that have held strong and true against the passage of Time--like The Nat Ballroom. There are some buildings that seemed doomed for demolition, until the right buyer came along--like the shocking revival of The Barfield. And then there are some historic, treasured buildings that are gone in the blink of an eye, reduced to rubble--like the beautiful green stone bank on Wolflin.
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

Christina Maria DeLeon

Christina Maria DeLeon, 34, of Amarillo, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Amarillo. Funeral mass will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Hrudaya Raju Kondamudi, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Panhandle, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
AMARILLO, TX
94.3 Lite FM

The Legend of 'Baby Graves' in a Ghost Town near Amarillo, Texas

Texas is littered with ghost towns and old homesteads. One of those has a strange, sad story that ends with you never going there. Plemons, as it is now, is unreachable by almost all accounts. What used to be a bustling hub on the high plains is now private property. Most of the buildings are gone. But the history left behind is the stuff of Texas legend.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Memorial service for USS Indianapolis survivor being held in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Texas (KVII) — USS Indianapolis survivor and Memphis resident Cleatus A. Lebow died on Thursday, Sept. 29 in Amarillo, the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center announced Thursday morning. Memorial services will be held in Memphis on Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery. Cleatus, 98, was a...
MEMPHIS, TX

