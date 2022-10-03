Read full article on original website
Related
Group forms to try to block marijuana legalization in North Dakota￼
The measure would allow people over age 21 in North Dakota to use and possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana and grow up to three marijuana plants.
Shore Fishing Outstanding Along The Banks Here In North Dakota
Doctor's Orders - Cast A Line North Dakota!
kfgo.com
North Dakota, Minnesota sign multi-state agreement on clean hydrogen hub
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The governors of North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, and Wisconsin have signed an agreement to develop a regional clean hydrogen hub. Under the agreement, the four states will develop a proposal for a Heartland Hydrogen Hub, and plan on federal funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s $7 billion program announced last week to create regional clean hydrogen across the country.
thecentersquare.com
North Dakota joins trio of states to fight for federal 'hydrogen hub' dollars
(The Center Square) - North Dakota is joining Minnesota, Montana and Wisconsin to create a regional clean hybrid hub that will compete with other hubs for federal dollars, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said Wednesday. The Biden administration announced last week that it was accepting applications for the $7 billion...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFYR-TV
N.D. shifts ownership of $120 million in mineral rights to private entities
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Private mineral owners and oil and gas operators in North Dakota have reason to celebrate. This week, the state Board of University and School Lands announced the completion of Part 1 of the River Acreage Adjustment Project. The result was about $120 million to private mineral owners and oil and gas operators east of Highway 85.
A Killing Freeze Expected This Week In North Dakota & Bismarck
The coldest air that we've seen in some time is moving into the state.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Attorney behind effort to legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota: "This isn't going to be the wild-wild west"
(Fargo, ND) -- Two people behind the effort to place recreational marijuana on the November ballot are joining WDAY Midday to give details on what is inside the measure. North Dakota Attorneys Mark Frise and Scott Brand shared details on the ballot measure which would legalize recreational marijuana within North Dakota. The measure would allow adults 21 years and older to use cannabis and cannabis products, allow adults to own up to three marijuana plants, establish a regulatory system for the drug, require legal marijuana to be tested by state approved laboratories, and prohibit the public consumption of marijuana.
The Smelliest City In North Dakota Is A Stinker For Sure
These are the top 5 smelliest cities in North Dakota.
RELATED PEOPLE
Minnesota Approves $575 Million Solar Farm, Is North Dakota Next?
Here comes the sun!...and the bill!
KFYR-TV
Group formed to oppose marijuana ballot measure
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -A group has been formed to oppose a ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana statewide. Healthy and Productive North Dakota, which is spearheaded by Fargo addiction counselor Kristie Spooner, filed paperwork Wednesday to publicly oppose the measure. Spooner chaired a committee by the same name the last time recreational cannabis was on the ballot in 2018. The organization believes if it’s legalized this time, marijuana will find its way into the hands of children.
North Dakota hunters: Be careful near waters with blue-green algae
There are no known antidotes for cyanotoxins.
tsln.com
North Dakota Stockmen’s Association elects officers and directors at 93rd Annual Convention and Trade Show
North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) members elected 35-year member and Arnegard, N.D., cattleman Jason Leiseth as the organization’s president at the NDSA’s 93rd Annual Convention and Trade Show, “All In,” Sept. 24 in Bismarck, N.D. Leiseth operates a commercial Red Angus cow-calf operation and raises...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The costs of going green: Switching to clean energy in North Dakota
The cost is based on two main factors.
wdayradionow.com
Staffing shortage leaves North Dakota Department of Corrections "in one of the worst positions" in 20 years
(Fargo, ND) -- The labor shortage is putting a squeeze on North Dakota's prisons and other correctional facilities. "We've got a lot of people working a lot of overtime, a lot of officers that are working double shifts. Just as one example, we had one gentleman work 55 shifts in a 60 day period. It's not only every day but we've got some people working nearly every day and working 16 hours a day," said Travis Engelhardt, Director of Human Resources for the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
740thefan.com
Panel discusses new, proposed marijuana & THC legalization in ND/MN
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – In light of new and proposed laws regarding marijuana and THC in Minnesota and North Dakota and questions about the impact the new rules will have on business, criminal justice, and state coffers, the Fargo-Moorhead Chamber convened a panel Wednesday to discuss the implications of legal THC and marijuana with key stakeholders and experts on the topic.
Need A Hunting Shack? Check Out North Dakota’s Cheapest Home
(PHOTOS) You can buy this home on the cheap but it is a "fixer-upper".
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Dakota insurance commissioner cautions parents on school bus safety
Godfread says most families have auto policies that include a minimum of $30,000 of no-fault coverage. But he says any changes to a policy can be done relatively quickly.
kxnet.com
Airline changes: How they will impact your travel in and out of North Dakota
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A decision made by the Federal Aviation Administration today could impact your flights in and out of North Dakota. The FAA has now mandated a rest period of 10 consecutive hours for flight attendants, without exceptions. Current regulations require at least 9 hours of rest....
roundupweb.com
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Returns To North Dakota
With a recent positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in North Dakota, North Dakota State University Extension specialists continue to encourage biosecurity practices for bird owners of all sizes and around wild birds. "While we hoped there would not be a resurgence of HPAI this fall, we knew...
PETS・
thefmextra.com
New shop’s THC-infused seltzers, edibles help customers ‘Unwind’
Theresa Halvorson is emphatic that her new store Unwind is not focusing on stoners looking to get high. “THC beverages and edibles are so much more than that,” she says of the choices in the coolers and cases of her bright, spacious shop in the Riverview Professional Building at 3505 Eighth St. S., one block north of Casey’s.
Comments / 0