How Cheap Is Amarillo To Live In? Check This Out, It’ll Surprise You.
No matter what city you live in, it has pros and cons. Whether it's quality of life, finances, restaurant scene, etc., there is bound to be good and bad. When my family moved to Amarillo from Austin, we knew one of the pros was going to be the cost of living. Austin isn't cheap, I don't think that's a secret to anyone. However, we didn't realize just how much lower Amarillo was actually going to be.
A Kangaroo Shut Down I-40, Was It KangaLooby?
Anytime I-40 is shut down it is an inconvenience. I-40 has been shut down for weather, for wrecks, for random cattle, but a kangaroo? That's definitely a first, but that is exactly what happened. I-40 was shut down for a bit on Tuesday, October 4th because two men and two State Troopers were chasing a, you guessed it, kangaroo.
To My Surprise This Amarillo Building Once Was Something Magical
I have lived in Amarillo for about thirty years and in the Texas Panhandle for nearly forty years so I have really seen some things. I love to drive around and just pay attention to my surroundings. I like to discover something new every time I take a drive down...
abc7amarillo.com
City of Fritch asking people to conserve water
FRITCH, Texas (KVII) — The City of Fritch is asking residents to conserve water. According to the city's Facebook post, a power outage is causing "mechanical issues at the well field." "For those on the "old Brinson water system," the City is requesting you conserve water usage for the...
Buc-ee’s to Officially Build a Store in West Texas in 2023
This has been something that's been going back and forth for a while now. It started as rumors, then true, then drama, then so much more. But now we can say it's official. Buc-ee's is coming to West Texas. The Buc-ee's legal team confirmed Tuesday, October 5th that they've closed...
Panhandle firefighter, Dalhart Fire Chief killed in head-on crash
The chief of a Texas Panhandle volunteer fire department and one of his firefighters were killed when a semi slammed head-on into their department’s SUV.
You Know Sanborn Park Is A Startling 100 Years Old? Me Either.
Amarillo is full of rabbit holes. Not the kind that rabbits live in. The kind where you start looking for an answer to a question, and you wind up with over a century's worth of info and stories. For instance, did you know that Sanborn Park has over 100 years...
What’s Going On With The Wall At Blue Sky In Amarillo?
A couple of weeks ago, I was driving along the access road at Bell St to get on to I-40 as I was leaving work. Normally, I'd hop on the highway right there and start my journey home. Unfortunately, they had the on-ramp there closed as they were doing some construction (of course they were).
Live Out Your Yuppie Dreams In This Home For Sale Near Amarillo College
One thing I can't get enough of about the housing market in Amarillo is that we have a few architectural styles that are totally unique to the area. And on top of that...these telltale styles are timeless in design.....and rich. Did I mention rich?. You've definitely seen the type of...
Looking For Horrific Haunted Houses? Look At Our Map For Amarillo
Halloween in Amarillo is a great time. There are tons of trunk-or-treats. There are fall festivals, pumpkin farms, hayrides, and corn mazes. There's also several haunted houses in the area. If you're wondering where to find all the haunts in Amarillo, check out our map. There's A Haunted House For...
KFDA
1 person sent to hospital after semi catches on fire on Loop 335
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person was sent to a hospital this evening after a semi trailer caught fire on Loop 335. Texas Department of Public Safety said about 7:05 p.m., a semi pulling a trailer was traveling northbound on a ramp near Tascosa Road. A metal part of the...
abc7amarillo.com
Buc-ee's breaking ground in Amarillo next year
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Buc-ee's will break ground on its Amarillo location next year. The company now owns land south of I-40 at the Airport Blvd. exit. "We closed on the property and we expect to begin construction next year," said Jeff Nadalo, Buc-ee's General Counsel. Attebury Farms LLC,...
Texans, Rejoice! A New $30M Buc-ee's Location Is Set To Break Ground Soon
Buc-ee's is headed to Amarillo.
It’s a Good Day! New Burritos Coming to the Oscar’s Building
Well, it happened. Oscar's finally closed the doors of that happy yellow building on 45th. This wasn't the first time Oscar's closed, it has closed and opened multiple times over the years. This is why I was hoping it would open again. Rise from the ashes like a phoenix. However, it's not. The sign has been changed, the Oscar's has been removed from the side of the building, and the menu has been removed.
The Big Yellow Eyesore On Buchanan Street Wasn’t Always One
Amarillo has a long, rich history. And there's numerous buildings and homes that tell the stories of that history. There are some historic buildings in Amarillo that have held strong and true against the passage of Time--like The Nat Ballroom. There are some buildings that seemed doomed for demolition, until the right buyer came along--like the shocking revival of The Barfield. And then there are some historic, treasured buildings that are gone in the blink of an eye, reduced to rubble--like the beautiful green stone bank on Wolflin.
KFDA
New in Amarillo: Impact Laser Therapy and Wellness opens its doors
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new laser therapy clinic has open it’s doors in Amarillo, and that makes them our New in Amarillo featured business. Impact Laser Therapy and Wellness, located at 6304 Dreyfuss Rd. in Amarillo, has been open for a month now. The owners said they are...
thepampanews.com
Christina Maria DeLeon
Christina Maria DeLeon, 34, of Amarillo, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Amarillo. Funeral mass will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Hrudaya Raju Kondamudi, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Panhandle, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
The Legend of ‘Baby Graves’ in a Ghost Town near Amarillo, Texas
Texas is littered with ghost towns and old homesteads. One of those has a strange, sad story that ends with you never going there. Plemons, as it is now, is unreachable by almost all accounts. What used to be a bustling hub on the high plains is now private property. Most of the buildings are gone. But the history left behind is the stuff of Texas legend.
abc7amarillo.com
Memorial service for USS Indianapolis survivor being held in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Texas (KVII) — USS Indianapolis survivor and Memphis resident Cleatus A. Lebow died on Thursday, Sept. 29 in Amarillo, the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center announced Thursday morning. Memorial services will be held in Memphis on Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery. Cleatus, 98, was a...
KFDA
Amarillo dental practice offering free dental care, oral cancer screenings this week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A dental practice is offering free dental care and oral cancer screenings tomorrow. Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Full Smile Dental is hosting their third semi-annual Full Smile Day. Anyone who needs immediate dental care or oral cancer screenings but don’t have access to dental...
